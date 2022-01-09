When is the FA Cup 4th round draw and how can I watch it?

The fourth round of the FA Cup will take place in the first week of February (Getty Images)

The draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup takes place tonight after a day of upsets and drama in the competition.

While Chelsea and Manchester City breezed through ties against Chesterfield and Swindon Town respectively, there was a huge shock as Cambridge knocked out Newcastle at St James’ Park.

Non-league Kidderminster Harriers will be hoping for a dream draw against a Premier League team after knocking out Championship side Reading, as will Boreham Wood following their victory over AFC Wimbledon.

There are more ties taking place on Sunday, with Arsenal’s visit to Nottingham Forest kicking off after the draw and Manchester United’s match against Aston Villa being held on Monday night.

Here is everything you need to know about the fourth round draw.

When is the draw?

The draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup will take place on Sunday 9 January at around 4.50pm after West Ham’s clash with Leeds and before Arsenal’s trip to Nottingham Forest.

How can I watch?

The draw will be broadcast live on ITV1 following coverage of the match at the London Stadium.

When will the ties be played?

Fourth round matches are scheduled to take place over the weekend of 5-6 February.

Who will be in the FA Cup fourth round draw?

1: Boreham Wood

2: Bournemouth

3: Stoke City or Leyton Orient

4: Southampton

5: Chelsea

6: Liverpool or Shrewsbury Town

7: Cardiff or Preston North End

8: Coventry

9: Huddersfield Town

10: Brighton

11: Kidderminster Harriers

12: Leicester City

13: Middlesbrough

14: Hartlepool United

15: Hull City or Everton

16: Fulham

17: Tottenham Hotspur or Morecambe

18: Crystal Palace

19: Brentford

20: Manchester City

21: Wigan Athletic

22: Luton Town or Harrogate

23: Plymouth Argyle

24: Manchester United or Aston Villa

25: Wolverhampton Wanderers or Sheffield United

26: Cambridge United

27: Barnsley

28: Peterborough United

29: West Ham United or Leeds United

30: Queens Park Rangers

31: Charlton Athletic or Norwich City

32: Nottingham Forest or Arsenal