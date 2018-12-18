FA Cup 2018-19: Draw, fixtures, results & guide to each round
England's FA Cup is the oldest football competition in the world and this season it returns for the 138th time with the third round draw having just taken place.
The tournament involves teams from the 10th level of the English football pyramid to the top and will see a total of 736 teams take part.
With a rich history stretching back to the 19th century, there have been plenty of moments to savour through the years and clubs will be eager to dabble in the 'Magic of the Cup'.
Chelsea are the reigning champions, while Arsenal are the most successful club in the history of the competition and both will no doubt be vying for glory.
However, with one-off knockout games there is always a chance of a 'giant killing'.
With the 2018-19 edition under way, Goal brings you everything you need to know about this season's FA Cup.
When did the FA Cup start & when is the final?
The first round proper of this season's FA Cup began on Friday November 9, with 48 clubs from League One and League Two entering at that stage.
Premier League and Championship clubs do not enter the competition until the third round proper, which is scheduled to begin on the weekend of Saturday January 5.
Before the first round proper, there were a number of qualifying rounds involving teams from the lower rungs of English football, beginning with the extra preliminary qualifying round, which was played on August 10.
Including the extra preliminary round, there were a total of six qualifying rounds before teams from the Football League enter.
The 2019 FA Cup final is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 18 and it will be held at Wembley.
FA Cup third round
The FA Cup third round draw was made on December 3, with Wolves vs Liverpool and Bournemouth vs Brighton the only two all-Premier League meetings.
There are six games being broadcast live on television, with BT Sport 2 showing four and BBC One showing two.
The matches are set to take place between January 4 and 7.
Date
Match
TV?
Jan 4
Tranmere Rovers vs Tottenham
BT Sport 2
Jan 5
Manchester United vs Reading
BT Sport 2
Jan 5
Bolton vs Walsall
No
Jan 5
Gillingham vs Cardiff City
No
Jan 5
Brentford vs Oxford United
No
Jan 5
Sheffield Wednesday vs Luton Town
No
Jan 5
Everton vs Lincoln City
No
Jan 5
Newcastle United vs Blackburn Rovers
No
Jan 5
Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest
No
Jan 5
Crystal Palace vs Grimsby Town
No
Jan 5
Derby County vs Southampton
No
Jan 5
Accrington Stanley vs Ipswich Town
No
Jan 5
Bristol City vs Huddersfield
No
Jan 5
Shrewsbury Town vs Stoke City
No
Jan 5
Bournemouth vs Brighton
No
Jan 5
West Ham vs Birmingham City
No
Jan 5
Burnley vs Barnsley
No
Jan 5
Norwich vs Portsmouth
No
Jan 5
Fleetwood vs Wimbledon
No
Jan 5
West Brom vs Wigan
No
Jan 5
Middlesbrough vs Peterborough
No
Jan 5
Aston Villa vs Swansea
No
Jan 5
Blackpool vs Arsenal
BT Sport 2
Jan 6
Manchester City vs Rotherham
No
Jan 6
Fulham vs Oldham Athletic
No
Jan 6
Sheffield United vs Barnet
No
Jan 6
Millwall vs Hull City
No
Jan 6
Preston North End vs Doncaster Rovers
No
Jan 6
QPR vs Leeds United
No
Jan 6
Woking vs Watford
BT Sport 2
Jan 6
Newport vs Leicester City
BBC One
Jan 7
Wolves vs Liverpool
BBC One
FA Cup second round
The second-round draw of the FA Cup took place on November 12 following the conclusion of the first round.
At that point, forty teams remained in the competition as sides fought it out for a place in round three, which is when sides from the Premier League and the Championship enter the fray.
The round required five games to go to a replay.
Date
Match
TV?
Nov 30
BBC Two
Dec 1
Halifax 1-3 AFC Wimbledon
BT Sport 1
Dec 1
Southend United 2-4 Barnsley
No
Dec 1
Peterborough United 2-2 Bradford City
No
Dec 1
Maidstone United 0-2 Oldham Athletic
No
Dec 1
Lincoln City 2-0 Carlisle United
No
Dec 1
Plymouth Argyle 1-2 Oxford United
No
Dec 1
Walsall 1-1 Sunderland
No
Dec 1
Accrington Stanley 3-1 Cheltenham Town
No
Dec 1
Charlton Athletic 0-2 Doncaster Rovers
No
Dec 1
Wrexham 0-0 Newport County
BT Sport 1
Dec 2
Bury 0-1 Luton Town
No
Dec 2
Tranmere Rovers 1-1 Southport
No
Dec 2
Shrewsbury Town 1-0 Scunthorpe United
No
Dec 2
Chesterfield 0-2 Grimsby Town
No
Dec 2
Swindon Town 0-1 Woking
No
Dec 2
Barnet 1-0 Stockport County
No
Dec 2
Rochdale 0-1 Portsmouth
No
Dec 2
Slough Town 0-1 Gillingham
No
Dec 3
Guiseley 1-2 Fleetwood Town
BT Sport 1
FA Cup second-round replays
Date
Match
TV?
Dec 11
Newport County 4-0 Wrexham
No
Dec 11
Bradford City 4-4 Peterborough United (2-3 pens.)
No
Dec 11
Sunderland 0-1 Walsall
No
Dec 17
Southport 0-2 Tranmere Rovers
BT Sport 1
Dec 18
Blackpool 3-2 Solihull Moors
BT Sport 1
FA Cup first round
The first-round draw of the FA Cup took place on Monday following the conclusion of the fourth qualifying round, which wrapped up on the weekend of October 20.
Forty-eight teams from League One and League Two enter the competition at this stage, where they will join the 32 winners from the previous round.
Among those in the pot are two teams from the seventh tier of English football, Southern League Premier Division side Metropolitan Police and Isthmian Premier's Haringey Borough, and Weston Super-Mare of the sixth-tier National League South.
Date
Match
TV?
Nov 9
Haringey Borough 0-1 Wimbledon
BBC Two
Nov 10
Maidenhead United 0-4 Portsmouth
BT Sport 1
Nov 10
Maidstone United 2-1 Macclesfield Town
No
Nov 10
Ebbsfleet United 0-0 Cheltenham Town
No
Nov 10
Swindon Town 2-1 York City
No
Nov 10
Torquay United 0-1 Woking
No
Nov 10
Scunthorpe United 2-1 Burton Albion
No
Nov 10
Aldershot Town 1-1 Bradford City
No
Nov 10
Grimsby Town 3-1 MK Dons
No
Nov 10
Bromley 1-3 Peterborough United
No
Nov 10
Southport 2-0 Boreham Wood
No
Nov 10
Plymouth Argyle 1-0 Stevenage
No
Nov 10
Chesterfield 1-1 Billericay Town
No
Nov 10
Lincoln City 3-2 Northampton Town
No
Nov 10
Yeovil Town 1-3 Stockport County
No
Nov 10
Bury 5-0 Dover Athletic
No
Nov 10
Gillingham 0-0 Hartlepool United
No
Nov 10
Oxford United 0-0 Forest Green Rovers
No
Nov 10
Tranmere Rovers 3-3 Oxford City
No
Nov 10
Accrington Stanley 1-0 Colchester United
No
Nov 10
Barnsley 4-0 Notts County
No
Nov 10
Metropolitan Police 0-2 Newport County
No
Nov 10
Walsall 3-2 Coventry City
No
Nov 10
Rochdale 2-1 Gateshead
No
Nov 10
Sutton United 0-0 Slough Town
No
Nov 10
Exeter City 2-3 Blackpool
No
Nov 10
Luton Town 2-0 Wycombe Wanderers
No
Nov 10
Morecambe 0-0 Halifax Town
No
Nov 10
Crewe Alexandra 0-1 Carlisle United
No
Nov 10
Southend United 1-1 Crawley Town
No
Nov 11
Mansfield Town 1-1 Charlton Athletic
No
Nov 11
Chorley 2-2 Doncaster Rovers
No
Nov 11
Alfreton Town 1-4 Fleetwood Town
No
Nov 11
Barnet 1-1 Bristol Rovers
No
Nov 11
Shrewsbury Town 1-1 Salford City
No
Nov 11
Hitchin Town 0-2 Solihull Motors
No
Nov 11
Guiseley 4-3 Cambridge United
No
Nov 11
Weston Super Mare 0-2 Wrexham
No
Nov 11
Port Vale 1-2 Sunderland
BT Sport 1
Nov 12
Hampton & Richmond Borough 1-2 Oldham Athletic
BT Sport 1
FA Cup first-round replays
Date
Match
TV?
Nov 20
Cheltenham Town 2-0 Ebbsfleet United
No
Nov 20
Charlton Athletic 5-0 Mansfield Town
No
Nov 20
Bradford City 1-1 Aldershot Town (4-1 pens.)
No
Nov 20
Doncaster Rovers 7-0 Chorley
No
Nov 20
Billericay Town 1-3 Chesterfield
No
Nov 20
Forest Green Rovers 0-3 Oxford United
No
Nov 20
Oxford City 0-2 Tranmere Rovers
BT Sport 1
Nov 20
Slough Town vs Sutton United (8-7 pens.)
No
Nov 20
Halifax Town 1-0 Morecambe
No
Nov 20
Crawley Town 2-6 Southend United
No
Nov 21
Salford City 1-3 Shrewsbury Town
BT Sport 1
Nov 21
Bristol Rovers 1-2 Barnet
No
Nov 21
Hartlepool United 3-4 Gillingham
No
FA Cup TV channel & stream
UK TV channel
Online stream
BBC / BT Sport
BBC iPlayer / BT Sport app
The FA Cup will be broadcast on the BBC and BT Sport in the United Kingdom.
Both networks will air the final and will share the rest of the competition, taking turns to select the games they wish to broadcast.
All matches shown by the BBC and BT Sport will be available to stream on their respective websites and apps.
US TV channel
Online stream
N/A
ESPN+
In the United States, the rights to the FA Cup are owned by ESPN, but the games will exclusively be streamed online via ESPN+.
That means the games will not be shown live on television in the US.