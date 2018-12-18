FA Cup 2018-19: Draw, fixtures, results & guide to each round

England's FA Cup is the oldest football competition in the world and this season it returns for the 138th time with the third round draw having just taken place.

The tournament involves teams from the 10th level of the English football pyramid to the top and will see a total of 736 teams take part.

With a rich history stretching back to the 19th century, there have been plenty of moments to savour through the years and clubs will be eager to dabble in the 'Magic of the Cup'.

Chelsea are the reigning champions, while Arsenal are the most successful club in the history of the competition and both will no doubt be vying for glory.

However, with one-off knockout games there is always a chance of a 'giant killing'.

With the 2018-19 edition under way, Goal brings you everything you need to know about this season's FA Cup.

When did the FA Cup start & when is the final?

The first round proper of this season's FA Cup began on Friday November 9, with 48 clubs from League One and League Two entering at that stage.

Premier League and Championship clubs do not enter the competition until the third round proper, which is scheduled to begin on the weekend of Saturday January 5.

FA Cup Trophy
Before the first round proper, there were a number of qualifying rounds involving teams from the lower rungs of English football, beginning with the extra preliminary qualifying round, which was played on August 10.

Including the extra preliminary round, there were a total of six qualifying rounds before teams from the Football League enter.

The 2019 FA Cup final is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 18 and it will be held at Wembley.

FA Cup third round

The FA Cup third round draw was made on December 3, with Wolves vs Liverpool and Bournemouth vs Brighton the only two all-Premier League meetings.

There are six games being broadcast live on television, with BT Sport 2 showing four and BBC One showing two.

The matches are set to take place between January 4 and 7.

Date

Match

TV?

Jan 4

Tranmere Rovers vs Tottenham

BT Sport 2

Jan 5

Manchester United vs Reading

BT Sport 2

Jan 5

Bolton vs Walsall

No

Jan 5

Gillingham vs Cardiff City

No

Jan 5

Brentford vs Oxford United

No

Jan 5

Sheffield Wednesday vs Luton Town

No

Jan 5

Everton vs Lincoln City

No

Jan 5

Newcastle United vs Blackburn Rovers

No

Jan 5

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest

No

Jan 5

Crystal Palace vs Grimsby Town

No

Jan 5

Derby County vs Southampton

No

Jan 5

Accrington Stanley vs Ipswich Town

No

Jan 5

Bristol City vs Huddersfield

No

Jan 5

Shrewsbury Town vs Stoke City

No

Jan 5

Bournemouth vs Brighton

No

Jan 5

West Ham vs Birmingham City

No

Jan 5

Burnley vs Barnsley

No

Jan 5

Norwich vs Portsmouth

No

Jan 5

Fleetwood vs Wimbledon

No

Jan 5

West Brom vs Wigan

No

Jan 5

Middlesbrough vs Peterborough

No

Jan 5

Aston Villa vs Swansea

No

Jan 5

Blackpool vs Arsenal

BT Sport 2

Jan 6

Manchester City vs Rotherham

No

Jan 6

Fulham vs Oldham Athletic

No

Jan 6

Sheffield United vs Barnet

No

Jan 6

Millwall vs Hull City

No

Jan 6

Preston North End vs Doncaster Rovers

No

Jan 6

QPR vs Leeds United

No

Jan 6

Woking vs Watford

BT Sport 2

Jan 6

Newport vs Leicester City

BBC One

Jan 7

Wolves vs Liverpool

BBC One

FA Cup second round

The second-round draw of the FA Cup took place on November 12 following the conclusion of the first round.

At that point, forty teams remained in the competition as sides fought it out for a place in round three, which is when sides from the Premier League and the Championship enter the fray.

The round required five games to go to a replay.

Date

Match

TV?

Nov 30

Solihull Moors 0-0 Blackpool

BBC Two

Dec 1

Halifax 1-3 AFC Wimbledon

BT Sport 1

Dec 1

Southend United 2-4 Barnsley

No

Dec 1

Peterborough United 2-2 Bradford City

No

Dec 1

Maidstone United 0-2 Oldham Athletic

No

Dec 1

Lincoln City 2-0 Carlisle United

No

Dec 1

Plymouth Argyle 1-2 Oxford United

No

Dec 1

Walsall 1-1 Sunderland

No

Dec 1

Accrington Stanley 3-1 Cheltenham Town

No

Dec 1

Charlton Athletic 0-2 Doncaster Rovers

No

Dec 1

Wrexham 0-0 Newport County

BT Sport 1

Dec 2

Bury 0-1 Luton Town

No

Dec 2

Tranmere Rovers 1-1 Southport

No

Dec 2

Shrewsbury Town 1-0 Scunthorpe United

No

Dec 2

Chesterfield 0-2 Grimsby Town

No

Dec 2

Swindon Town 0-1 Woking

No

Dec 2

Barnet 1-0 Stockport County

No

Dec 2

Rochdale 0-1 Portsmouth

No

Dec 2

Slough Town 0-1 Gillingham

No

Dec 3

Guiseley 1-2 Fleetwood Town

BT Sport 1

FA Cup second-round replays

Date

Match

TV?

Dec 11

Newport County 4-0 Wrexham

No

Dec 11

Bradford City 4-4 Peterborough United (2-3 pens.)

No

Dec 11

Sunderland 0-1 Walsall

No

Dec 17

Southport 0-2 Tranmere Rovers

BT Sport 1

Dec 18

Blackpool 3-2 Solihull Moors

BT Sport 1

FA Cup first round

The first-round draw of the FA Cup took place on Monday following the conclusion of the fourth qualifying round, which wrapped up on the weekend of October 20.

Forty-eight teams from League One and League Two enter the competition at this stage, where they will join the 32 winners from the previous round.

Among those in the pot are two teams from the seventh tier of English football, Southern League Premier Division side Metropolitan Police and Isthmian Premier's Haringey Borough, and Weston Super-Mare of the sixth-tier National League South.

Date

Match

TV?

Nov 9

Haringey Borough 0-1 Wimbledon

BBC Two

Nov 10

Maidenhead United 0-4 Portsmouth

BT Sport 1

Nov 10

Maidstone United 2-1 Macclesfield Town

No

Nov 10

Ebbsfleet United 0-0 Cheltenham Town

No

Nov 10

Swindon Town 2-1 York City

No

Nov 10

Torquay United 0-1 Woking

No

Nov 10

Scunthorpe United 2-1 Burton Albion

No

Nov 10

Aldershot Town 1-1 Bradford City

No

Nov 10

Grimsby Town 3-1 MK Dons

No

Nov 10

Bromley 1-3 Peterborough United

No

Nov 10

Southport 2-0 Boreham Wood

No

Nov 10

Plymouth Argyle 1-0 Stevenage

No

Nov 10

Chesterfield 1-1 Billericay Town

No

Nov 10

Lincoln City 3-2 Northampton Town

No

Nov 10

Yeovil Town 1-3 Stockport County

No

Nov 10

Bury 5-0 Dover Athletic

No

Nov 10

Gillingham 0-0 Hartlepool United

No

Nov 10

Oxford United 0-0 Forest Green Rovers

No

Nov 10

Tranmere Rovers 3-3 Oxford City

No

Nov 10

Accrington Stanley 1-0 Colchester United

No

Nov 10

Barnsley 4-0 Notts County

No

Nov 10

Metropolitan Police 0-2 Newport County

No

Nov 10

Walsall 3-2 Coventry City

No

Nov 10

Rochdale 2-1 Gateshead

No

Nov 10

Sutton United 0-0 Slough Town

No

Nov 10

Exeter City 2-3 Blackpool

No

Nov 10

Luton Town 2-0 Wycombe Wanderers

No

Nov 10

Morecambe 0-0 Halifax Town

No

Nov 10

Crewe Alexandra 0-1 Carlisle United

No

Nov 10

Southend United 1-1 Crawley Town

No

Nov 11

Mansfield Town 1-1 Charlton Athletic

No

Nov 11

Chorley 2-2 Doncaster Rovers

No

Nov 11

Alfreton Town 1-4 Fleetwood Town

No

Nov 11

Barnet 1-1 Bristol Rovers

No

Nov 11

Shrewsbury Town 1-1 Salford City

No

Nov 11

Hitchin Town 0-2 Solihull Motors

No

Nov 11

Guiseley 4-3 Cambridge United

No

Nov 11

Weston Super Mare 0-2 Wrexham

No

Nov 11

Port Vale 1-2 Sunderland

BT Sport 1

Nov 12

Hampton & Richmond Borough 1-2 Oldham Athletic

BT Sport 1

FA Cup first-round replays

Date

Match

TV?

Nov 20

Cheltenham Town 2-0 Ebbsfleet United

No

Nov 20

Charlton Athletic 5-0 Mansfield Town

No

Nov 20

Bradford City 1-1 Aldershot Town (4-1 pens.)

No

Nov 20

Doncaster Rovers 7-0 Chorley

No

Nov 20

Billericay Town 1-3 Chesterfield

No

Nov 20

Forest Green Rovers 0-3 Oxford United

No

Nov 20

Oxford City 0-2 Tranmere Rovers

BT Sport 1

Nov 20

Slough Town vs Sutton United (8-7 pens.)

No

Nov 20

Halifax Town 1-0 Morecambe

No

Nov 20

Crawley Town 2-6 Southend United

No

Nov 21

Salford City 1-3 Shrewsbury Town

BT Sport 1

Nov 21

Bristol Rovers 1-2 Barnet

No

Nov 21

Hartlepool United 3-4 Gillingham

No

FA Cup TV channel & stream

FA Cup 2018
FA Cup 2018

UK TV channel

Online stream

BBC / BT Sport

BBC iPlayer / BT Sport app

The FA Cup will be broadcast on the BBC and BT Sport in the United Kingdom.

Both networks will air the final and will share the rest of the competition, taking turns to select the games they wish to broadcast.

All matches shown by the BBC and BT Sport will be available to stream on their respective websites and apps.

US TV channel

Online stream

N/A

ESPN+

In the United States, the rights to the FA Cup are owned by ESPN, but the games will exclusively be streamed online via ESPN+.

That means the games will not be shown live on television in the US.

