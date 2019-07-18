Football Association contacts Huddersfield over new Paddy Power-sponsored kit

Huddersfield Town's jersey during the pre season friendly with Rochdale. (Credit: Getty Images)

Huddersfield Town’s horrific Paddy Power-sponsored kit has caught the attention of the Football Association.

The Terriers released their ‘new kit’ on Wednesday, which sees the betting company’s logo splashed across the shirt diagonally.

Paddy Power, though, have a long history of ‘pranks’ which raised the question whether it was a real shirt - which the recently-relegated club may have put to bed when they played in it on the day of its release.

And English football’s governing body issued a statement following the controversial kit.

An FA statement regarding the kit read: "The FA has clear kit and advertising regulations for all club match-day kits.

"If we believe that any club has breached these rules we will look into the matter and, if required, will take the appropriate action."

The Terriers played in the new strip in a friendly against Rochdale on Wednesday evening.

Chris Schindler during the pre season friendly with Rochdale. (Credit: Getty Images)

The FA has strict guidelines in place for kit sponsorship - with rules stating that a playing kit is only permitted to have ‘one single area not exceeding 250 square centimetres on the front of the shirt.’

But Huddersfield’s commercial director Sean Jarvis said the club had gone for a ‘modern twist’ on how to feature the sponsor.

“The kit launch is a big day for many supporters, who are keen to see what the team will be running out in during the coming season,” a statement read.

“We’ve gone for a really modern twist on how we feature the famous Paddy Power logo. Paddy Power is a very forward-thinking, innovative company – that’s one of the main reasons that we’re so excited to work with them – the new ‘sash’ style logo is really eye-catching, and helps maintain our reputation as being innovators too.”





