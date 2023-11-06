FA contact Luton and police over ‘tragedy chanting’ during Liverpool match

The Football Association has made contact with Luton and the police after “tragedy chanting” referencing the Hillsborough disaster was heard during their 1-1 draw against Liverpool on Sunday.

The “always the victim” chant was sung by sections of the home fans during the second half of the Premier League fixture at Kenilworth Road and could clearly be heard on the Sky Sports’ TV broadcast.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher, who was commentating on the match for Sky, condemned the chants and manager Jurgen Klopp said those who directed the taunts at the supporters in the away end should be ashamed.

Klopp had previously spoken out against so-called “tragedy chanting” between rival supporters and in July the FA issued a new charter outlining rules for dealing with the problem.

As part of the ‘Love Football, Protect The Game’ initiative agreed by the English game’s authorities on the eve of the current season, regulation changes and tough new measures have been introduced which will lead to those found to have been involved in tragedy-related offences facing stadium bans and potential criminal prosecution.

An FA statement said: "We strongly condemn chanting of this nature and will continue to work closely with our stakeholders across the game, including the clubs, leagues, fan groups and the relevant authorities to proactively address this issue.”

Ninety-seven football fans died as a result of a crush at an FA Cup semi-final match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough in Sheffield on April 15, 1989.

After the Luton match, Klopp said he did not hear the chanting, which occurred while the game was still goalless shortly after half-time, but added: "Shame on everyone who said it."

Speaking on Sky Sports, Carragher said: "At the start of the season I was involved in something with supporters coming together about tragedy chanting.

"I’ve just heard that a couple of times in this game. As supporters you’ve got to have rivalry, there is no doubt. But we’re better than that.

"It’s happened two or three times in the game. All clubs have been guilty of that over the years at different times.

"But the world we live in right now, I think we’re better than that."

Liverpool earned a dramatic point five minutes into added time when substitute Luis Diaz cancelled out Tahith Chong’s 80th-minute goal for Luton.

Includes reporting from PA