FA committed to keeping Sarina Wiegman amid Netherlands men’s job links

The Football Association would rebuff an approach from the Dutch FA if they tried to poach Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman to manage their men's team.

A report in the Daily Telegraph has claimed Wiegman would be certain to make a shortlist of candidates when the post becomes available in the future.

Current Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman is under pressure after winning just one of his four games since taking charge in the wake of the Qatar World Cup.

The Netherlands are second from bottom in their Euro 2024 qualifying group and they lost their Nations League semi-final and third place play-off over the summer.

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham made clear last week, however, that the FA would reject approaches for Wiegman, whose contract runs until the end of Euro 2025.

The FA want to hold talks over a new deal for Wiegman, who won Euro 2022 with England last year and led them to their first ever World Cup final on Sunday.

Wiegman insisted last week she is happy working with the Lionesses and is not looking for a new challenge, amid reports linking her with the vacant USA women post.

"I have no plans to leave," she said. "I have a contract until 2025. I'm really enjoying my job and I have the impression that people still like me doing that job. I'm with England, I'm really happy with England and I have a contract until 2025."

Meanwhile, England have been boosted by the news that Lionesses stars Beth Mead and Fran Kirby are aiming to be fit for the start of the Women's Super League season in October.

The pair both suffered knee injuries last season and were forced to miss the World Cup.

Chelsea attacking midfielder Kirby has been out of action since February and Arsenal forward Mead has not played since November, when she ruptured an ACL. Both are progressing well and are hoping to play in the opening weekend of the WSL on October 1.

Arsenal host Liverpool at Emirates Stadium and Chelsea take on Tottenham at Stamford Bridge. The Lionesses are in action before then, facing Scotland on September 22 and the Netherlands four days later in the Nations League.