FA case against Fifa over Chelsea transfer ban verdict to be heard in June

The Football Association has challenged Fifa’s ruling that it violated regulations in relation to Chelsea’s transfer ban and its appeal is to be heard by the court of arbitration for sport in June.

The FA was fined as part of the verdict that resulted in Chelsea being punished for breaches of rules concerning the international transfer and registration of players under the age of 18. The case is listed on the CAS schedule to be heard on 26 June.

In February last year Chelsea were handed a transfer ban for two windows and fined, although both punishments were reduced on appeal with the club permitted to sign players again this January.

Fifa also sanctioned the FA because player registrations are processed at FA level, imposing a fine of 510,000 Swiss francs (£391,000) that was reduced to 350,000 Swiss francs on appeal by a Fifa committee in May last year. Fifa statutes allowed that verdict to be taken to the Cas.

At the time of the initial fine the FA was given six months “to address the situation concerning the international transfer and first registration of minors in football”.

The FA responded by saying it would appeal and would “continue to work with Fifa and Chelsea in a constructive manner to address the issues raised by this case”.