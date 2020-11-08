FA awaiting clarification as travel ban threatens England v Iceland showdown

The Football Association is waiting to see if England’s Nations League game with Iceland can go ahead despite the UK Government’s travel ban on anyone entering the country from Denmark.

The Wembley clash on November 18 has been put at risk following the Government’s new ban on arrivals from Denmark, which includes all elite sportspeople who had previously been exempt from restrictions.

Iceland play Denmark in Copenhagen on November 15 ahead of meeting Gareth Southgate’s side and seem set to fall victim to the updated rules.

View photos England manager Gareth Southgate must wait to see if his side’s final Nations League game against Iceland can go ahead (Glyn Kirk/PA) More

The PA news agency understands the FA is awaiting clarification from the government to see if the new regulations will impact on England’s final Nations League fixture.

UK residents can return from Denmark but must isolate along with all members of their household for 14 days.

The rule could have serious implications for Premier League clubs ahead of the international break.

Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, Chelsea centre-back Andreas Christensen, Southampton defender Jannick Vestergaard and Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg are all part of the Denmark squad due to link up on Monday.

The 14-day self-isolation rule would see them miss crucial Premier League games on their return, but FIFA rules issued at the start of the pandemic allows club to withdraw players from international duty if there is a risk of coronavirus infection.

View photos Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel is among the Denmark players who could be forced to self-isolate following international duty (Mike Egerton/PA) More

Swedish players could also be affected by the new UK government restrictions as Denmark play Sweden on Wednesday.

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof, Newcastle full-back Emile Krafth and Everton goalkeeper Robin Olsen are in the Sweden squad for the Brondby friendly.

Elite competitors had been exempt from any quarantine controls because they were working in a secure environment.

But the new Denmark guidelines, which came into force on Saturday morning, prevent that as the Department of Transport said: “Unlike other travel to the UK, there will be no exemptions to this quarantine policy.”

UK transport secretary Grant Shapps wrote on Twitter: “From 4am on November 7, British nationals or residents who are returning to the UK directly or indirectly from Denmark will need to self-isolate with other members of their household until two weeks have passed since they were last in Denmark.

Story continues