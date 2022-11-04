FA appeals against Jurgen Klopp fine for Manchester City red card

Jamie Gardner, PA
·1 min read

The Football Association has appealed against the decision by an independent regulatory commission to fine Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp for confronting a match official.

The German escaped a touchline ban and was instead fined £30,000 by an independent commission last week following his sending-off during the Reds’ match against Manchester City at Anfield earlier in October.

Klopp confronted referee Anthony Taylor and his assistant after the referee had failed to give a foul for a challenge on Mohamed Salah by Bernardo Silva and later admitted he “lost it”.

The FA confirmed it was appealing in a statement issued on Friday afternoon after reviewing the commission’s written reasons for its decision.

Latest Stories

  • Einarson dumps Kazakhstan, Hong Kong at Pan Continental Curling Championships

    CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson rolled to a 12-1 rout of Kazakhstan's Angelina Ebauyer on Tuesday at the Pan Continental Curling Championships. Then later in the evening she rocked the Hong Kong team skipped by Ling-Yue Hung 8-1. In the early game, Einarson scored two in the first end and stole three points in the second en route to the six-end victory at the WinSport Event Centre. In other morning round-robin games, South Korea’s Seungyoun Ha defeated Australia's Jennifer Westhagen 13-1, Japa

  • Dickenson to return as Riders head coach despite disastrous 2022 season

    REGINA — Craig Dickenson will return to helm the Saskatchewan Roughriders for a fifth straight season, but several members of his coaching staff are paying the price after the team spiralled out of the playoffs following a season-ending seven-game losing streak. The Roughriders fired offensive coordinator Jason Maas on Tuesday and said run game coordinator and offensive line coach Stephen Sorrells and receivers coach Travis Moore will not have their contracts renewed. Saskatchewan finished fourt

  • Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

    CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kraken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year.

  • Canada finalizes training camp roster for FIBA World Cup qualifiers in Edmonton

    TORONTO — Canada's men's national basketball team roster will consist of less NBA talent and more pro experience from elsewhere heading into the fifth World Cup qualifying window. The Canadians will face Venezuela Nov. 10 and then take on Panama Nov. 13. Both games will be held at the Edmonton EXPO Centre with the team looking to qualify for the 2023 FIBA World Cup on home court. Training camp is set to go from Nov. 7-9 in the Alberta capital. Canada, which is currently ranked 15th in FIBA, is t

  • The Raptors need Fred VanVleet on the court

    Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss why Fred VanVleet is a valuable member of the Raptors' core despite some fans feeling like the All-Star guard doesn't have as much value to Toronto.

  • Einarson tops Brazil at Pan Continental Curling event, books spot at women's worlds

    CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson booked a ticket to the world women's championship with a 10-2 win over Brazil at the inaugural Pan Continental Curling Championships in Wednesday's evening draw. Entering the event, Einarson's rink of Gimli, Man., needed a top-five finish to secure its entry into the world championship, which takes place March 18-26 in Sandviken, Sweden. The Canadians are currently tied for first with the U.S. (5-0), who they will play Thursday. As host country, Canada already h

  • Shapovalov advances at Paris Masters with win over Cerundolo

    PARIS — Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters tennis tournament on Tuesday with a 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 win over Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., had nine aces and converted three of 10 break point chances in the victory. Cerundolo had just two chances to break Shapovalov, converting one. Shapovalov entered the final Masters 1,000-level tournament ranked 16th in the world, moving up three spots after a run to the final of th

  • Vancouver Canucks, Rogers Communications sign 10-year broadcast rights deal

    VANCOUVER — Sportsnet will continue to broadcast Vancouver Canucks games on TV and radio for another decade. The Canucks and Rogers Communications, which owns Sportsnet, announced Monday that the two sides have agreed to a 10-year deal that will last through the 2032-33 season. The agreement renews a deal that sees every Canucks game aired on Sportsnet's TV channels and on Vancouver radio station Sportsnet 650. The deal also includes the naming rights to the Canucks' home rink, Rogers Arena. Rog

  • Firing Sheldon Keefe won't get to heart of Leafs' problem

    In light of the Maple Leafs' recent struggles, there have been calls for head coach Sheldon Keefe or general manager Kyle Dubas to be fired but if the roster and player's performances are the problem, then changing bench bosses won't solve the issue in Toronto.

  • 'I always considered myself a Canuck:' Bieksa officially retires in Vancouver

    VANCOUVER — When Kevin Bieksa stepped on the ice at Rogers Arena for the Vancouver Canucks' morning skate on Thursday, he felt like he was home. It's been more than four years since the defenceman suited up for an NHL game — and more than seven since he played for the Canucks — but memories of his time with the team quickly rushed back. "I don't know if you guys saw morning skate, but I dominated out there," he joked with reporters. "But that ice felt good again." The 41-year-old Bieksa was back

  • Schoen, Harris and Leonard named CFL's top performers for month of October

    TORONTO — Receiver Dalton Schoen, quarterback Trevor Harris and defensive back Richard Leonard were named the CFL's top performers for the month of October on Wednesday. Schoen had 13 catches for 328 yards and five touchdowns in three games with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The rookie finished the season leading the CFL in receiving yards (1,441), yards per catch (20.6) and receiving TDs (16). Harris completed 74-of-98 passes (75.5 per cent) for 992 yards and four touchdowns in three games with th

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg's value is not lost on the Nashville Predators as he continues to prove why he was worth the long-term deal he received in the off-season. Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Forsberg, who inked an eight-year, US$68-million deal extension in July, now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last five games. “Filip’s a great player.

  • Stevens, Mills, Adeyemi-Berglund honoured as Stampeders sweep CFL weekly awards

    TORONTO — Quarterback Tommy Stevens, running back Dedrick Mills and defensive lineman Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund of the Calgary Stampeders swept the CFL's top performers honours Tuesday. Stevens ran for 163 yards and a touchdown on four carries in Calgary's 36-10 home win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the regular-season finale for both teams. He also completed four-of-five passes for 32 yards and touchdown. Mills rushed for 125 yards and a TD on 14 carries against Saskatchewan. Mills finished

  • Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg fires beautiful shot right into his own net

    Jakob Silfverberg is going to have a hard time living this one down.

  • Program donates 150 hockey bags to Indigenous communities near Sudbury, Ont.

    A program that has donated hockey bags and equipment to children from Indigenous communities across Ontario for seven years has expanded to Greater Sudbury, Ont., and the surrounding region. Volunteers with the Indigenous Hockey Equipment Drive were at the Northern Hockey Academy on Saturday, where they gave away 150 hockey bags filled with equipment. The bags went to children from nearby First Nations, including Wahnapitae First Nation, Atikameksheng Anishnawbek and Henvey Inlet First Nation. G

  • Lee, Nelson lead surging Islanders to 5-2 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Anders Lee and Brock Nelson each had a goal and an assist, sending the surging New York Islanders to a 5-2 victory Thursday night over the reeling St. Louis Blues. The Islanders have won five consecutive games while the Blues have lost six straight in regulation for the first time since February 2018. The Blues, who opened the season with three wins, have been outscored 30-11 during their downturn. Kyle Palmieri and Josh Bailey also scored for the Islanders. Jean-Gabriel Pageau

  • Erik Karlsson finally has his swagger back

    One of the most electrifying blueliners in NHL history is healthy and thriving as Karlsson looks poised to put up a revenge season for the ages.

  • PHF commissioner Carey hopes to work with PWHPA for 'greater good' of women's hockey

    As women's hockey settles back into a normal schedule, its two biggest factions remain separate. The Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association, a union made up of most North American national-team players, played its first showcase of the year last month. It returns Friday for a series of six games through the weekend in Truro, N.S., with live coverage available across CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem. Meanwhile, the Premier Hockey Federation, a professional league featuring s

  • Indigenous strongwoman makes history by becoming 1st in Canada to earn pro card

    A woman from Whitefish Lake First Nation in northern Alberta has become the first Indigenous woman in Canada to get her pro card in a strongwoman competition. Angela Houle, 39, accomplished the feat on Oct. 22 when she battled it out against other amateur strongwomen in the Strongman Corporation of Canada's National Championship in Thunder Bay for the chance at a pro card. "I worked so hard for it," Houle said. "I couldn't believe how I felt. It was like a spiritual moment for me." Houle said it

  • WHL roundup: Rebels win 13th straight by drilling Oil Kings 7-2

    EDMONTON — The Red Deer Rebels ran into some early adversity in Edmonton on Sunday, trailing the host Oil Kings 2-1 before their game was 14 minutes old. The Rebels didn't take long to get things right, scoring six unanswered goals to win the Western Hockey League contest 7-2. It was the Rebels 13th win in as many games. Hunter Mayo scored twice for the Rebels (13-0-0-0), with singles netted by Kai Uchacz, Christoffer Sedoff, Escalus Burlock, Craig Armstrong and Frantisek Formanek. Cole Miller a