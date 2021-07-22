‘F9’ Scribe Daniel Casey To Write AGBO’s ‘Battle Of The Planets’ Feature – Comic-Con

In the wake of having the pandemic’s top grossing Hollywood movie, F9 ($593.7 million WW), screenwriter Daniel Casey is penning AGBO’s feature adaptation of the 1978 Japanese Anime series Battle of the Planets.

Casey is working with Joe and Anthony Russo and their AGBO to help construct the foundation for a Battle of the Planets universe. Casey’s feature screenplay will kick off the expansion of this franchise across multiple media. AGBO and Casey will work with Tatsunoko, the creators of the iconic, original anime series, on concepts to explore and expand the IP in-depth.

More from Deadline

The Russo Brothers first announced development on Battle of the Planets at Comic-Con 2019. Known as Gatchaman in Japan, Battle of the Planets was the most successful anime series in the U.S. during the late 1970s, broadcast nationally during after-school hours. It was one of the few sci-fi cartoons during that era and introduced many American teens and young adults to the world of Japanese animation. The series followed five young orphans who are trained from a young age to form an elite, intergalactic team known as G-Force, swearing to protect Earth and its allies from otherworldly invading forces.

Said Joe and Anthony Russo, “We are thrilled to be working with a collaborator of Dan’s caliber on this beloved property. His passion, attention to detail, and thirst for innovation will no doubt delight fans of the IP while making a thoughtful introduction for newcomers. He is pioneer at heart and the perfect partner as we set out to lay the foundation of a universe which will engage audiences on a meaningful level and across the media landscape.”

Story continues

Said Casey, “I’ve been a fan of Joe and Anthony going all the way back to Welcome to Collinwood and I’m so grateful they’ve entrusted me with this epic and cinematic story”.

Casey made his feature directing debut with The Death of Michael Smith in 2007, which premiered at the Slamdance Film Festival, winning a Grand Jury Award and going on to play numerous other festivals. Casey is an alum of The American Film Institute, The College for Creative Studies, as well as the Sundance Institute’s Directing and Screenwriting Labs. In 2009, his spec script Jimmy Six made the Hollywood Blacklist, and since that time he’s transitioned into a career in screenwriting.

In addition to F9, Casey also wrote Kin, which was released by Lionsgate in 2018, and prior to that did uncredited writing work on 10 Cloverfield Lane for producer JJ Abrams and director Dan Trachtenberg.

Casey also recently penned a feature adaptation of the Clifford D. Simack novel Way Station for 6th and Idaho and director/producer Matt Reeves, and last year sold an original script, The Pinkerton, to Warner Bros, which is currently in development. He is also prepping two projects as writer/director: Wardriver, with Star Thrower Entertainment, and Heroine with Paramount Players.

He is repped by CAA and Writ-Large.

Founded by the Russo Brothers, AGBO is an artist-led entertainment company focused on creating content borne of innovative story universes across film, television, and digital platforms. The company is headquartered in downtown Los Angeles.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.