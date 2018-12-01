F2 testing: Louis Deletraz fastest on final day in Abu Dhabi

Deletraz fastest on final day of F2 testing

Carlin driver Louis Deletraz reclaimed the top spot as Formula 2's three-day post-season test concluded in Abu Dhabi.

Rookie Juan Manuel Correa surpassed Deletraz's opening-day benchmark on Friday, before Luca Ghiotto shaved off a few more hundredths in the penultimate hour of Saturday's running.

But Deletraz - who had his maiden F1 test with Haas earlier this week - found another quarter of a second soon after, ending the three-day test with a best time of 1m49.638s.

This was four tenths down on the pole time set by champion George Russell in the final qualifying session of 2018.

Ghiotto settled for second, while Nicholas Latifi was third, the only other driver to dip below 1m50s on the day.

Latifi narrowly topped the morning session ahead of GP3 champion Anthoine Hubert.

Guan Yu Zhou, running alongside Ghiotto at Russian Time, was fourth-fastest across the two Saturday sessions, ahead of Latifi's DAMS squadmate Sergio Sette Camara.

GP3 graduate Giuliano Alesi was three thousandths ahead of Nobuharu Matsushita in sixth, with confirmed 2019 rookie Nikita Mazepin in eighth.

Former Red Bull junior Richard Verschoor, completing his first test day in the category after having spent 2018 racing in Formula Renault and GP3, led Eruopean F3 champion Mick Schumacher in ninth.

The final day of GP3's farewell test was swept by Jehan Daruvala, driving for Campos Racing.

Daruvala set a 1m55.093s benchmark in the morning and improved that by just 0.003s in the afternoon.

The Indian came up over four tenths short of the best lap of the test, set by Niko Kari - who wasn't driving on Saturday - the day before.

Japanese F4 champion Yuki Tsunoda was a close second to Daruvala, followed by two-litre Formula Renault graduates Logan Sargeant and Yifei Ye.

F2 morning times

Pos Driver Team Gap Laps 1 Nicholas Latifi DAMS 1m51.312s 35 2 Anthoine Hubert MP Motorsport 0.011s 29 3 Juan Manuel Correa Charouz Racing System 0.047s 31 4 Sergio Sette Camara DAMS 0.067s 28 5 Richard Verschoor MP Motorsport 0.252s 26 6 Tatiana Calderon Charouz Racing System 0.271s 29 7 Jack Aitken Campos Vexatec Racing 0.282s 32 8 Leonardo Pulcini Trident 0.545s 32 9 Nobuharu Matsushita Carlin 0.739s 40 10 Louis Deletraz Carlin 1.090s 25 11 Ralph Boschung BWT Arden 1.208s 29 12 Ryan Tveter BWT Arden 1.419s 22 13 Marino Sato Campos Vexatec Racing 2.003s 21 14 Guan Yu Zhou RUSSIAN TIME 4.324s 52 15 Giuliano Alesi Trident 4.619s 31 16 Sean Gelael Pertamina Prema Theodore Racing 4.802s 43 17 Luca Ghiotto RUSSIAN TIME 4.833s 32 18 Nyck de Vries ART Grand Prix 4.980s 40 19 Nikita Mazepin ART Grand Prix 5.000s 41 20 Mick Schumacher Pertamina Prema Theodore Racing 5.283s 41

F2 evening times

Pos Driver Team Gap Laps 1 Louis Deletraz Carlin 1m49.638s 29 2 Luca Ghiotto RUSSIAN TIME 0.266s 25 3 Nicholas Latifi DAMS 0.338s 38 4 Guan Yu Zhou RUSSIAN TIME 0.398s 33 5 Sergio Sette Camara DAMS 0.454s 40 6 Giuliano Alesi Trident 0.498s 34 7 Nobuharu Matsushita Carlin 0.501s 21 8 Nikita Mazepin ART Grand Prix 0.842s 29 9 Richard Verschoor MP Motorsport 0.863s 28 10 Mick Schumacher Pertamina Prema Theodore Racing 0.884s 27 11 Jack Aitken Campos Vexatec Racing 1.025s 31 12 Leonardo Pulcini Trident 1.080s 24 13 Nyck de Vries ART Grand Prix 1.091s 33 14 Anthoine Hubert MP Motorsport 1.152s 38 15 Sean Gelael Pertamina Prema Theodore Racing 1.203s 28 16 Marino Sato Campos Vexatec Racing 1.564s 34 17 Ryan Tveter BWT Arden 1.671s 32 18 Ralph Boschung BWT Arden 2.112s 26 19 Juan Manuel Correa Charouz Racing System 4.594s 55 20 Tatiana Calderon Charouz Racing System 5.286s 40





