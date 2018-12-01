F2 testing: Louis Deletraz fastest on final day in Abu Dhabi
Carlin driver Louis Deletraz reclaimed the top spot as Formula 2's three-day post-season test concluded in Abu Dhabi.
Rookie Juan Manuel Correa surpassed Deletraz's opening-day benchmark on Friday, before Luca Ghiotto shaved off a few more hundredths in the penultimate hour of Saturday's running.
But Deletraz - who had his maiden F1 test with Haas earlier this week - found another quarter of a second soon after, ending the three-day test with a best time of 1m49.638s.
This was four tenths down on the pole time set by champion George Russell in the final qualifying session of 2018.
Ghiotto settled for second, while Nicholas Latifi was third, the only other driver to dip below 1m50s on the day.
Latifi narrowly topped the morning session ahead of GP3 champion Anthoine Hubert.
Guan Yu Zhou, running alongside Ghiotto at Russian Time, was fourth-fastest across the two Saturday sessions, ahead of Latifi's DAMS squadmate Sergio Sette Camara.
GP3 graduate Giuliano Alesi was three thousandths ahead of Nobuharu Matsushita in sixth, with confirmed 2019 rookie Nikita Mazepin in eighth.
Former Red Bull junior Richard Verschoor, completing his first test day in the category after having spent 2018 racing in Formula Renault and GP3, led Eruopean F3 champion Mick Schumacher in ninth.
The final day of GP3's farewell test was swept by Jehan Daruvala, driving for Campos Racing.
Daruvala set a 1m55.093s benchmark in the morning and improved that by just 0.003s in the afternoon.
The Indian came up over four tenths short of the best lap of the test, set by Niko Kari - who wasn't driving on Saturday - the day before.
Japanese F4 champion Yuki Tsunoda was a close second to Daruvala, followed by two-litre Formula Renault graduates Logan Sargeant and Yifei Ye.
F2 morning times
Pos
Driver
Team
Gap
Laps
1
Nicholas Latifi
DAMS
1m51.312s
35
2
Anthoine Hubert
MP Motorsport
0.011s
29
3
Juan Manuel Correa
Charouz Racing System
0.047s
31
4
Sergio Sette Camara
DAMS
0.067s
28
5
Richard Verschoor
MP Motorsport
0.252s
26
6
Tatiana Calderon
Charouz Racing System
0.271s
29
7
Jack Aitken
Campos Vexatec Racing
0.282s
32
8
Leonardo Pulcini
Trident
0.545s
32
9
Nobuharu Matsushita
Carlin
0.739s
40
10
Louis Deletraz
Carlin
1.090s
25
11
Ralph Boschung
BWT Arden
1.208s
29
12
Ryan Tveter
BWT Arden
1.419s
22
13
Marino Sato
Campos Vexatec Racing
2.003s
21
14
Guan Yu Zhou
RUSSIAN TIME
4.324s
52
15
Giuliano Alesi
Trident
4.619s
31
16
Sean Gelael
Pertamina Prema Theodore Racing
4.802s
43
17
Luca Ghiotto
RUSSIAN TIME
4.833s
32
18
Nyck de Vries
ART Grand Prix
4.980s
40
19
Nikita Mazepin
ART Grand Prix
5.000s
41
20
Mick Schumacher
Pertamina Prema Theodore Racing
5.283s
41
F2 evening times
Pos
Driver
Team
Gap
Laps
1
Louis Deletraz
Carlin
1m49.638s
29
2
Luca Ghiotto
RUSSIAN TIME
0.266s
25
3
Nicholas Latifi
DAMS
0.338s
38
4
Guan Yu Zhou
RUSSIAN TIME
0.398s
33
5
Sergio Sette Camara
DAMS
0.454s
40
6
Giuliano Alesi
Trident
0.498s
34
7
Nobuharu Matsushita
Carlin
0.501s
21
8
Nikita Mazepin
ART Grand Prix
0.842s
29
9
Richard Verschoor
MP Motorsport
0.863s
28
10
Mick Schumacher
Pertamina Prema Theodore Racing
0.884s
27
11
Jack Aitken
Campos Vexatec Racing
1.025s
31
12
Leonardo Pulcini
Trident
1.080s
24
13
Nyck de Vries
ART Grand Prix
1.091s
33
14
Anthoine Hubert
MP Motorsport
1.152s
38
15
Sean Gelael
Pertamina Prema Theodore Racing
1.203s
28
16
Marino Sato
Campos Vexatec Racing
1.564s
34
17
Ryan Tveter
BWT Arden
1.671s
32
18
Ralph Boschung
BWT Arden
2.112s
26
19
Juan Manuel Correa
Charouz Racing System
4.594s
55
20
Tatiana Calderon
Charouz Racing System
5.286s
40
