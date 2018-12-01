F2 testing: Louis Deletraz fastest on final day in Abu Dhabi

Valentin Khorounzhiy
Autosport
Deletraz fastest on final day of F2 testing
Deletraz fastest on final day of F2 testing

Carlin driver Louis Deletraz reclaimed the top spot as Formula 2's three-day post-season test concluded in Abu Dhabi.

Rookie Juan Manuel Correa surpassed Deletraz's opening-day benchmark on Friday, before Luca Ghiotto shaved off a few more hundredths in the penultimate hour of Saturday's running.

But Deletraz - who had his maiden F1 test with Haas earlier this week - found another quarter of a second soon after, ending the three-day test with a best time of 1m49.638s.

This was four tenths down on the pole time set by champion George Russell in the final qualifying session of 2018.

Ghiotto settled for second, while Nicholas Latifi was third, the only other driver to dip below 1m50s on the day.

Latifi narrowly topped the morning session ahead of GP3 champion Anthoine Hubert.

Guan Yu Zhou, running alongside Ghiotto at Russian Time, was fourth-fastest across the two Saturday sessions, ahead of Latifi's DAMS squadmate Sergio Sette Camara.

GP3 graduate Giuliano Alesi was three thousandths ahead of Nobuharu Matsushita in sixth, with confirmed 2019 rookie Nikita Mazepin in eighth.

Former Red Bull junior Richard Verschoor, completing his first test day in the category after having spent 2018 racing in Formula Renault and GP3, led Eruopean F3 champion Mick Schumacher in ninth.

The final day of GP3's farewell test was swept by Jehan Daruvala, driving for Campos Racing.

Daruvala set a 1m55.093s benchmark in the morning and improved that by just 0.003s in the afternoon.

The Indian came up over four tenths short of the best lap of the test, set by Niko Kari - who wasn't driving on Saturday - the day before.

Japanese F4 champion Yuki Tsunoda was a close second to Daruvala, followed by two-litre Formula Renault graduates Logan Sargeant and Yifei Ye.

F2 morning times

Pos

Driver

Team

Gap

Laps

1

Nicholas Latifi

DAMS

1m51.312s

35

2

Anthoine Hubert

MP Motorsport

0.011s

29

3

Juan Manuel Correa

Charouz Racing System

0.047s

31

4

Sergio Sette Camara

DAMS

0.067s

28

5

Richard Verschoor

MP Motorsport

0.252s

26

6

Tatiana Calderon

Charouz Racing System

0.271s

29

7

Jack Aitken

Campos Vexatec Racing

0.282s

32

8

Leonardo Pulcini

Trident

0.545s

32

9

Nobuharu Matsushita

Carlin

0.739s

40

10

Louis Deletraz

Carlin

1.090s

25

11

Ralph Boschung

BWT Arden

1.208s

29

12

Ryan Tveter

BWT Arden

1.419s

22

13

Marino Sato

Campos Vexatec Racing

2.003s

21

14

Guan Yu Zhou

RUSSIAN TIME

4.324s

52

15

Giuliano Alesi

Trident

4.619s

31

16

Sean Gelael

Pertamina Prema Theodore Racing

4.802s

43

17

Luca Ghiotto

RUSSIAN TIME

4.833s

32

18

Nyck de Vries

ART Grand Prix

4.980s

40

19

Nikita Mazepin

ART Grand Prix

5.000s

41

20

Mick Schumacher

Pertamina Prema Theodore Racing

5.283s

41

F2 evening times

Pos

Driver

Team

Gap

Laps

1

Louis Deletraz

Carlin

1m49.638s

29

2

Luca Ghiotto

RUSSIAN TIME

0.266s

25

3

Nicholas Latifi

DAMS

0.338s

38

4

Guan Yu Zhou

RUSSIAN TIME

0.398s

33

5

Sergio Sette Camara

DAMS

0.454s

40

6

Giuliano Alesi

Trident

0.498s

34

7

Nobuharu Matsushita

Carlin

0.501s

21

8

Nikita Mazepin

ART Grand Prix

0.842s

29

9

Richard Verschoor

MP Motorsport

0.863s

28

10

Mick Schumacher

Pertamina Prema Theodore Racing

0.884s

27

11

Jack Aitken

Campos Vexatec Racing

1.025s

31

12

Leonardo Pulcini

Trident

1.080s

24

13

Nyck de Vries

ART Grand Prix

1.091s

33

14

Anthoine Hubert

MP Motorsport

1.152s

38

15

Sean Gelael

Pertamina Prema Theodore Racing

1.203s

28

16

Marino Sato

Campos Vexatec Racing

1.564s

34

17

Ryan Tveter

BWT Arden

1.671s

32

18

Ralph Boschung

BWT Arden

2.112s

26

19

Juan Manuel Correa

Charouz Racing System

4.594s

55

20

Tatiana Calderon

Charouz Racing System

5.286s

40


Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus

What to Read Next