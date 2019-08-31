F2 Spa: Feature race cancelled after serious accident

F2 race cancelled after serious accident

The Formula 2 feature race at Spa has been cancelled after a high-speed crash at Raidillon brought out a red flag on the second lap.

Alfa Romeo Formula 1 junior Juan Manuel Correa and Renault-backed driver Anthoine Hubert were among those caught up in an enormous accident at Raidillon.

Medical crews attended the scene of the incident shortly after the crash.

Giuliano Alesi appeared to go off at the start of the incident, but he was able to continue ahead of the larger accident behind and made it to the end of the Kemmel Straight before pulling over with damage to the rear of his car.

His Trident team-mate Ralph Boschung returned to the pits with a puncture.

Marino Sato was also involved and walked back to the paddock.

Championship leader Nyck de Vries had led away from pole and maintained the race lead after the first lap.

After a short suspension when the cars return to the pits it was announced that the race would not be restarted.

