F2 Monaco: Sette Camara ruled out of feature race with hand injury

Sette Camara ruled out of Monaco feature race

Carlin's Sergio Sette Camara has not been given permission to start Friday's Formula 2 feature race in Monaco after suffering a hand injury in his qualifying crash.

Sette Camara had already set a time that would have secured him fourth on the grid for today's race, but was on a final flier during the closing stages of the second half of the session when he went into the wall at St Devote.

He said on the radio "I think I broke my hand", but left the circuit medical centre and spent the afternoon working on his hand with Lando Norris's physio.

But on Friday morning the FIA medical delegate did not give him clearance to race.

The field from behind Russian Time's Artem Markelov, who starts the feature race from third, all move up a spot on the grid as a result.

The decision follows a disastrous run of bad luck for Sette Camara in the two most recent rounds of the 2018 F2 season.

An engine problem consigned him to a lowly starting position for the feature race in Barcelona last time out, where he managed to recover to seventh, but in the sprint race in Spain his car shut down unexpectedly and its cockpit fire extinguisher went off.

At the previous round in Baku, Sette Camara's car ran out of fuel following the chequered flag after he had finished second in the sprint race and he was therefore disqualified from the final results for failing to provide a fuel sample to the scrutineers.

Before that issue in Baku, the Brazilian former Red Bull Formula 1 junior driver had made a strong start to the year as he opened his second F2 campaign with second and third places in the two Bahrain events, and he took fourth in feature race in Azerbaijan.

After Barcelona, Sette Camara labelled his chances of recovering in the title battle an "impossible mission".

It is not yet clear whether he will be able to drive in Saturday's sprint race.