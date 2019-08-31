F2 cancels second Spa race following Hubert tragedy

Arden driver Hubert was caught up in a big crash on the second lap of the feature event, which also involved Sauber Junior Team driver Juan Manuel Correa and Trident racer Giuliano Alesi.

The FIA announced that Hubert succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash, with the governing body also saying that Correa is currently in a stable condition in Liege hospital.

A statement from the F2 organisation released on Saturday night read: “Formula 1, Formula 2, and Formula 3 are deeply saddened by the passing of Anthoine Hubert following a horrific crash at today’s Feature Race at Spa-Francorchamps, involving three other drivers.

“We would like to extend our deepest condolences to Anthoine’s family, loved ones, and friends. We would also like to send our heartfelt sympathies to the entire Arden team.

“Anthoine has been part of our paddock since 2017. He was a fantastic driver who had a bright future ahead of him. He became GP3 Series champion last year, and this season, he won twice in Formula 2, taking victories in Monaco, and at his home race in Le Castellet.

Rest in peace Anthoine



You will forever be in our hearts pic.twitter.com/rtOBGZDJlQ



— Formula 2 (@FIA_F2) August 31, 2019

“He was kind to everyone, always smiling, and his positive attitude was infectious. He will be dearly missed.

"Out of respect, tomorrow’s race has been cancelled.”

The F2 championship is due to resume at Monza next weekend.

