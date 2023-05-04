F1's Lewis Hamilton on His Bond With Tom Brady and Serena Williams: 'It Can Be Lonely at the Top' (Exclusive)

"We talk a lot about sports and competition, and when we talk to each other about the struggles or the successes, only us in our little bubble can understand," Hamilton tells PEOPLE

As Lewis Hamilton — the winningest driver in the history of Formula 1 — heads into this weekend's Miami Grand Prix, he'll be working towards securing the record for most championships in the history of the sport. But, being at the top of your sport can be a singular experience, and one that only a few other athletes understand.

The 38-year-old spoke to PEOPLE about that loneliness on Wednesday at the IWC Schaffhausen Chrono Challenge in Miami's Design District, and how he's bonded with stars at the top of their own sports like Tom Brady and Serena Williams.

Hamilton discussed his friendship with Brady — whom he became close with at last year's IWC event — saying, "We were actually messaging this morning. He's so incredibly supportive and we support each other. For someone that was so inspirational within his sport, very impactful, great team leader, there's so much to learn from him and take from him."

Of their similar experiences, the race car driver said, "It can be quite a lonely experience being at the top of your sport. So, to be able to confide in other individuals who have experienced something similar. Serena and I — we talk a lot about sports and competition, and when we talk to each other about the struggles or the successes, only us in our little bubble can understand."

He expanded on his friendship with the tennis legend, "When you're talking to Serena, you're like — yeah, I know Williams, I know what you're talking about. So, it's pretty unique and a privilege to have those conversations."

The rise to the top wasn't always easy for Hamilton, who was bullied as a child and has faced discrimination his whole life. A dedicated activist, he spoke about all of the ways he's trying to make change, starting with the day's event, which benefited the non-profit charity Dibia DREAM.

"To see Formula 1 grow so much here in the States — I never understood why people weren't so passionate about it [before]...but then also to see the work we're doing with IWC, Dibia DREAM, really engaging young kids from underserved communities — encouraging them to get into STEM subjects which really leads to great careers."

"That's what I'm trying to do in my sport," he continues, "create more opportunity but also transform the lives of young kids from underserved communities that wouldn't have had that opportunity."

Hamilton points to his own sport as a starting place for change.

"Our sport is not diverse enough, so that's what I'm working on changing," he says. "I'm really focused on black equity and diversity within organizations. And I know that the higher up you go in organizations in sports — our sport is not diverse — there are no people of color that have ownership within our sport, there's not a lot of women there also, so I really want to be a part of that change."

He says the overarching message is one he's quite familiar with, "Discrimination is something I've experienced for my whole life, I know so many people out there are experiencing it. So, that's what I can speak about pretty much everywhere we go."

Along with working with IWC and Dibia DREAM, Hamilton launched his Mission 44 charitable organization last year, and discussed how he educates himself about global issues as he travels the world.

"We are probably one of the only global, global sports: we're everywhere. So, when we go into all those different places it takes a lot of prep to read up on all the places we go. We go to the Middle East a lot, and there's so many issues out there...but, whilst we're there, we still have to try to create impact in certain areas," he explains.

Between Hamilton's efforts to create change and his appreciation for the world around him — "I woke up this morning to the [Miami] sunrise...and felt so much gratitude," he says — he still has a job to do. He says he's feeling confident about the upcoming Miami race, now in its second year.

"You're definitely not as nervous. When you go to a new circuit, it's definitely a little bit more apprehensive — there's so many new factors. But now we know the circuit, I think they made a little bit of a tweak to it. So, we should be arriving better prepped, because we have the experience from before."

