F1: Williams chief Paddy Lowe to miss season-opening Australian Grand Prix for ‘personal reasons’

Williams have confirmed chief technical officer Paddy Lowe “is taking a leave of absence for personal reasons” just 11 days prior to the start of the new Formula One season.

Lowe’s position has come under severe scrutiny following the build of Williams’ car for this year, which was two and a half days late in arriving for the first of two pre-season tests at Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya last month.

Just last Thursday Lowe dismissed concerns over his future at Williams, stating “I haven’t paid attention to those sort of subjects in the media” and that he was “working very hard” as “there was an awful lot to do”.

But with Williams due to soon depart for Melbourne for the season-opening Australian Grand Prix from March 15-17, Lowe will not now be a part of the team.

After four successful seasons with Mercedes as executive director from 2013-17, Lowe rejoined Williams in March 2017 as head of the technical department.

In 2018, Williams endured one of the worst seasons in their history, finishing 10th and last in the constructors’ championship, scoring just seven points.

This season they have an all-new driver line-up, with British rookie George Russell partnering Robert Kubica, who returns to F1 following an eight-year absence after sustaining severe injuries in a rally accident in early 2011.

