F1 USA Grand Prix 2023: Start time, sprint schedule, weather forecast and how to watch on TV

The final five races of the 2023 Formula One season begin this weekend with the United States Grand Prix.

A triple-header across Austin, Mexico and Brazil will go a long way to determining the best of the rest in the F1 standings, after Max Verstappen swooped to the title.

Sergio Perez holds a 30-point lead over Lewis Hamilton, having not won a race since Miami in May, with Fernando Alonso a further 11 behind the Brit.

Hamilton has not tasted victory since the end of 2021 and not many are predicting a Mercedes triumph at Circuit of the Americas.

Not only are McLaren standing tall as Red Bull’s key competitors of late, Verstappen remains by far and away the favourite going into every weekend having claimed 14 of the 17 grands prix this season plus the last two USA GPs.

Max Verstappen winning the race in 2022. (AFP via Getty Images)

When is the F1 United States Grand Prix?

The United States Grand Prix takes place this weekend at Circuit of the Americas, with the race set for 8pm on Sunday, October 22, 2023.

When is the F1 sprint race?

The sprint race takes place at 11pm BST on Saturday.

The full schedule for the weekend is as follows (all times BST):

Practice: Friday, 6.30pm

Grand prix qualifying: Friday, 10pm

Sprint shootout: Saturday, 6.30pm

Sprint race: Saturday, 10pm

Grand prix: Sunday, 8pm

United States Grand Prix weather forecast

If the drivers thought Qatar was hot, they're in for more of the same this weekend.

Temperatures are expected to breach 35C with lots of sun and zero chance of rain.

How to watch the United States Grand Prix

TV channel: All the action will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, with coverage of Sunday’s race starting at 7pm. Free highlights will air on Channel 4 at 12.30am.

Live stream: Subscribers can follow the United States Grand Prix on the Sky Go app.