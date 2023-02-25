F1 testing LIVE: Schedule, lap times and live stream as red flag is thrown for Valtteri Bottas’ stricken Alfa

It’s two down, one to go in Formula 1 pre-season testing, with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen the standout performer in Bahrain so far.

The reigning world champion was the quickest driver on Thursday and was 0.040 seconds away from repeating the feat on Friday, before being pipped to top spot by Zhou Guanyu late on, though the Chinese driver was driving on the softest tyre.

However it was a torrid day for Mercedes, with Lewis Hamilton struggling with the balance of the W14 this morning before George Russell was forced to stop out on track this evening due to a hydraulics issue.

Saturday sees the final day of testing - starts at 7am (GMT) - at the Bahrain International Circuit before all eyes turn to the first race of the season – also in the Gulf kingdom – next weekend.

Follow all the action from day three of F1 pre-season testing in Bahrain

F1 PRE-SEASON TESTING - LIVE

RED FLAG!

09:58 , Kieran Jackson

With 1hr 20 mins left, we have a red flag - Valtteri Bottas has stopped out on track!

Looks like the Alfa Romeo has a mechanical issue - the Finn has stopped outside turn 10. Off the circuit, but it’ll need to be removed. Gearbox issue, perhaps?

Pause in driving for the time being!

Who's in action this morning?

09:56 , Kieran Jackson

Here are those driving in this morning’s session on day three!

Red Bull

Sergio Perez

Ferrari

Charles Leclerc

Mercedes

George Russell

Alpine

Pierre Gasly

McLaren

Oscar Piastri

Alfa Romeo

Valtteri Bottas

Aston Martin

Felipe Drugovich

Haas

Nico Hulkenberg

AlphaTauri

Nyck de Vries

Williams

Alex Albon

Fernando Alonso...

09:44 , Kieran Jackson

Two-time world champion keeping an eye on the Aston Martin test driver Drugovich this morning...

Fernando Alonso watching on intently 🟢 pic.twitter.com/j8xlbP4lQm — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) February 25, 2023

UPDATE

09:33 , Kieran Jackson

Felipe Drugovich, filling in for Lance Stroll at testing, is up to third in this morning session in the Aston Martin - 1.051 seconds behind pace-setter Charles Leclerc, but on the C5 tyre. Another good display so far for the Silverstone-based team though.

Drugovich, last year’s F2 champion, looking assured in the Aston. Will he be performing at the first race of the season next week? He looks more than capable...

1-10: Leclerc, Russell, Drugovich, Perez, Gasly, Hulkenberg, Piastri, Albon, Bottas, De Vries

1hr 45 mins to go...

Drive to Survive: Season 5 REVIEW - OUT NOW!

09:12 , Kieran Jackson

Time to find your helmet, don your fireproof gloves and pack your bags. Because 95 days after we said goodbye to Daniel Ricciardo and Sebastian Vettel in Abu Dhabi, Formula 1 chugs back into life this weekend as the start of the 2023 season dawns. The car launch season, from the tempered-down to the over-the-top, has concluded and finally we will see cars on track with the first – and much-maligned only – official pre-season test of the season. Where? Bahrain. Also the location where, 11 days from now, motorsport’s greatest show goes racing once more.

Yet while an undertone of eager excitement will immerse fans the world over at the sight of fresh – or perhaps not so fresh – liveries at the Bahrain International Circuit, such delirium won’t be mirrored in the paddock. Rather, it’s back down to business. Tick off your checklist. Screw your nuts and bolts. Contrary to the zing in the air, a wave of apprehension will blow over the paddock and its personnel.

Testing is a strange phenomenon. On the whole, the timesheets are not said to be the priority. Instead, its tweaking set-ups. Trialling different parts. Attaching aero-rakes and dashes of green paint to analyse airflow. Some teams even swing the other way; sandbagging the car’s true performance to disguise their potential from their competitors.

That all being said, this three-day testing window does take on more significance than years gone by. Usually, the teams also come together in Barcelona for at minimum a shakedown. Or perhaps Jerez on the southern Spanish coast. This year though, with 2022’s drastic regulation changes only moderately tinkered with in the off-season – a slightly raised ride-height the most noteworthy change – drivers will only have a day-and-a-half of running to tune their cars appropriately and iron out any issues.

Three days in total and bang: we’re into the first Grand Prix weekend of 23. That’s the number of races, it should be said, not just the year.

Drive to Survive review: Wolff rages at Horner in foul-mouthed flashpoint of season 5

Who's in action this morning?

08:58 , Kieran Jackson

UPDATE

08:51 , Kieran Jackson

Charles Leclerc has gone quickest, 0.418 seconds clear of George Russell, and that’s on a slower C4 tyre! Not a good sign for Mercedes...

Sergio Perez, on the C3 medium tyre, is up to P3 in his Red Bull.

4-10: Gasly, Hulkenberg, Drugovich, Piastri, Albon, Bottas, De Vries

Day two report

08:36 , Kieran Jackson

Here’s what we learned from day two of F1 testing:

F1 testing: What we learned on day two in Bahrain

Russell goes quicker...

08:25 , Kieran Jackson

George Russell has gone quicker, this time on the very quickest C5 tyre, with a 1:31:442.

Charles Leclerc is seven-tenths off in second, with Pierre Gasly in third.

Piastri's spin...

08:11 , Kieran Jackson

Here’s some images of Piastri’s spin at turn 10!

Oscar Piastri has a BIG spinning moment out on track! 😳



The Australian driver recovers quickly to continue on #F1 #F1Testing pic.twitter.com/KPU7PB4Fvo — Formula 1 (@F1) February 25, 2023

UPDATE!

08:00 , Kieran Jackson

We’ve had an hour of running in Bahrain - and George Russell is top of the laderboard! The Mercedes is 1.3 seconds ahead of second-placed Pierre Gasly, but is on the softer C4 tyre compared to the rest of the field on C3.

Gasly is second, with Sergio Perez third. 4-10: Hulkenberg, Piastri, Leclerc, Drugovich, Bottas, De Vries, Albon

Oscar Piastri, meanwhile, completely loses his McLaren approaching turn 10! A big run-off area avoids any collision...

Alex Albon, meanwhile, hasn’t set a lap time for Williams in 10th but has done 15 laps. Interesting approach!

Who's in action this morning?

07:33 , Kieran Jackson

Good morning!

07:25 , Kieran Jackson

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the final day of F1 pre-season testing in Bahrain!

Can Mercedes bounce back after a terrible day two? How will Sergio Perez perform in the Red Bull all day? And how about Felipe Drugovich for Aston Martin, replacing the injured Lance Stroll?

We’re underway with the morning session at the Bahrain International Circuit!