F1 testing LIVE: Latest updates and lap times from Barcelona as Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen return

Follow live F1 updates and news from Barcelona as Formula 1 pre-season testing continues at the Circuit de Catalunya. The first shakedown of 2022 began yesterday with Lando Norris setting the fastest time in the new McLaren MCL36, with the Woking-based squad making a real statement of intent on the soft tyres.

Max Verstappen, meanwhile, drove the most laps of any individual driver at 147, while Ferrari put in the most in the most laps of any team at 153. Charles Leclerc was fastest in yesterday’s morning session as the Scuderia showed impressive pace with their radical new car design, fuelling hopes that they can challenge for this year’s championship. Haas and Alfa Romeo struggled with technical issues and completed a meagre 43 and 32 tours of the track respectively. Today’s session is not being broadcast in the UK or anywhere else but we’ll bringing you all the most important insight here.

Speaking at his press conference yesterday, Hamilton pushed for both more diversity and neutrality among the stewards: “I want to see more women in the stewards’ room, last year [we had] maybe one or two,” Hamilton said. “It would be awesome to have a male and female as the two race directors. We need to make sure we’ve got non-biased stewards. Race drivers, some are very, very good friends with certain individuals, some travel with some individuals, take a more keen liking to some. I think [F1 needs] people who have no biases, and are super central when it comes to making decisions.”

Follow all the latest news, lap times and results from Barcelona below.

13:11 , Dan Austin

Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel have called for the 2022 Russian Grand Prix to be cancelled.

Russia began a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in the early hours of this morning across land, air and sea, as Vladimir Putin’s began the violent assault he has been threatening for months.

F1 released a statement earlier today saying it was monitoring events, and Verstappen and Vettel are determined a race should not place in Sochi.

“Obviously I woke up again to this morning’s news and I was shocked,” Vettel said. “I think it’s horrible to see what is happening and obviously if you look at the calendar we have a race scheduled in Russia. For myself, my opinion is I should not go — I will not go. I think it’s wrong to race in the country. I’m sorry for the innocent people that are losing their lives, that are getting killed for stupid reasons and a very, very strange and mad leadership.”

Verstappen, meanwhile, said: “When a country is at war it is not right to the race there.”

Afternoon session underway in Barcelona

13:02 , Dan Austin

The second part of day of pre-season testing is underway in Barcelona.

All ten teams will be running this afternoon as they look to gather more data about their new machinery for the 2022 season, with Formula 1 entering a completely new era of car design.

McLaren were fastest in this morning’s session, and topped the timesheets yesterday too. Will they impress again here?

Hamilton supports F1’s decision to stop drivers collectively taking a knee

12:58 , Dan Austin

Lewis Hamilton supports Formula 1‘s decision to scrap drivers all taking the knee together before races.

The pre-race ‘We Race As One’ moment was originally brought in for start of the 2020 season and saw drivers given the opportunity to take a knee on the grid to protest against racism and promote social justice.

“I’ve not put a huge amount of thought to it but, of course, I do think what Stefano said makes sense, that it is about action now, and so that’s something that I look forward to seeing over a period of time,” he said while in Barcelona for pre-season testing.

“Things like, for example, I had a great call last year with all the teams about getting included in this charter, so that every team is trying to push for diversity.”

You can read the full story here:

Details of runners for Barcelona F1 test afternoon session

12:49 , Dan Austin

The second test run of the day begins at 1pm, and will run until 5pm.

The majority of teams are switching drivers for the second portion of the day but a few will be sticking with the same for a full eight hours’ worth of driving. Below is the full list of drivers who will take to the circuit from 1pm onwards.

Alfa Romeo — Guanyu Zhou

Alpha Tauri — Pierre Gasly

Alpine — Esteban Ocon

Aston Martin — Sebastian Vettel

Ferrari — Charles Leclerc

Haas — Nikita Mazepin

McLaren — Daniel Ricciardo

Mercedes — George Russell

Red Bull — Sergio Perez

Williams — Nicholas Latifi

Haas pull Steiner from press conference

12:40 , Dan Austin

Haas have withdrawn team principal Gunther Steiner from the end of day press conference in Barcelona.

The team runs a Russian-themed livery thanks to a title sponsorship deal with the Russian fertiliser company Ural Kali, owned by oligarch Dimitry Mazepin. His son, Nikita, is a driver for the team.

Haas seemingly wants to avoid any difficult questions about its relationship with the Russians, after Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine which began this morning.

Six teams manage over 50 laps

12:31 , Dan Austin

Six of the ten teams running this morning managed to complete over 50 laps, and no will doubt be pleased with the amount of data they have managed to take from the session.

Haas were the big improvers with Mick Schumacher managing 66 laps, with team having only put in a total of 42 in yesterday’s two runs. McLaren, Alpha Tauri, Aston Martin and Alpine also put in over 50 laps, with Ferrari reaching an impressive 71 tours of the circuit.

Alfa Romeo once again were the least frequent runners, completing only 21 laps. That will be a concern for team principal Frederic Vasseur.

Ricciardo ends session second in standings

12:22 , Dan Austin

Shortly before the end of the session, Daniel Ricciardo managed to move up to first in the standings.

The Australian endured a tough campaign with McLaren and was consistently out-paced by younger team-mate Lando Norris, but did manage a morale-boosting victory at Monza, the team’s first win in nine years.

Daniel Ricciardo is driving all day for McLaren on Thursday. (Getty Images)

He will be hoping for a much improved campaign this time around, and the team’s early pace is promising. His 1:20:948 time was set on the C3 medium tyres.

Perez stoppage caused by gearbox issue

12:13 , Dan Austin

Sergio Perez’s stoppage at the Circuit de Catalunya seems to have been caused by a gearbox issue.

The Mexican’s RB18 ground to a halt at Turn 13 and was leaking fluid from the rear as it was brought back into the pits. Red Bull covered the car in a tarpaulin as it was pulled through the pitlane so that rivals were not able to get a clear look at its aerodynamic package or take any photographs.

Christian Horner and Sergio Perez have been discussing the stoppage. (Getty Images)

Team principal Christian Horner has been de-briefing with Perez in the garage.

Ricciardo tops timesheets at end of morning session in Barcelona

12:04 , Dan Austin

The morning test session in Barcelona is over, and McLaren top the timesheets just like they did yesterday, with Daniel Ricciardo leading the way in the team’s new MCL 36.

He is followed bar Carlos Sainz in the Ferrari, with Pierre Gasly in third for Alpha Tauri. Red Bull and Mercedes were lower down the order, and will be disappointed not to have run a few more laps.

1) Ricciardo — McLaren — 1m20.355s, C3, 64 laps

2) Sainz — Ferrari — 1m20.546s, C3, 71 laps

3) Gasly — AlphaTauri — 1m20.764s, C3, 60 laps

4) Albon — Williams — 1m21.531s, C3, 47 laps

5) Stroll — Aston Martin — 1m21.920s, C2, 55 laps

6) Schumacher — Haas — 1m21.949s, C3, 65 laps

7) Bottas — Alfa Romeo — 1m22.288s, C3, 21 laps

8) Perez — Red Bull — 1m22.412s, C2, 38 laps

9) Hamilton — Mercedes — 1m22.562s, C2, 40 laps

10) Ocon — Alpine — 1m23.280s, C2, 66 laps

Session back underway in Barcelona

11:50 , Dan Austin

The red flag period is over and the session is back underway in Barcelona.

We have ten minutes before the morning stint will come to an end, with an hour’s break preceding the afternoon running.

The likes of Ricciardo, Stroll, Schumacher and Ocon are all out on track.

Stoppage rather than crash for Perez

11:43 , Dan Austin

The red flag has been caused not by a crash for Sergio Perez, but by his RB18 stopping dead in sector three.

The Red Bull seems to have suffered some sort of reliability issue, and the team has sent a set out of mechanics out to Turn 13 in order to recover it.

This is the first on-track durability problem we’ve seen since the pre-season test started yesterday.

Gasly and Perez racing down pit straight

11:34 , Dan Austin

With only ten cars on track during testing it is very rare indeed that cars are bunched up together, but that was the case just before the red flag with Pierre Gasly right behind Sergio Perez on the pit straight.

The Frenchman caught up to the Mexican and slid down the inside into Turn 1.

That could possibly have been a planned move by Alpha Tauri and Red Bull, both owned by the Austrian energy drinks brand, in order to test how easy it is for cars to follow one another in this new era of car design.

Red flag in Barcelona!

11:25 , Dan Austin

The red flag is out in Barcelona and this morning’s test is brought to a halt.

Sergio Perez in the Red Bull is the cause, the Mexican has stopped at the exit of Turn 13.

Red flags are usually very common in pre-season testing but this is the first of the Barcelona running so far.

Albon returns to track after Williams issue

11:18 , Dan Austin

Alex Albon is back out on track in Barcelona after missing almost two hours of the morning session.

The Grove-based squad was suffering from a pump issue on its FW44 car, preventing it from continuing after its early runs. The team has managed 29 laps of the circuit so far.

Alex Albon is back for 2022 with Williams. (Getty Images)

25-year-old Albon will hoping to run for as long as possible know to get his eye in with the new car, especially after missing the 2021 campaign having been demoted to test and reserve driver by Red Bull.

F1 monitoring situations as Russia invades Ukraine

11:09 , Dan Austin

Formula 1 has released a statement about the Russian Grand Prix, currently scheduled for September, after Russia invaded Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Vladimir Putin ordered troops to cross the border after he chose to recognise the rebel strongholds of Luhansk and Donetsk as independent republics. Russian military is now advancing on cities including Kharkiv and Mariuspol, and citizens are fleeing the capital Kyiv.

The F1 statement reads: "Formula 1 is closely watching the very fluid developments like many others and at this time has no further comment on the race scheduled for September. We will continue to monitor the situation very closely."

Drivers start hitting 50 lap marker

11:00 , Dan Austin

More cars are now back on track and a number of drivers have begun passing the 50 lap mark.

Daniel Ricciardo is over threshold in the McLaren MCL36, as is Carlos Sainz in Ferrari’s new F1-&5. Mick Schumacher has managed the same feat in the Haas, meanwhile, meaning they have already completed eight more laps in three hours of today’s session than they did in the entirety of yesterday’s running.

Daniel Ricciardo is putting in the laps for McLaren. (Getty Images)

Team principal Gunther Steiner will be very pleased, no doubt.

Hamilton only man out on track

10:49 , Dan Austin

Lewis Hamilton is currently the only driver out on track in Barcelona as the session enters a bit of a lull.

Each portion of the test might be four hours long but cars are not running constantly. They regularly re-enter the pits to change tyres, re-fuel, have measuring devices fitted and for drivers to give feedback and take rest breaks.

Lewis Hamilton is driving the W13 this morning. (Getty Images)

Carlos Sainz still tops the timesheets for Ferrari.

Cars suffering from porpoising in Barcelona

10:38 , Dan Austin

Unforeseen issues always arise in F1 pre-season testing, and one that the majority of teams have been facing in Barcelona yesterday and this morning is porpoising.

Porpoising is the term used to describe cars appearing to bounce up and down as they reach their highest speed on straights, and is a consequence of F1’s switch to ground effect designs for 2022. Ground effect means the cars use their floors to generate downforce, and as becomes trapped underneath the car, its ride height can rise and fall wildly.

Porpoising is causing issues in Barcelona. (Getty Images)

Alfa Romeo struggled significantly with the issue on Wednesday, while reports suggest the Mercedes in particular is having problems with it today.

Hamilton out on track for Mercedes in Barcelona

10:29 , Dan Austin

Lewis Hamilton has been out on track in the new W13 for Mercedes this morning.

The seven-time world champion’s participation was originally in doubt for 2022, after he stepped away from the public eye and was described as “disillusioned” by team principal Toto Wolff.

Lewis Hamilton is driving for Mercedes this morning. (Getty Images)

The 37-year-old is aiming for a record-breaking eighth title this season, so the W13 will have to be quick...

Haas showing improved reliability

10:20 , Dan Austin

One interesting development so far this morning is that Haas have shown significantly improved reliability.

The American-owned outfit have been running Mick Schumacher in the VF22 so far in Barcelona and the German driver has completed 31 laps of the track, just 11 shy of the 42 the team managed in the entirety of Wednesday’s running.

Haas didn’t score a single point in 2021. (Getty Images)

A reassuring step forward.

Cars slower at Barcelona so far after regulation change

10:11 , Dan Austin

The Circuit de Catalunya is not just used for testing in Formula 1, of course. This is the home of the Spanish Grand Prix, and has been ever-present on the calendar since 1991.

The track comes in for annual criticism, though, owing to the lack of of overtaking opportunities it allows drivers. The circuit underwent renovations for the 2021 which sought to rectify things, and there was a small improvement.

Lando Norris topped the testing timesheets with a 1:19:568, three seconds slower than the pole time set by Lewis Hamilton here last season. You can check out the lap record around this track below:

What is the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya lap record?

Sainz fastest at halfway stage of morning test session

10:01 , Dan Austin

We’re now halfway through this morning’s four hour test session and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz still leads the way with an impressive time set on the medium C3 tyres.

Pierre Gasly is second in the Alpha Tauri, with Alex Albon in third in the Williams. Lewis Hamilton and Sergio Perez’s times have been set on the hard C2 tyres.

1) Sainz — Ferrari — 1m20.890s, C3, 34 laps

2) Gasly — AlphaTauri — 1m21.466s, C3, 30 laps

3) Albon — Williams — 1m21.657s, C3, 25 laps

4) Ricciardo — McLaren — 1m21.923s, C2, 34 laps

5) Hamilton — Mercedes — 1m22.562s, C2, 16 laps

6) Stroll — Aston Martin — 1m22.620s, C2, 27 laps

7) Bottas — Alfa Romeo —1m22.858s, C3, 12 laps

8) Ocon — Alpine — 1m23.280s, C2, 31 laps

9) Perez — Red Bull — 1m23.320s, C2, 19 laps

10) Schumacher — Haas — 1m23.499s, C2, 29 laps

Ocon running full day for Alpine

09:53 , Dan Austin

Most teams split each day’s running between their two drivers at pre-season testing, but Alpine are one a few who have instead elected to give their men a full day’s running each.

Fernando Alonso ran the morning and afternoon sessions on Wednesday, whi means today it is Esteban Ocon’s turn to spend eight hours at the wheel of the new A522.

Esteban Ocon is on track for Alpine in Barcelona. (Getty Images)

The team has a new blue and pink livery for the 2022 campaign courtesy of a huge sponsorship deal with Austrian water technology firm BWT, which previously sponsored Racing Point.

Alfa Romeo still running test livery

09:44 , Dan Austin

Alfa Romeo may have been last to take to the circuit this morning but Valtteri Bottas is indeed out on track and setting some laptimes for his new team.

The Finn will partner Guanyu Zhou behind the wheel of the C52 this season, but the Swiss outfit has still not officially launched its new car. That means they are running a camouflage livery which is designed to hide aerodynamic developments the teams had made with the car.

Alfa Romeo is running a camouflage livery. (Getty Images)

Zhou, China’s first full-time F1 driver, will drive the C52 in the afternoon session.

Gasly using rake for Alpha Tauri

09:35 , Dan Austin

One of the reasons some drivers may not setting truly representative laptimes is that they are running rake devices on their cars to test how airflow is moving over the car, as Pierre Gasly has been doing in the Alpha Tauri.

Pierre Gasly will run the full day in the AT03. (Getty Images)

The main goals of pre-season testing are establishing the durability and reliability of the car, as well as amassing as much data as possible about how it performs and how the aero package compares to its performance in the wind tunnel. Laptimes and speed are not the most important thing.

Albon posts impressive time for Williams

09:26 , Dan Austin

Plenty of the cars out on track are still not setting truly representative times, instead practicing longer runs presumably on high fuel loads. Lewis Hamilton and Sergio Perez, for example, are over four seconds off the pace so far.

One interesting laptime though has come from the returning Alex Albon in the Williams. This morning the Thai-British driver has gone a second faster than anything Williams managed in yesterday’s running.

With a 1:21:657 on the medium tyres, that’s second fastest for now.

Apprehensive Norris not happy about setting pace on Wednesday

09:15 , Dan Austin

McLaren’s pace caught the attention of many yesterday as Lando Norris topped the timesheets at the end of the day’s running by half-a-second.

The 22-year-old Bristolian, though, urged caution about the team’s prospects for the season and explained why he would have preferred to have finished last.

“Now we’re P1, everyone’s going to think we’re going to win the [first] race,” Norris explained. “No chance. I think we’ve made some good improvements from the beginning of the day, but we’re only on day one of the season and even if we’re amazing now, everything could change by the time we get to the first race.

The MCL36 has looked quick in Barcelona. (Getty Images)

“And the rate of development everyone’s going to bring to the first half the season is going to be extremely high,” he added. “I didn’t want to be P1. If anything, I would rather be last because now the expectations are so high and everyone thinks we’re incredible.”

Leclerc urges caution over Ferrari pace

09:06 , Dan Austin

Ferrari themselves are urging caution over the pace they have shown so far, with driver Charles Leclerc insisting that others teams will be hiding their true pace in Barcelona.

“The initial feeling is not bad, but we shouldn’t get carried away by the timesheets today, as these are early days and everyone is still hiding their true form,” the Monegasque explained.

“It’s impossible to have a clear picture just yet, so we have to stay focused and keep working hard. We put in a lot of laps, more than any other team today, and that’s a positive we will build on.”

Sainz fastest for Ferrari after first hour

08:57 , Dan Austin

We’ve now had just under an hour of running at the Circuit de Catalunya and the Ferrari is once again top of the timesheets.

Carlos Sainz is on top of the ten-man leaderboard after setting a time of 1:21:010 on the medium compound tyre, having driven 12 laps of the circuit so far. Lance Stroll is second in the Aston Martin, with Daniel Ricciardo third for McLaren.

Carlos Sainz in the Ferrari F1-75. (Getty Images)

lap times are not hugely important at this stage of testing but Ferrari will be the talk of the town if they set the pace across all three days.

Cars running airflow devices and high vis paint in Barcelona

08:48 , Dan Austin

You may spot some images of cars running quite bizarre looking metal contraptions attached to them at various points throughout the day.

Teams use rakes to measure how air is flowing over the car. These are occasionally brought again in Friday practice sessions during the season when teams make developments to their cars, but are most common in pre-season testing, and will be especially usefully this time around owing to the new aerodynamic regulations.

It's an aero rake kinda day! 🤓



These help measure the airflow 📏#F1 pic.twitter.com/GFBOgTBUYq — Formula 1 (@F1) February 24, 2022

Some cars will also be splashed with high visibility paint throughout the day, which helps teams establish how the overall aerodynamic design of the car is working in practice in comparison with data from the wind tunnel.

Alfa Romeo still in the garage in Barcelona

08:40 , Dan Austin

All teams are out on track in Barcelona and running their first few laps of the morning session, except for Alfa Romeo.

The Swiss outfit struggled yesterday as technical issues hampered their ability t run their car and delayed their first venture onto the track, with test driver Robert Kubica completing the fewest amounts of any driver who took part in yesterday’s session.

The team has still not officially launched its C52 challenger for the new campaign, and a lack of running this week will be cause for concern if issues persist.

Morning F1 test underway in Barcelona

08:30 , Dan Austin

The morning session for today’s test in Barcelona is already underway!

Drivers took the track at 8am for the first portion of the day’s running, which lasts until 12pm. After an hour’s break, the cars will be on track again for another four-hour run until 5pm.

Most teams will run one driver in the morning session and then their team-mate in the afternoon, but some are sticking with the same man for the entire day. Alpine’s Esteban Ocon, Red Bull’s Sergio Perez, Alpha Tauri’s Pierre Gasly and McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo will spend eight hours in their cars today.

08:16 , Lawrence Ostlere

Join us for all the live updates and news from Barcelona as Formula 1 pre-season testing continues at the Circuit de Catalunya. The first shakedown of 2022 began yesterday with Lando Norris setting the fastest time in the new McLaren MCL36, with the Woking-based squad making a real statement of intent on the soft tyres.

Max Verstappen, meanwhile, drove the most laps of any individual driver at 147, while Ferrari put in the most in the most laps of any team at 153. Charles Leclerc was fastest in yesterday’s morning session as the Scuderia showed impressive pace with their radical new car design, fuelling hopes that they can challenge for this year’s championship.

Haas and Alfa Romeo struggled with technical issues and completed a meagre 43 and 32 tours of the track respectively. Today’s session is not being broadcast in the UK or anywhere else but we’ll bringing you all the most important insight here.