When is F1 testing? Dates, schedule and how to watch on TV as Lewis Hamilton and Co begin 2023 pre-season

The 2023 Formula One season is almost upon us with testing due to begin this month.

With car launches kicking off a packed February as fans anticipate a potential title fight between Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and potentially more, they will soon be able to witness the runners and riders out on track for the first time.

Just a single pre-season test is scheduled in 2023 ahead of the first grand prix on the first weekend in March.

When is F1 testing?

F1 testing in 2023 begins on Thursday, February 23 and continues across the Friday and Saturday.

On all three days, the track will open for running at 7am GMT and shut up shop at 4.30pm, with an hour’s break for lunch.

Where is F1 testing in 2023?

Unlike most recent years, Barcelona will not host the F1 pre-season test this year with Bahrain International Circuit instead the destination for both testing and the first race.

How to watch F1 testing

TV channel: In the UK, coverage of pre-season testing is expected to be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can watch F1 live via the Sky Go app.