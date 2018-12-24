F1 tech review: How McLaren’s engine switch exposed own failings

This deal came together extremely late in the car’s development cycle, so much so that it compromised the overall design decisions and weakened its challenge. The MCL33 was an evolution of its predecessors, cars that the team had often ‘talked up’ as being one of the best on the grid, save for the lack of performance and reliability from the Honda power unit.

However, the truncated development phase, introduction of the halo – which was clearly a resource sapping enterprise of its own – and correlation issues with the windtunnel, left McLaren in no man’s land when it came to the championship.

Its continued ingenuity in the face of adversity did not go unnoticed in the paddock though, as several of their design concepts found their way onto other challengers throughout the year, something we’ll uncover as we take you on a deep dive through the image archive…

McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes rear wing comparison Motorsport.com