How F1 teams have revised their rear wings for Canada

Ferrari, Toro Rosso and Racing Point are just some of the teams to bring new rear wings to Canada, tailoring their aerodynamics to the demands of the longer straights on the circuit.

Typically, teams opt to create a "spoon" section in the centre of the wing at circuits which aren't traditionally low-drag, but do still have long acceleration zones.

This is to create a compromise between minimising drag and developing enough downforce for the slower sections.

Ferrari's rear wing - seen on Charles Leclerc's car (left) - seems to be in a similar specification to the wing run in Baku, where the outboard sections of the wing are raised to reduce the overall frontal area.

Ferrari rear wing comparison - Charles Leclerc (left), Sebastian Vettel (right)

Ferrari rear wing comparison - Charles Leclerc (left), Sebastian Vettel (right)

Giorgio Piola

Generally, the outboard sections of a wing develop the weakest pressure differentials compared to the centre section, and so produce a weaker level of downforce.

In reshaping the wing, it produces less drag with the caveat of offering a marginally reduced downforce output.

Curiously, Vettel's car is equipped with a more conventional, flatter wing (right) - suggesting back-to-back running will take place in Friday's practice.

Toro Rosso STR14 rear wing detail

Toro Rosso STR14 rear wing detail

Giorgio Piola

This is also the case for Racing Point's new rear wing; so far this season, the central section's leading edge has been raised, aiming to improve the camber of the rear wing without the drag penalty.

However, the team has discarded that solution for Montreal, instead electing to create a wing which sweeps down in the central section.

After disappointing rounds at Barcelona and Monaco, this change of concept seems to be Racing Point's attempt at arresting the current slide.

Racing Point RP19 rear wing detail

Racing Point RP19 rear wing detail

Giorgio Piola