F1 teams' Pirelli tyre choices for Belgian and Italian GPs revealed

Tyre choices for Spa and Monza revealed

Pirelli has released Formula 1 teams' tyre choices for the Belgian and Italian Grands Prix, which will both feature the medium, soft and supersoft compounds.

In both cases there is some divergence between the top teams, especially at Spa - where Mercedes has opted for a more conservative selection than Ferrari, with a greater focus on the medium tyre for the high speed circuit.

For the Belgian event both Mercedes drivers have taken three sets of mediums, four softs, and just six supersofts.

Ferrari has split its choices, with Sebastian Vettel on two mediums, four softs and seven supersofts, and Kimi Raikkonen with just one medium, five softs, and seven supersofts.

Red Bull has taken even fewer mediums than Ferrari, with both drivers opting for only one set. Daniel Ricciardo has four softs and eight supersofts, and Max Verstappen five softs and seven supersofts.

Among the rest the most unusual choice comes from McLaren, with both drivers taking four mediums, five softs and just four supersofts - fewer than any of its rivals.

For the Monza round the following weekend, the top three teams have opted for similar numbers of mediums - with all three giving two to one driver, and one to the other. Ferrari has almost completely avoided the soft, and instead loaded up with supersofts.

At Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton has two mediums, three softs, and eight supersofts, while team-mate Valtteri Bottas has one medium, four softs, and eight supersofts.

Vettel's selection comprises for two mediums, just one soft, and 10 supersofts, while Raikkonen has one medium, two softs, and 10 supersofts at his disposal.

Red Bull's selection lies between that of Mercedes' and Ferrari's, with Ricciardo on two mediums, three softs, and eight supersofts, and Verstappen choosing one medium, three softs, and just seven supersofts.

McLaren is again an outlier at Monza, with a bias away from the supersoft. Both drivers have two mediums, four softs, and only seven supersofts.