F1 Styrian Grand Prix result: Max Verstappen wins to extend lead over rival Lewis Hamilton

Max Verstappen celebrates his Styrian Grand Prix win with his Red Bull team (Getty Images)

Max Verstappen has won the Styrian Grand Prix, beating Lewis Hamilton to the finish line to extend his lead over his title rival in the drivers’ championship.

Red Bull’s Verstappen converted his pole position to record his fourth win of the season, while Hamilton qualified second and finished in second place.

Hamilton recorded the fastest lap of the day at the end of the race, but that achievement will be of little consolation for the defending world champion, who already trailed Verstappen by 12 points ahead of the event in Austria.

“You never know, of course, how it’s gonna end up, but straight away I felt a good balance in the car,” Verstappen said after his win.

“The car was on fire today, so nice to drive,” the Dutchman had told Red Bull over the team radio after crossing the finish line.

Briton Hamilton, meanwhile, said: “It was a bit of a lonely race really.”

“I was trying to keep up with those guys, but the speed they have...” the Mercedes driver added of Red Bull.

“They’ve obviously made some big improvements over the last couple of races. Impossible to keep up.”

More follows...

