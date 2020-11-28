F1 start time: What time does the Bahrain Grand Prix start?
Lewis Hamilton secured his 10th Formula 1 pole position of the season in qualifying for the Bahrain Grand Prix. Here's how and when you can watch the race.
The reigning F1 world champion recorded his 98th career pole position in the series as he beat both Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas and Red Bull's Max Verstappen, with the Finn completing a Mercedes front row lockout.
After qualifying Bottas revealed he is running a "quite different set-up" to Hamilton but was still left confused by the qualifying gap between the pair.
Verstappen is joined on the second row by Red Bull team-mate Alexander Albon, who produced a solid recovery for fourth place in qualifying after a heavy FP2 crash, with Racing Point's Sergio Perez in fifth ahead of Renault pair Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon.
Having claimed a front row lockout in last year's Bahrain GP, Ferrari was forced to settle for a sixth row lockout for this season's race with Sebastian Vettel in 11th ahead of team-mate Charles Leclerc in 12th - but the German is optimistic of scoring points with a smart race strategy.
Q2 was briefly delayed by a red-flag stoppage as Carlos Sainz Jr suffered a car failure for McLaren which left the Spaniard "very angry", as he is set to start the race down in 15th place and without a spare set of medium tyres.
When is the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix?
Date: Sunday 29th November 2020
Start time: 5:10pm local time, 2:10pm GMT
How can I watch the Bahrain GP?
In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports has exclusive live broadcasting rights (excluding the British GP), with the Bahrain GP race shown live on Sky Sports F1. Pre-race coverage will be starting at 12:30pm GMT ahead of the race start at 2:10pm GMT.
Channel 4 will be showing extended highlights of the race on Sunday evening, starting at 9:00pm GMT.
Autosport is running a live text commentary for the Bahrain GP.
Weather forecast for the Bahrain GP?
Current weather forecasts predict mostly clear conditions but with a small chance of cloud cover at the Bahrain International Circuit on race day, with a very low chance of rain. The temperature is expected to be 25 degrees Celsius for the start of the race - slightly cooler than qualifying.
How many laps is the Bahrain GP?
The race is scheduled to complete 57 laps of the Bahrain International Circuit, covering a total race distance of 308.238km.
Bahrain GP starting grid
Pos
Driver
Car
Gap
1
Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
1m27.264s
2
Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes
0.289s
3
Max Verstappen
Red Bull/Honda
0.414s
4
Alexander Albon
Red Bull/Honda
1.010s
5
Sergio Perez
Racing Point/Mercedes
1.058s
6
Daniel Ricciardo
Renault
1.153s
7
Esteban Ocon
Renault
1.155s
8
Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri/Honda
1.184s
9
Lando Norris
McLaren/Renault
1.278s
10
Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri/Honda
1.354s
11
Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari
1.885s
12
Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
1.901s
13
Lance Stroll
Racing Point/Mercedes
2.293s
14
George Russell
Williams/Mercedes
3.954s
15
Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren/Renault
-
16
Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
2.227s
17
Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
2.546s
18
Kevin Magnussen
Haas/Ferrari
2.847s
19
Romain Grosjean
Haas/Ferrari
2.874s
20
Nicholas Latifi
Williams/Mercedes
2.918s
