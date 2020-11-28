F1 start time: What time does the Bahrain Grand Prix start?

F1 start time: When does the Bahrain GP start?

Lewis Hamilton secured his 10th Formula 1 pole position of the season in qualifying for the Bahrain Grand Prix. Here's how and when you can watch the race.

The reigning F1 world champion recorded his 98th career pole position in the series as he beat both Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas and Red Bull's Max Verstappen, with the Finn completing a Mercedes front row lockout.

After qualifying Bottas revealed he is running a "quite different set-up" to Hamilton but was still left confused by the qualifying gap between the pair.

Verstappen is joined on the second row by Red Bull team-mate Alexander Albon, who produced a solid recovery for fourth place in qualifying after a heavy FP2 crash, with Racing Point's Sergio Perez in fifth ahead of Renault pair Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon.

Having claimed a front row lockout in last year's Bahrain GP, Ferrari was forced to settle for a sixth row lockout for this season's race with Sebastian Vettel in 11th ahead of team-mate Charles Leclerc in 12th - but the German is optimistic of scoring points with a smart race strategy.

Q2 was briefly delayed by a red-flag stoppage as Carlos Sainz Jr suffered a car failure for McLaren which left the Spaniard "very angry", as he is set to start the race down in 15th place and without a spare set of medium tyres.

When is the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix?

Date: Sunday 29th November 2020

Start time: 5:10pm local time, 2:10pm GMT

How can I watch the Bahrain GP?

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports has exclusive live broadcasting rights (excluding the British GP), with the Bahrain GP race shown live on Sky Sports F1. Pre-race coverage will be starting at 12:30pm GMT ahead of the race start at 2:10pm GMT.

Channel 4 will be showing extended highlights of the race on Sunday evening, starting at 9:00pm GMT.

Autosport is running a live text commentary for the Bahrain GP.

Weather forecast for the Bahrain GP?

Current weather forecasts predict mostly clear conditions but with a small chance of cloud cover at the Bahrain International Circuit on race day, with a very low chance of rain. The temperature is expected to be 25 degrees Celsius for the start of the race - slightly cooler than qualifying.

How many laps is the Bahrain GP?

The race is scheduled to complete 57 laps of the Bahrain International Circuit, covering a total race distance of 308.238km.

Bahrain GP starting grid

Pos Driver Car Gap 1 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1m27.264s 2 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 0.289s 3 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda 0.414s 4 Alexander Albon Red Bull/Honda 1.010s 5 Sergio Perez Racing Point/Mercedes 1.058s 6 Daniel Ricciardo Renault 1.153s 7 Esteban Ocon Renault 1.155s 8 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri/Honda 1.184s 9 Lando Norris McLaren/Renault 1.278s 10 Daniil Kvyat AlphaTauri/Honda 1.354s 11 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1.885s 12 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1.901s 13 Lance Stroll Racing Point/Mercedes 2.293s 14 George Russell Williams/Mercedes 3.954s 15 Carlos Sainz Jr. McLaren/Renault - 16 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 2.227s 17 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 2.546s 18 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 2.847s 19 Romain Grosjean Haas/Ferrari 2.874s 20 Nicholas Latifi Williams/Mercedes 2.918s

