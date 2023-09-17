F1 standings: Max Verstappen closing in on championship three-peat

Two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 151-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with seven of 23 rounds remaining.

To calculate Verstappen’s “magic number” – the advantage he needs to clinch a third world title – multiply 26 (the maximum points haul in a standard weekend) by how many rounds remain and add 24 points (accounting for the eight points available to the winner in the three remaining sprint races).

If he keeps winning, Verstappen is on pace to clinch the championship following the Qatar Grand Prix at Lusail International Circuit on Oct. 8, with five rounds remaining. Verstappen clinched last year’s title at the Japanese Grand Prix on Oct. 9, 2022, with four rounds remaining and won the 2021 title in thrilling fashion with a last-race, last-lap pass of Lewis Hamilton at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

2023 F1 drivers' standings

1. Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT – 374

2. Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT – 223

3. Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes – 180

4. Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes – 170

5. Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari – 142

6. Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari – 123

7. George Russell (63), Mercedes – 129

8. Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes – 97

9. Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes – 47

10. Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault – 45

11. Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes – 42

12. Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault – 36

13. Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes – 21

14. Nico Hülkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari – 9

15. Valtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari – 6

16. Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari – 4

17. Yuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT – 3

18. Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari – 3

19. Liam Lawson (40), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT – 2

20. Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes – 0

21. Nyck De Vries (21), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT – 0

22. Daniel Ricciardo (3), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT – 0

Max Verstappen is on a historic run of form in 2023. (Photo by Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Remaining 2023 F1 schedule

Japanese Grand Prix

Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka, Japan

September 24, 1 a.m. ET

Qatar Grand Prix

Lusail International Circuit, Lusail, Qatar

October 8, 1 p.m. ET

United States Grand Prix

Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

October 22, 3 p.m. ET

Mexico City Grand Prix

Autdoromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City

October 29, 4 p.m. ET

Sao Paulo Grand Prix

José Carlos Pace Autodrome, São Paulo

November 5, noon ET

Las Vegas Grand Prix

Las Vegas Strip Street Circuit, Las Vegas

November 19, 1 a.m. ET

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

November 26, 8 a.m. ET