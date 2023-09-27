F1 standings: Max Verstappen can clinch third straight title in Qatar
Verstappen can clinch the drivers' championship as early as the Qatar Grand Prix
After getting back to the top of the podium in Japan, two-time defending F1 world drivers' champion Max Verstappen holds a 177-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with six of 23 rounds remaining.
That staggering lead means Verstappen might not even have to wait until the Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday, Oct. 8, as he can mathematically clinch the championship during the event's Sprint the Saturday prior. With 180 points available in the remaining six grand prix weekends, Verstappen just needs to score three points to wrap up the title, something he can do by finishing sixth in the Sprint.
Verstappen clinched last year’s title at the Japanese Grand Prix on Oct. 9, 2022, with four rounds remaining and won the 2021 title in thrilling fashion with a last-race, last-lap pass of Lewis Hamilton at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
2023 F1 drivers' standings
1. Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT – 400
2. Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT – 223
3. Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes – 190
4. Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes – 174
5. Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari – 150
6. Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari – 135
7. Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes – 115
8. George Russell (63), Mercedes – 115
9. Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes – 57
10. Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes – 47
11. Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault – 46
12. Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault – 38
13. Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes – 21
14. Nico Hülkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari – 9
15. Valtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari – 6
16. Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari – 4
17. Yuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT – 3
18. Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari – 3
19. Liam Lawson (40), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT – 2
20. Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes – 0
21. Nyck De Vries (21), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT – 0
22. Daniel Ricciardo (3), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT – 0
Remaining 2023 F1 schedule
Qatar Grand Prix
Lusail International Circuit, Lusail, Qatar
October 8, 1 p.m. ET
United States Grand Prix
Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas
October 22, 3 p.m. ET
Mexico City Grand Prix
Autdoromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City
October 29, 4 p.m. ET
Sao Paulo Grand Prix
José Carlos Pace Autodrome, São Paulo
November 5, noon ET
Las Vegas Grand Prix
Las Vegas Strip Street Circuit, Las Vegas
November 19, 1 a.m. ET
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
November 26, 8 a.m. ET