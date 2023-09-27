F1 standings: Max Verstappen can clinch third straight title in Qatar

After getting back to the top of the podium in Japan, two-time defending F1 world drivers' champion Max Verstappen holds a 177-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with six of 23 rounds remaining.

That staggering lead means Verstappen might not even have to wait until the Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday, Oct. 8, as he can mathematically clinch the championship during the event's Sprint the Saturday prior. With 180 points available in the remaining six grand prix weekends, Verstappen just needs to score three points to wrap up the title, something he can do by finishing sixth in the Sprint.

Verstappen clinched last year’s title at the Japanese Grand Prix on Oct. 9, 2022, with four rounds remaining and won the 2021 title in thrilling fashion with a last-race, last-lap pass of Lewis Hamilton at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

2023 F1 drivers' standings

1. Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT – 400

2. Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT – 223

3. Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes – 190

4. Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes – 174

5. Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari – 150

6. Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari – 135

7. Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes – 115

8. George Russell (63), Mercedes – 115

9. Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes – 57

10. Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes – 47

11. Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault – 46

12. Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault – 38

13. Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes – 21

14. Nico Hülkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari – 9

15. Valtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari – 6

16. Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari – 4

17. Yuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT – 3

18. Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari – 3

19. Liam Lawson (40), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT – 2

20. Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes – 0

21. Nyck De Vries (21), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT – 0

22. Daniel Ricciardo (3), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT – 0

Max Verstappen is on a historic run of form in 2023. (Photo by Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Remaining 2023 F1 schedule

Qatar Grand Prix

Lusail International Circuit, Lusail, Qatar

October 8, 1 p.m. ET

United States Grand Prix

Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

October 22, 3 p.m. ET

Mexico City Grand Prix

Autdoromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City

October 29, 4 p.m. ET

Sao Paulo Grand Prix

José Carlos Pace Autodrome, São Paulo

November 5, noon ET

Las Vegas Grand Prix

Las Vegas Strip Street Circuit, Las Vegas

November 19, 1 a.m. ET

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

November 26, 8 a.m. ET