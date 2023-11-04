F1 sprint races need a reboot: reverse grids or $1m prize could be the spark

Loathed and loved, Formula One’s sprint race format remains a distinctive, divisive subject for the sport. However, while its detractors might wrinkle their noses at the short-form weekend they must accept it is here to stay. Yet there is some solace, too, in the knowledge that F1 is flexible enough to consider changing the structure again in an attempt to successfully fine tune it.

The sprint was introduced in 2020, with the intent of livening up a race weekend, offering more competitive sessions. It has split opinion since and with the sixth and final sprint of the season at the Brazilian Grand Prix this weekend it is once again under scrutiny.

The races themselves this season have been underwhelming. There were one-offs such as Qatar where differing tyre strategies led to a decent show but more often than not disappointing processions, as seen at the Circuit of the Americas, have been the norm.

Moreover, this year the title was decided in the sprint race at Qatar. Max Verstappen had long since all but sealed it, though it was a singularly low-key, almost unworthy way to clinch the championship.

Verstappen has been vocal in his dislike of the format and in Brazil was entertainingly withering once more. When asked about his feeling on the sprint, his reply was dripping with sarcasm. “Yeah, it’s been absolutely fantastic,” he said. “So much fun. I get so excited about having a sprint again. I am all for it.”

Yet other drivers do enjoy the variety it brings. Lewis Hamilton, who went from last to fifth in the Brazilian GP sprint in 2021, was all in favour. “I love that we have a different format rather than the same three practice sessions and then the qualifying and the race,” he said. “The best sprint race I ever had was when I started last so I am in favour of the swapping order.”

By swapping the order Hamilton is referring to using reverse grids, a concept that is an anathema to many. Yet others agree it would be an entertaining innovation, including Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and the Red Bull team principal, Christian Horner.

Reverse grids, among other ideas, will be on the table for the sprint in the future. F1 is to conduct a review of the format in the forthcoming weeks with, it is understood, every possible option under discussion. This includes maintaining the current format, reverting to the previous one and some more interesting ideas that might even appeal to diehard objectors such as Verstappen.

Drivers compete in the sprint race at the Qatar Grand Prix in 2023. Photograph: Karim Jaafar/AFP/Getty Images

They include making the sprint part of the weekend entirely divorced from the championship. A sprint cup perhaps with its own points toward its own cash prize put up by a title sponsor as incentive for real competition. A potential $1m sum has already been reported.

Once separated from the world championship, F1 could then consider the reverse grid format, to which there are understandable reservations. Notably from the Mercedes team principal, Toto Wolff, who fears such a move as part of the championship would devalue it, putting entertainment before sporting prowess. Once removed from the title equation and potentially based on qualifying or more likely on championship order, the reverse grid surely has legs and without doubt would be entertaining.

What is a given at this stage is F1 is sticking to its guns with the concept. Their latest figures show sprint weekends are successful in terms of interest and engagement. Promoters also like having a more competitive Friday to sell to fans, who clearly enjoy the prospect as well.

Teams still have problems, however, especially with the single practice session at the start of the weekend, after which the cars’ setup is fixed by parc ferme conditions, leaving them with too little information to make the right decisions as Mercedes and Hamilton discovered to their cost at the United States GP.

Allowing a separate, second practice running with the cars once more able to be set up before the GP qualifying could address that if the entire sprint schedule was switched to Friday, placing qualifying back in its ideal place as the final event before the race on Sunday.

The options are myriad but there is also caution at F1 to not put off new fans by changing the format too often. Discussions will take place in the next few weeks and involve the teams, while the schedule for sprints next year will be announced next week.

Regardless of the decision, F1’s acknowledgment that the format needs discussion is positive. Far from the stifling, repressive control exhibited by Bernie Ecclestone, that the leadership under chief executive, Stefano Domenicali, is open-minded and willing to address and assess concepts that can grow the sport must be considered a healthy improvement.