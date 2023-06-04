F1 Spanish Grand Prix: Max Verstappen sails to routine victory in Barcelona

Max Verstappen of Red Bull won the Spanish Grand Prix from pole position on Sunday to strengthen his hold on the Formula One championship.

The two-time defending champion was never challenged on the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya after beating Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari to the first turn.

Lewis Hamilton crossed the finish line second in his Mercedes to equal his best finish of the season. Fellow Mercedes driver George Russell completed the podium on a positive day for the Silver Arrows.

Verstappen has won five of seven races this season and looks destined for third consecutive world title.

His 40th career win, including his third in Barcelona, leaves Verstappen one win behind the late Ayrton Senna’s total of 41. He also seems well on course to matching Senna’s haul.

Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate Sergio Pérez, who finished fourth, has won the other two races.

The Dutchman grew his lead over Pérez to 55 points.

Additional reporting from AP