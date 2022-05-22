F1 Spanish Grand Prix LIVE! Race stream, latest updates, TV channel and news from sixth race of 2022

F1 Spanish Grand Prix LIVE!

Charles Leclerc is out to build on his early lead in the 2022 Formula One world championship with victory today at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Max Verstappen sits just behind the Ferrari star on the grid after an intriguing qualifying session on Saturday, with a DRS failure holding back the defending champion’s Red Bull from battling for pole.

Despite Leclerc’s championship lead, it is the Dutchman who has gathered some serious momentum after claiming victory in both Emilia Romagna and Miami ahead of this race.

This grand prix could also mark the turning point in Mercedes’ ailing season.

George Russell qualified fourth for the race, behind Carlos Sainz in third and ahead of Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton.

It has been a rollercoaster year for the previously-dominant Mercs but even with upgrades for this weekend Hamilton admitted his difficulty in driving his car, which teammate Russell appears to have a better grip of.

Follow live updates from the race with Standard Sport’s live blog, featuring expert analysis from Matt Majendie in Barcelona...

Everything you need to know ahead of the race

Start time: 2pm BST | Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

How to watch

Weather update

Starting grid

The track parade is underway!

12:44 , Marc Mayo

All aboard 🚐👋 pic.twitter.com/O2pA8fpR2L — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) May 22, 2022

12:39 , Marc Mayo

Mick Schumacher enjoyed a career-best qualifying for Haas on Saturday with a tenth-place start despite his car catching fire in third practice.

“Starting P10 we are already in the points so it’s just a matter of staying in it, if not maybe gaining a few positions through the front,” said Schumacher yesterday.

“I’m sure Barcelona already in the past has always been quite eventful, and not… because of the chance of overtaking but actually because it’s so difficult to overtake, so people risk a lot. We will see what will happen tomorrow.”

Story continues

Alonso penalised

12:32 , Marc Mayo

Fernando Alonso will start at the back of the grid for today’s race after taking a fourth power unit of the season, relegating him back from 17th.

Lance Stroll, Alex Albon and Nicholas Latifi benefit with an extra place from the start.

Back-to-back wins for Drugovich in F2

12:29 , Marc Mayo

Felipe Drugovich is building out a hefty lead in the Formula 2 championship after winning both races in Barcelona this weekend.

POINTS SCORERS



Our top 10 from an enthralling Feature Race 📊#SpanishGP #F2 pic.twitter.com/wMrIbCUlxW — Formula 2 (@Formula2) May 22, 2022

Weather update

12:19 , Marc Mayo

Zero per cent chance of rain in north-eastern Spain today with blazing sunshine set to provide shimmering conditions for the race.

The temperature is currently a toasty 32°C.

F1 correspondent Matt Majendie

12:14 , Marc Mayo

There's echoes of Fernando Alonso's heyday at the Circuit de Catalunya today. Back when he was fighting for the championship for Renault, the stands were awash with the team's colours and the blue flag of Asturias from which Alonso hails. It's back to those sorts of numbers in terms of the crowd - a capacity of 110,000 expected in.

While there are plenty of Spanish flags for Alonso and countryman Carlos Sainz, there's as much support for Max Verstappen with the usual flurry of travelling Dutch supporters.

How Leclerc bagged pole

12:13 , Marc Mayo

Ride onboard with Charles Leclerc as he sets a stunning pole lap at the #SpanishGP 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/G3RUdJWtsO — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) May 21, 2022

Starting grid

12:08 , Marc Mayo

How to watch

12:03 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: The race will be shown live on Sky Sports F1, with coverage beginning at 12.30pm before lights out at 2pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also tune in online via the Sky Go app.

Free highlights: Channel 4 will be airing full free-to-air race highlights at 6.30pm on Sunday evening.

Good afternoon!

11:55 , Marc Mayo

Welcome to the F1 Spanish Grand Prix!

Charles Leclerc starts on pole in a couple of hours’ time in what promises to be another intriguing race of the 2022 season.

Follow Standard Sport’s live blog for all the build-up, track action and reaction...