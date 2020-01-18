F1 shouldn't moan about calendar expanding up to 25 races - Todt

F1 shouldn't moan about expanding calendar - Todt

FIA president Jean Todt says Formula 1 personnel should not complain about the stresses of an expanding calendar and instead acknowledge they are fortunate to be involved in the championship.

The 2020 F1 season will feature a record 22 races, and the regulations allow for a future expansion up to 25 events.

That has prompted concerns about the strain put on those who travel to all the races, and teams are examining how they can rotate staff.

F1 CEO Chase Carey has acknowledged what he calls "wear and tear" on personnel is a potential issue, and race weekends are being shortened from 2021, with fewer activities on Thursdays.

But Todt downplayed such concerns.

"I think it will be a long process before being close to 25 races," said Todt.

"Probably so much emphasis on speculating and assessing 25 races, and at the moment we should concentrate on 22, which is the situation.

"About what it represents, here I may have a different point of view.

"I really feel that, and I include myself, we are so blessed to be in a world where we love what we do. We have the passion. We are privileged.

"Whoever is in F1 is privileged. Of course, you have some duties.

"When I was in other positions [as Ferrari team principal], I was working 18 hours every day, seven days, six or seven days a week, because I had passion, I wanted a result.

"Then of course, the family, if you have a beloved family, they will understand. And you don't do that for all your life."

Todt indicated that his visits to developing countries in his road safety and United Nations roles have influenced his position.

"Believe me, I do a lot in the other activities in my life, where I see people, if they are blessed, they get $30 a month," he said. "In certain countries. So we should not forget that.

"You have an eight billion population, and you have 800 million people, they [are not able] to eat, to drink, to get a vaccination.

"We're here to talk about F1, but we must not close our eyes and forget what is happening, for other people, for other communities.

"I feel again, we have to be blessed, and all those who are in F1, with much higher salaries, incidentally, than any other business, should be very happy.

"It doesn't mean that it's not hard working and all that, but simply assessing the position."

