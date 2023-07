F1 schedule 2023: Dates and locations for all 23 races, including this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix

The Canadian Press

The Texas Rangers agreed to acquire three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer in a blockbuster trade with the New York Mets on Saturday night, an all-in move for the surprise leaders in the AL West, a person with knowledge of the deal said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been announced. The Rangers will be adding the 39-year-old Scherzer with another former Mets pitcher with Cy Young credentials, two-time winner Jacob deGrom, sideli