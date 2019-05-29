F1 schedule 2019: Date, start time, TV channel for every Formula 1 race
As usual, the F1 schedule for 2019 is basically a nine-month tour of some of the greatest countries, cities and race circuits in the world. The 2019 Formula 1 schedule, which visits five of the seven continents on the globe, is worthy of the highest level of auto racing in the world.
From the Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit in Australia to the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, the 2019 F1 schedule offers Formula 1 race teams and drivers unique challenges at each stop. Of the 21 races on the schedule, 11 take place in Europe, five take place in Asia, four take place in the Americas and one takes place in Australia.
MORE: Formula 1 2019 season standings
When Formula 1 released its draft calendar for 2019 last year, it was announced that an agreement had been made to allow Germany to keep its place on the F1 schedule. Also, the Belgian Grand Prix renewed its association with F1 and will keep its place on the schedule until at least 2021. Further, F1's agreement with the Japanese Grand Prix was extended through 2021.
"The renewal of the Japanese Grand Prix and the confirmation of the German Grand Prix are both examples of our direction to place fans at the heart of Formula 1, a vision shared with all our promoters," said Sean Bratches, managing director of commercial operations at Formula 1. "The successful extension of the fan zones at the race circuits, coupled with the colorful city F1 festivals in London, Shanghai, Marseille, Milan and Miami, prove there is a great appetite for all aspects of Formula 1."
Below is the full F1 schedule for 2019, complete with the TV channel, start time and live stream info for each race.
F1 schedule 2019: TV channel, start time for each Formula 1 race
As it has in years past, in the United States, ESPN will broadcast Sky Sports' presentation of all 2019 F1 races.
Below is the TV and live streaming schedule for all Formula One race presentations on ESPN platforms in 2019.
Date
Race
Start time
TV channel
Live stream
March 17
Australian GP
1 a.m. ET
ESPN
ESPN app
March 31
Bahrain GP
11:10 a.m. ET
ESPN2
ESPN app
April 14
Chinese GP
2:10 a.m. ET
ESPN2
ESPN app
April 28
Azerbaijan GP
8:10 a.m. ET
ESPN2
ESPN app
May 12
Spanish GP
9:05 a.m. ET
ESPN2
ESPN app
May 26
Monaco GP
9:10 a.m. ET
ESPN
ESPN app
June 9
Canadian GP
2:10 p.m. ET
TBD
ESPN app
June 23
French GP
9:10 a.m. ET
TBD
ESPN app
June 30
Austrian GP
9:10 a.m. ET
TBD
ESPN app
July 14
British GP
9:10 a.m. ET
TBD
ESPN app
July 28
German GP
9:10 a.m. ET
TBD
ESPN app
Aug. 4
Hungarian GP
9:10 a.m. ET
TBD
ESPN app
Aug. 4
Hungarian GP
TBD
Aug. 31
Belgian GP
6 a.m. ET
TBD
ESPN app
Sept. 8
Italian GP
9:10 a.m. ET
TBD
ESPN app
Sept. 22
Singapore GP
8:10 a.m. ET
TBD
ESPN app
Sept. 29
Russian GP
6:10 a.m. ET
TBD
ESPN app
Oct. 13
Japanese GP
1:10 a.m. ET
TBD
ESPN app
Oct. 27
Mexican GP
3:10 p.m. ET
TBD
ESPN app
Nov. 3
United States GP
2:10 p.m. ET
TBD
ESPN app
Nov. 17
Brazilian GP
12:10 p.m. ET
TBD
ESPN app
Dec. 1
Abu Dhabi GP
8:10 a.m. ET
TBD
ESPN app
F1 2019 race results, winners
The beginning of the 2019 Formula 1 season has been all about team Mercedes. Though Ferrari drivers Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc have had their moments, as has Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen, the Mercedes drivers have topped the podium in each race of the season thus far.
Aug. 4 Hungarian GP 9:10 a.m. ET TBD ESPN app
Lewis Hamilton, the leader in 2019 F1 driver standings, has three wins. His teammate Valtteri Bottas sits a close second in the standings with two wins.
Aug. 4 Hungarian GP TBD
Mercedes has recorded one-two finishes in each of the opening five races of the season for the first time ever. Bottas is one win away from securing as many race wins in 2019 as in the rest of his F1 career combined.
Date
Race
Winner (Team)
March 17
Australian GP
Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
March 31
Bahrain GP
Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
April 14
Chinese GP
Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
April 28
Azerbaijan GP
Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
May 12
Spanish GP
Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
May 26
Monaco GP
TBD
June 9
Canadian GP
TBD
June 23
French GP
TBD
June 30
Austrian GP
TBD
July 14
British GP
TBD
July 28
German GP
TBD
Aug. 4
Hungarian GP
9:10 a.m. ET
TBD
ESPN app
Aug. 4
Hungarian GP
TBD
Aug. 31
Belgian GP
TBD
Sept. 8
Italian GP
TBD
Sept. 22
Singapore GP
TBD
Sept. 29
Russian GP
TBD
Oct. 13
Japanese GP
TBD
Oct. 27
Mexican GP
TBD
Nov. 3
United States GP
TBD
Nov. 17
Brazilian GP
TBD
Dec. 1
Abu Dhabi GP
TBD