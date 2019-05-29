F1 schedule 2019: Date, start time, TV channel for every Formula 1 race

As usual, the F1 schedule for 2019 is basically a nine-month tour of some of the greatest countries, cities and race circuits in the world. The 2019 Formula 1 schedule, which visits five of the seven continents on the globe, is worthy of the highest level of auto racing in the world.

From the Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit in Australia to the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, the 2019 F1 schedule offers Formula 1 race teams and drivers unique challenges at each stop. Of the 21 races on the schedule, 11 take place in Europe, five take place in Asia, four take place in the Americas and one takes place in Australia.

MORE: Formula 1 2019 season standings

When Formula 1 released its draft calendar for 2019 last year, it was announced that an agreement had been made to allow Germany to keep its place on the F1 schedule. Also, the Belgian Grand Prix renewed its association with F1 and will keep its place on the schedule until at least 2021. Further, F1's agreement with the Japanese Grand Prix was extended through 2021.

"The renewal of the Japanese Grand Prix and the confirmation of the German Grand Prix are both examples of our direction to place fans at the heart of Formula 1, a vision shared with all our promoters," said Sean Bratches, managing director of commercial operations at Formula 1. "The successful extension of the fan zones at the race circuits, coupled with the colorful city F1 festivals in London, Shanghai, Marseille, Milan and Miami, prove there is a great appetite for all aspects of Formula 1."

Below is the full F1 schedule for 2019, complete with the TV channel, start time and live stream info for each race.

F1 schedule 2019: TV channel, start time for each Formula 1 race

As it has in years past, in the United States, ESPN will broadcast Sky Sports' presentation of all 2019 F1 races.

Below is the TV and live streaming schedule for all Formula One race presentations on ESPN platforms in 2019.

Date Race Start time TV channel Live stream March 17 Australian GP 1 a.m. ET ESPN ESPN app March 31 Bahrain GP 11:10 a.m. ET ESPN2 ESPN app April 14 Chinese GP 2:10 a.m. ET ESPN2 ESPN app April 28 Azerbaijan GP 8:10 a.m. ET ESPN2 ESPN app May 12 Spanish GP 9:05 a.m. ET ESPN2 ESPN app May 26 Monaco GP 9:10 a.m. ET ESPN ESPN app June 9 Canadian GP 2:10 p.m. ET TBD ESPN app June 23 French GP 9:10 a.m. ET TBD ESPN app June 30 Austrian GP 9:10 a.m. ET TBD ESPN app July 14 British GP 9:10 a.m. ET TBD ESPN app July 28 German GP 9:10 a.m. ET TBD ESPN app Aug. 4 Hungarian GP 9:10 a.m. ET TBD ESPN app Aug. 4 Hungarian GP TBD Aug. 31 Belgian GP 6 a.m. ET TBD ESPN app Sept. 8 Italian GP 9:10 a.m. ET TBD ESPN app Sept. 22 Singapore GP 8:10 a.m. ET TBD ESPN app Sept. 29 Russian GP 6:10 a.m. ET TBD ESPN app Oct. 13 Japanese GP 1:10 a.m. ET TBD ESPN app Oct. 27 Mexican GP 3:10 p.m. ET TBD ESPN app Nov. 3 United States GP 2:10 p.m. ET TBD ESPN app Nov. 17 Brazilian GP 12:10 p.m. ET TBD ESPN app Dec. 1 Abu Dhabi GP 8:10 a.m. ET TBD ESPN app

F1 2019 race results, winners

The beginning of the 2019 Formula 1 season has been all about team Mercedes. Though Ferrari drivers Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc have had their moments, as has Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen, the Mercedes drivers have topped the podium in each race of the season thus far.

Lewis Hamilton, the leader in 2019 F1 driver standings, has three wins. His teammate Valtteri Bottas sits a close second in the standings with two wins.

Mercedes has recorded one-two finishes in each of the opening five races of the season for the first time ever. Bottas is one win away from securing as many race wins in 2019 as in the rest of his F1 career combined.