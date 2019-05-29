F1 schedule 2019: Date, start time, TV channel for every Formula 1 race

The F1 schedule for 2019 is worthy of the highest level of auto racing in the world. Here is how to watch and live stream each Formula 1 race in 2019.

As usual, the F1 schedule for 2019 is basically a nine-month tour of some of the greatest countries, cities and race circuits in the world. The 2019 Formula 1 schedule, which visits five of the seven continents on the globe, is worthy of the highest level of auto racing in the world.

From the Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit in Australia to the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, the 2019 F1 schedule offers Formula 1 race teams and drivers unique challenges at each stop. Of the 21 races on the schedule, 11 take place in Europe, five take place in Asia, four take place in the Americas and one takes place in Australia.

When Formula 1 released its draft calendar for 2019 last year, it was announced that an agreement had been made to allow Germany to keep its place on the F1 schedule. Also, the Belgian Grand Prix renewed its association with F1 and will keep its place on the schedule until at least 2021. Further, F1's agreement with the Japanese Grand Prix was extended through 2021.

"The renewal of the Japanese Grand Prix and the confirmation of the German Grand Prix are both examples of our direction to place fans at the heart of Formula 1, a vision shared with all our promoters," said Sean Bratches, managing director of commercial operations at Formula 1. "The successful extension of the fan zones at the race circuits, coupled with the colorful city F1 festivals in London, Shanghai, Marseille, Milan and Miami, prove there is a great appetite for all aspects of Formula 1."

Below is the full F1 schedule for 2019, complete with the TV channel, start time and live stream info for each race.

F1 schedule 2019: TV channel, start time for each Formula 1 race

As it has in years past, in the United States, ESPN will broadcast Sky Sports' presentation of all 2019 F1 races.

Below is the TV and live streaming schedule for all Formula One race presentations on ESPN platforms in 2019.

Date

Race

Start time

TV channel

Live stream

March 17

Australian GP

1 a.m. ET

ESPN

ESPN app

March 31

Bahrain GP

11:10 a.m. ET

ESPN2

ESPN app

April 14

Chinese GP

2:10 a.m. ET

ESPN2

ESPN app

April 28

Azerbaijan GP

8:10 a.m. ET

ESPN2

ESPN app

May 12

Spanish GP

9:05 a.m. ET

ESPN2

ESPN app

May 26

Monaco GP

9:10 a.m. ET

ESPN

ESPN app

June 9

Canadian GP

2:10 p.m. ET

TBD

ESPN app

June 23

French GP

9:10 a.m. ET

TBD

ESPN app

June 30

Austrian GP

9:10 a.m. ET

TBD

ESPN app

July 14

British GP

9:10 a.m. ET

TBD

ESPN app

July 28

German GP

9:10 a.m. ET

TBD

ESPN app

Aug. 4

Hungarian GP

9:10 a.m. ET

TBD

ESPN app

Aug. 31

Belgian GP

6 a.m. ET

TBD

ESPN app

Sept. 8

Italian GP

9:10 a.m. ET

TBD

ESPN app

Sept. 22

Singapore GP

8:10 a.m. ET

TBD

ESPN app

Sept. 29

Russian GP

6:10 a.m. ET

TBD

ESPN app

Oct. 13

Japanese GP

1:10 a.m. ET

TBD

ESPN app

Oct. 27

Mexican GP

3:10 p.m. ET

TBD

ESPN app

Nov. 3

United States GP

2:10 p.m. ET

TBD

ESPN app

Nov. 17

Brazilian GP

12:10 p.m. ET

TBD

ESPN app

Dec. 1

Abu Dhabi GP

8:10 a.m. ET

TBD

ESPN app

F1 2019 race results, winners

The beginning of the 2019 Formula 1 season has been all about team Mercedes. Though Ferrari drivers Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc have had their moments, as has Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen, the Mercedes drivers have topped the podium in each race of the season thus far.

Lewis Hamilton, the leader in 2019 F1 driver standings, has three wins. His teammate Valtteri Bottas sits a close second in the standings with two wins.

Mercedes has recorded one-two finishes in each of the opening five races of the season for the first time ever. Bottas is one win away from securing as many race wins in 2019 as in the rest of his F1 career combined.

Date

Race

Winner (Team)

March 17

Australian GP

Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

March 31

Bahrain GP

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

April 14

Chinese GP

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

April 28

Azerbaijan GP

Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

May 12

Spanish GP

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

May 26

Monaco GP

TBD

June 9

Canadian GP

TBD

June 23

French GP

TBD

June 30

Austrian GP

TBD

July 14

British GP

TBD

July 28

German GP

TBD

Aug. 31

Belgian GP

TBD

Sept. 8

Italian GP

TBD

Sept. 22

Singapore GP

TBD

Sept. 29

Russian GP

TBD

Oct. 13

Japanese GP

TBD

Oct. 27

Mexican GP

TBD

Nov. 3

United States GP

TBD

Nov. 17

Brazilian GP

TBD

Dec. 1

Abu Dhabi GP

TBD

