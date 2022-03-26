F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2022 - Qualifying LIVE! Latest updates, news, strategies, TV channel

George Flood
·4 min read
In this article:
  Charles Leclerc
    Monegasque racing driver

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Qualifying - LIVE!

Despite security concerns following a missile attack near the Jeddah Corniche Circuit on Friday, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix goes ahead this weekend.

Charles Leclerc is bidding to back up his win in the first race of the season in Bahrain last weekend and will be vying for pole position in qualifying.

Leclerc was fastest in all three practice sessions ahead of Max Verstappen, who is hoping to bounce back this weekend after he retired from second place in Bahrain.

Events off the track dominated the build-up to qualifying after an attack on an oil depot about nine miles from the track.

Drivers, team bosses and F1 chiefs held a four-hour meeting after practice on Friday to discuss whether the race should be run.

But FIA confirmed on Saturday morning ahead of qualifying that the Grand Prix will go ahead as planned after the drivers agreed to race.

Follow Standard Sport’s live blog for all the action from qualifying…

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Qualifying latest news

  • Qualifying start time: 5pm GMT

  • Saudi GP goes ahead as planned following missile attack

  • Drivers agree to race despite security concerns

  • Saudi government gives ‘assurances the event is secure’

  • Leclerc fastest in final practice

  • Key questions ahead of Saudi GP

  • How to watch: Sky Sports F1

The key questions ahead of the Saudi GP

15:34 , Giuseppe Muro

Formula 1 has relocated some 800 miles from Bahrain to Jeddah for the build-up to the second race of a season that currently comes with more questions than answers.

Can Red Bull rectify the fuel problems that saw neither of their drivers finish the opening race? Can Ferrari back up their one-two or was Bahrain another false dawn? And is there a quick fix to Mercedes’ problems?

Matt Majendie looks at the key questions ahead of the Saudi Arabia Grand Pix here.

15:26 , Giuseppe Muro

A statement released ahead of qualifying on Saturday read: "Formula One and the FIA can confirm that following discussions with all the teams and drivers, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will continue as scheduled.

"Following the widely reported incident that took place in Jeddah on Friday, there has been extensive discussion between all stakeholders, the Saudi government authorities and security agencies who have given full and detailed assurances that the event is secure.

“It has been agreed with all stakeholders to maintain a clear and open dialogue throughout the event and for the future.”

15:24 , Giuseppe Muro

So we look set for a tight qualifying battle after Charles Leclerc pipped the Red Bulls in final practice.

That is coming up but let’s quickly recap on what has been a dramatic 24 hours in Jeddah…

Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for a missile attack on an oil facility less than 10 miles from the circuit.

Drivers, team bosses and F1 chiefs held a four-hour meeting after practice on Friday to discuss whether the race should be run.

Drivers expressed concerns security but, at 2.30am local time on Saturday, they agreed to race.

And the FIA confirmed this morning that the Grand Prix goes ahead as planned.

15:15 , Giuseppe Muro

George Russell finished in 14th. So no Mercedes in the top 10.

15:10 , Giuseppe Muro

Here are final practice results in fulll...

15:09 , Giuseppe Muro

Charles Leclerc has finished quickest in final practice for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Right at the end of third practice the Ferrari driver does a 1:29.735 to go 0.033 seconds quicker than Max Verstappen.

Leclerc has topped all three of the practice sessions.

Sergio Perez was third quickest in final practice with Carlos Sainz in fourth.

So it is Red Bull-Red Bull-Ferrari-Ferrari at the top of the standings.

Lewis Hamilton finished down in 11th…

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

How to watch

15:03 , Giuseppe Muro

TV channel: Qualifying will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1, with coverage beginning at 4pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can watch qualifying via the Sky Go app.

Free highlights: Terrestrial viewers can watch highlights on Channel 4 from 8.30pm.

15:02 , Giuseppe Muro

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of qualifying at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

We’ll have all the latest updates and build-up, ahead of qualifying getting underway at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit at 5pm GMT. Stay tuned!

    Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo will have hip surgery and will miss the remainder of the season. The NHL team said the 27-year-old Korpisalo will need at least six months to recover. “This is an injury that Joonas has been dealing with for some time and it has now gotten to the point where surgery is the best option,” general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said. “We are disappointed for him as he has worked extremely hard to be able to play, but this is the best course of action.” Ko