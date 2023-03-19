F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2023 LIVE! Race stream, latest news, updates, TV, weather and starting grid today

F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix LIVE!

It's race two of the F1 2023 calendar and we're back in the Middle East after Max Verstappen's win in Bahrain a fortnight ago. The reigning world champion, though, has it all to do to reach the podium again. A driveshaft failure during qualifying means Verstappen will start in 15th place, though no one is expecting him to stay there long after he dominated every practice session.

Verstappen’s Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez earned pole position, like he did in Jeddah last year, and is joined by Fernando Alonso on the front row. Mercedes driver George Russell will start in P3 but his Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton lines up in seventh and after qualifying said he doesn't “feel connected to this car”.

The Jeddah Corniche Circuit is known to be relatively easy for overtaking, so expect plenty of action. Follow it all with our dedicated live blog below, with expert insight and analysis from Matt Majendie at the track!

F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix updates

Start time: 5pm GMT, Jeddah Corniche Circuit

How to watch: Sky Sports

Starting grid: Verstappen in P15

Will it rain in Saudi?

Red Bull change Max Verstappen’s gearbox

A late change in the Red Bull garage but not one that will impact today’s grid.

Verstappen returns to the gearbox he used last time out in Bahrain.

Qualifying recap

Sergio Perez eased into pole position yesterday with his biggest rivals already taken out of the picture; Charles Leclerc second-quickest having already been hit by a ten-place grid penalty and Max Verstappen retiring from 15th in Q2.

That means Fernando Alonso rolled up into second and George Russell is third on the grid.

Carlos Sainz is fourth ahead of Lance Stroll and Esteban Ocon, who put his Alpine ahead of Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes.

Oscar Piastri clocked a very strong eighth on the grid ahead of Pierre Gasly and Nico Hulkenberg.

Look at how much pole position means to Red Bull 😍

Get to know Jeddah Corniche Circuit

The second-longest circuit on the F1 calendar, at 3.836 miles, is dubbed the ‘fastest street circuit in the world’.

Located on the Red Sea waterfront in the Saudi city of Jeddah, this is the third F1 race held here with Lewis Hamilton winning here in 2021 before Max Verstappen took last year’s victory.

Local weather update

Clear skies in Jeddah for this night race with no sign of rain on the radar.

Temperatures right now are at 29°C and will drop slightly as the evening settles in.

Very little wind is forecast for the race, with any gust actually dropping between now and then.

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix starting grid

Final Starting Grid for the 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 🇸🇦 #SaudiArabianGP #F1

What happened with Verstappen?

Sergio Perez stepped up for Red Bull to ensure the team started from pole at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after a mechanical issue sidelined two-time defending world champion Max Verstappen.

Verstappen was fastest in all three practice sessions at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit but his qualifying effort was cut short during the second session. "I have a problem. Engine, engine problem," he told his team. He starts today in P15.

It left Perez as the lone Red Bull representative in the final round of qualifying and he went on to win pole in Jeddah for the second consecutive year — the only two poles of his career.

Charles Leclerc qualified second for Ferrari but will drop 10 positions at the start of Sunday's race because of a grid penalty for exceeding the allotted electronics control unit on the car's engine in the season-opening race.

The penalty to Leclerc pushes Fernando Alonso to the front row for the start after the Spaniard qualified third in his new Aston Martin ride. Alonso finished third in his season-opening debut race with Aston in Bahrain.

George Russell qualified fourth for Mercedes — four spots ahead of teammate Lewis Hamilton. The seven-time champion qualified eighth.

How to watch Saudi Arabian GP

TV channel: The whole weekend will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK with coverage of the race starting at 3.30pm GMT on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event. Free highlights are available on Channel 4 at 10.15pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the race live via the Sky Go app.

Welcome

Good afternoon and welcome to the Evening Standard's LIVE coverage of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

It’s been two weeks since the 2023 season-opener in Bahrain, which reigning champion Max Verstappen won in a procession in an ominious sign for the year ahead.

However, the second stop of the year has already thrown up some intrigue in that department after the young Dutchman had to pull out of qualifying and starts today in 15th.

Jeddah is known to be relatively easy to overtake, though, so don’t expect him to stay put for long.

It’s lights out at 5pm GMT, so stick with us.