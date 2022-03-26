F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Race start time UK, qualifying results and how can I watch F1 on TV?

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is set to go ahead as planned despite a missile attack near the track in Jeddah.

An attack on an oil depot about nine miles from the track put the race in doubt and a significant number of drivers had concerns about the safety of the event.

But after a four-hour meeting between drivers, team bosses and F1 chiefs and after further reassurances from bosses, they agreed to race.

Charles Leclerc was decisive in his performance last weekend, winning the first Grand Prix ahead of Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz.

Max Verstappen suffered a shock late retirement along with Red Bull colleague Sergio Perez in Bahrain, allowing Lewis Hamilton to swoop into third place.

It’s been more of the same so far in Jeddah, with Ferrari once again looking extremely impressive. Leclerc topped the first practice session ahead of Verstappen, with Sainz fourth fastest.

Mercedes continue to battle their underperforming car following the winter rule overhaul and the struggles were evident in practice. Hamilton could only manage ninth in the session, while George Russell was down in 15th.

Here is everything you need to know for the weekend’s track action...

When is the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Jeddah Corniche Circuit hosts the second race of the season.

What time is the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?

First and second practice took place on Friday, March 25, 2022, with Leclerc leading the timing sheets ahead of Verstappen in both sessions.

On Saturday, third practice is scheduled to begin at 2pm with qualifying set for 5pm.

Lights out for the race is at 6pm on Sunday, March 27.

(REUTERS)

How can I watch the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?

TV channel: Qualifying will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and F1, with coverage beginning on the latter at 4.30pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can watch qualifying via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Story continues

Free highlights: Terrestrial viewers can watch as-it-happened highlights on Channel 4 from 10.30pm.

Who is on pole for the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?

Pole position will be decided in qualifying on Saturday.