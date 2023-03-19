F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2023 live stream: How can I watch race on TV in UK today?

The second race of the Formula One season takes place today with the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen comfortably won the first grand prix, a fortnight ago in Bahrain, but has it all to do in Jeddah after engine failure saw him pull out of qualifying to line up in 15th. Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez starts on pole.

Aston Martin's 41-year-old double world champion Fernando Alonso, who had hoped for his first pole since Germany 2012 with Ferrari, will join the Mexican on the front row. This year already does not look set to be a record-breaking eighth F1 crown for Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes, who will start in P8.

How to watch the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

TV channel: The whole weekend will be shown live on Sky Sports with coverage of the race starting at 3.30pm on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event. Free highlights are on Channel 4 at 10.15pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can watch live via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on Sunday with Standard Sport’s race blog.