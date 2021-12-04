F1 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix 2021 - Qualifying LIVE! Latest updates, news, strategies, TV channel

Saudi Arabia Grand Prix Qualifying - LIVE!

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen will go head-to-head in qualifying for the penultimate time this season, as their title-battle goes down to the wire.

The Red Bull driver leads Hamilton by eight points, with just the inaugural Saudi Arabia GP to go before the season comes to a close in Abu Dhabi this week.

Verstappen could wrap up the world championship this weekend. If Verstappen wins this weekend and Hamilton finishes seventh or lower it will all be over.

Mercedes have been the quickest in recent weeks, with the Brit closing the gap first in Brazil and then in Qatar, but Verstappen finished the final practice session earlier today as the fastest driver.

There is also plenty to play for in the Constructors Standings, with Mercedes leading Red Bull by five points. That means Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez both have a significant role still to play, and this evening’s qualifying could play in a massive role in shaping both world championship battles.

Follow all the action from qualifying with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below...

Saudi Arabia Grand Prix Qualifying latest news

Qualifying: Jeddah Corniche Circuit, 5pm GMT

How to watch: Sky Sports

Practice results: Verstappen edges final session

Hamilton summoned to stewards

16:46 , Matt Verri

No further action against Hamilton for not slowing under double yellow flags. One down, one to go.

Remains to be seen what they decide on the incident where he nearly came together with Mazepin earlier today in practice.

Hamilton on racing in Saudi Arabia

16:37 , Matt Verri

The British driver made his views clear earlier in the week when asked about F1 going to Saudi Arabia.

“Do I feel comfortable here? I wouldn’t say that I do,” Hamilton said.

“But it’s not my choice to be here. The sport has taken the choice to be here.

“I will wear [helmet with Progress Pride flag] again here and in the next race. If anyone wants to take time to read what the law is for the LGBT+ community, it is pretty terrifying.”

What Verstappen needs this weekend

16:29 , Matt Verri

The Dutchman can secure his first world championship if things go his way in Saudi Arabia.

For example, if Verstappen finishes first and claims the fastest lap point, he will win the championship if Hamilton finishes sixth or lower.

Read about the full permutations right here.

Bottas power unit change

16:19 , Matt Verri

Valtteri Bottas had a fuel leak in FP3, which means he will have to change the power unit for qualifying. Bottas will use another from his pool, so won’t need to take a penalty.

Hamilton is out of the stewards office, can now get back to focusing on qualifying in 40 minutes.

Here is Hamilton’s incident with Mazepin

16:14 , Matt Verri

Very nearly a huge crash between Hamilton and Mazepin in practice. Afterwards, the Mercedes driver told his team: “You didn’t tell me man. You didn’t tell me he was coming.”

Well, this is intriguing!



Max Verstappen turns the tables on 🔴 tyres to set the pace ahead of Saturday evening's crucial qualifying hour.



Lewis Hamilton second quickest & involved in two near-misses.#SkyF1 | #F1 | #SaudiArabianGP 🇸🇦 — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) December 4, 2021

Hamilton summoned to the stewards

16:09 , Matt Verri

As ever, there’s always drama going on off the track as well. Lewis Hamilton has been called to the stewards, and he has two charges facing him.

The first, for not respecting double waved yellow flags in final practice. Verstappen was given a five-place penalty for that last race, but his incident occurred in qualifying rather than practice.

He has also been summoned for impeding Haas’ Nikita Mazepin. Plenty going on!

Practice results

16:05 , Matt Verri

Lewis Hamilton was fastest yesterday in practice, as he led the way with teammate Valtteri Bottas just behind him.

But in the final practice session earlier today, it was Max Verstappen who had the edge. He was 0.214s faster than the British driver, and Red Bull will hope he can take that pace into qualifying. As has been the case for much of the season, the two of them were well clear of the rest of the field.

How to watch Qualifying

15:59 , Matt Verri

Qualifying will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 - coverage starts in a few minutes time, with Q1 beginning in just over an hour.

15:47 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of qualifying at the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix.

It’s a big afternoon in the F1 title race. Lewis Hamilton trails Max Verstappen by eight points in the title race, and knows the Red Bull driver could seal the world championship this weekend.

Both will be desperate to be on pole tomorrow afternoon. We’ll have all the latest updates and build-up, ahead of qualifying getting underway at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit at 5pm GMT. Stay tuned!