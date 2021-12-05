F1 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix 2021 LIVE! Race updates, latest news, overtakes, strategies, TV channel

Saudi Arabia Grand Prix - LIVE!

Lewis Hamilton will start on pole for this evening’s race in Jeddah, after Mercedes secured a front-row lockout in Saturday’s qualifying session against the odds.

Max Verstappen was on course to take pole with his last run, but crashed out in the final corner in dramatic fashion. He will start the race in third, and have to hope he can make a fast start on a circuit where overtaking is expected to be difficult.

Valtteri Bottas starts in second, with Mercedes hoping to extend their constructors championship advantage over Red Bull - they currently lead by five points.

Christian Horner and Red Bull need Sergio Perez, in fifth, to play his part and help the team, while Charles Leclerc was delighted with qualifying in fourth and will enjoy the challenge of splitting up the four fastest drivers.

Verstappen would have hoped to have potentially sealed the world championship this weekend, ahead of the final race next week in Abu Dhabi.

He leads Hamilton by eight points, but after the events on Saturday, he may have to settle with just limiting the damage.

Lewis Hamilton starts on pole, after a dramatic qualifying session yesterday. Max Verstappen was on a rapid lap at the end of Q3, but crashed out at the final corner.

The Dutchman can seal the world championship this afternoon, as he leads Hamilton eight points, but faces a real fight to do so on a track many expect to be difficult for overtaking.

We’ll have all the latest updates and build-up, ahead of the race getting underway at 5.30pm GMT at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit. Stay tuned!