F1 reveals format for two-day Imola grand prix

Imola is returning to the F1 calendar after a 14-year absence as one of four circuits – as well as Mugello, the Nurburgring and the Algarve – so far to get deals to host a race as part of F1's push to reorganise its 2020 calendar following the coronavirus pandemic disruption.

When the Italian track's place on the new schedule was announced last month, it revealed that F1 had decided to give the teams an extra day for travel to complete the approximate 1500-mile distance from the Algarve track, which will host the returning Portuguese GP the weekend before Imola's race on 1 November.

The format for the Emilia-Romagna GP will be a single 90-minute practice session, starting at 10am local time, on Saturday 31 October, followed by the usual qualifying session two-and-a-half hours later at 2pm.

The race will begin at 1.10pm local time, which is two hours earlier than normal for continental European events, which in normal seasons F1 would not be visiting so late in the year.

