F1: Red Bull found guilty of minor cost-cap breach as FIA mull over punishment

Christian Horner has denied any wrongdoing by Red Bull (Getty Images)

Red Bull have been found guilty of a minor infringement with regards to last season’s Formula 1 cost cap.

The team exceeded the £114million budget set for their 2021 campaign with the FIA saying it is “currently determining the appropriate course of action to be taken”.

The figure by which they broke the cost cap has not been disclosed. Rumours took off at the Singapore Grand Prix earlier this month that Red Bull have may overspent by as much as £10m.

That figure is believed to have been closer to the £1m mark and the team have avoided a major reprimand as the overspend reportedly covered their catering budget and sick leave, rather than the development of the car.

There was talk of being docked points in the constructors’ championship as well as a hefty fine, with even suggestions Max Verstappen’s maiden F1 world title was under threat. But under FIA rules, a minor budgetary breach can result in a fine or else a minor sporting penalty.

Throughout the process, Red Bull had insisted no wrongdoing and had threatened legal action against any of their accusers.

The FIA had been expected to publish their findings on any potential cost cap breaches on Wednesday last week but delayed that until Monday.

On the timing of the delay, it said it was a “long and complex process” but said there had been “significant and unsubstantiated speculation” about those possible exceeding the cost cap.

Red Bull have been told they can appeal the decision but then risk further punishment by doing so.

Aston Martin were the other team rumoured to have broken the cost cap but have only be found guilty of a “procedural” breach. The other eight teams are deemed to have adhered to the cost cap.