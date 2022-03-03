F1 news LIVE: Nikita Mazepin faces axe from Haas with Pietro Fittipaldi set to replace him – report

Michael Jones
·2 min read
Nikita Mazepin, Haas&#x002019;s Russian driver (Getty Images)
Nikita Mazepin, Haas’s Russian driver (Getty Images)

Nikita Mazepin, the only Russian driver in Formula One, is expected to be cut from his Haas team and replaced by reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi ahead of preseason testing in Bahrain, according to reports. The world of sport has been ostracising Russian teams athletes in the wake of Russia’s deadly invasion of Ukraine, with Fifa excluding the Russian teams from international football and the Paralympics yielding to international pressure to block Russian and Belarusian athletes competing in the Beijing Games which starts on Friday. And now the American team Haas are set to react to by ditching Mazepin.

Yesterday Mazepin was barred from competing at the British Grand Prix when Motorsport UK announced that no Russian or Belarusian athletes would be approved to enter motorsport competitions in the UK, and that no flags or anthems of those countries would be permitted at British events.

Fittipaldi is a Brazilian-American driver who is the grandson of two-time F1 world champion Emerson Fittipaldi. As well as being a reserve for Haas, making his debut at the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix replacing the injured Romain Grosjean, he has competed in the 2021 IndyCar Series for Dale Coyne Racing. Follow all the latest news and reaction below.

F1 news

F1 news: Nikita Mazepin facing Haas axe – reports

09:13 , Lawrence Ostlere

