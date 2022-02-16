F1 news LIVE: Mercedes and Red Bull learn inquiry results as Lewis Hamilton supports Nicholas Latifi

The 2022 Formula 1 season draws ever closer with Max Verstappen aiming to defend his maiden world title after a dramatic end to the 2021 season in Abu Dhabi to defy Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes’s greatness.

The Red Bull driver came out on top in one of the greatest sporting rivalries of all time, but the Belgian-Dutch driver is not assured of meeting Hamilton ever again on the track, with the seven-time world champion not committing officially to the new season, though the SIlver Arrows have dropped several hints that the Briton will be “back”.

The highly-controversial episode at the Yas Marina Circuit has led to the F1 Commission meeting in London this week, designed to allow the power brokers in the sport to discuss the controversial incident involving race director Michael Masi’s decision following Nicholas Latifi’s out and the safety car with five laps. Mercedes were especially bitter about the final-lap shootout and heads could roll to provide a satisfactory ending to this bitter saga. The results may not be published until the eve of the 2022 season in Bahrain in March. It has been reported that Hamilton’s future in the sport hinges of the outcome of the F1 Commission’s inquiry into the controversy

Elsewhere there is the excitement of F1 cars being launched for the new season, with the next set of covers set to be removed at Ferrari’s garage on Thursday.

Lewis Hamilton offers support to Nicholas Latifi after hateful abuse following Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Every F1 2022 car release date and what we know so far

The 2022 Formula 1 season is just around the corner with the first race pencilled in for 20 March in Bahrain.

The end of the 2021 season proved to be one of the most dramatic in the sport’s history as Max Verstappen passed Lewis Hamilton on the final lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to snatch the title away from the seven-time champion.

It was a quite remarkable conclusion to a year which had it all - excitement, overtaking, drama, controversy and incredible performances.

Now F1 fans are ready to watch it unfold once again and are awaiting the unveiling of the 10 team cars for the 2022 season.

Nicholas Latifi compares post-Abu Dhabi Grand Prix hate to England footballers

Nicholas Latifi has compared the hate he received post-Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho after England lost on penalties to Italy at Euro 2020.

The Canadian driver crashed out with five laps remaining at the out with five laps remaining in the F1 2021 season finale, handing a late lifeline to eventual race winner and world champion Max Verstappen.

Irate Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton fans took to social media to vent their anger at Latifi, who has compared his situation to the Three Lions after penalty heartache at Wembley.

He said: “Even going outside of motorsport, the next most recent one was probably the Euros with the three English players missing the penalties and all the fallback they got after that.

“It is an issue that is here, unfortunately, in the world of social media. Social media brings a lot of good and gives people a lot of access to things they wouldn’t normally be able to engage with but at the same time, there are these negative pitfalls that could happen.

“It would be nice to hopefully find more ways to do better on that front.”

Lewis Hamilton has offered his support to Nicholas Latifi after the Canadian suffered hateful abuse following Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Latifi crashed out with five laps remaining to hand Max Verstappen a lifeline at the Yas Marina Circuit, with the subsequent safety car period crucial to the Red Bull driver securing a maiden world title.

Latifi even received death threats from Mercedes and Hamilton fans furious at the controversial ending to the race, but the Williams driver has revealed the support from the seven-time world champion and the Silver Arrows in the off-season.

“In terms of the support I got afterwards, Lewis did send me a message a few days after, just before I released the statement,” Latifi said.

“I did get some messages of support from other team members at Mercedes as well and yeah, obviously the whole outcry of support on social media from other drivers and teams across so many disciplines was really nice and encouraging to see.

“Obviously, everyone agreed with the whole sentiment and message and this has not been the only instance of a situation like this online abuse.”