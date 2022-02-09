F1 news LIVE: Max Verstappen’s Abu Dhabi revelation, Lewis Hamilton future and Red Bull car launch

Mercedes have dropped their biggest hint yet that Lewis Hamilton will return for the 2022 Formula 1 season after weeks of uncertainty.

While Max Verstappen is still not bored of talking about his amazing world title triumph in Abu Dhabi, as the Red Bull start edged out the seven-time world champion. The news ahead of the new season is centred around new car launches, with Red Bull next up on Wednesday.

A major overhaul of the rules could cause a serious shake-up of the grid, with a new flooring design for extra downforce, more simple front and rear wings, and larger 18-inch tyres. So far Haas have revealed their new livery, but this week the unveilings really begin with the new cars of Aston Martin and McLaren to launch on Thursday and Friday, before Ferrari and Mercedes next week.

Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton broke his social media silence this weekend as speculation continues over his future in motor racing. The 37-year-old Mercedes driver has been conspicuous by his absence since December’s debacle in the desert, when he was denied a record eighth world title in the controversial conclusion to the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Hamilton, who is said to be debating whether to return to the grid in 2022, hinted he is close to making a decision when he announced on Twitter on Saturday evening: “I’ve been gone. Now I’m back.” Mercedes announced earlier in January that they would launch the first car of F1’s revamped technical era at Silverstone on February 18, five days before the first winter test in Barcelona. Here’s the very latest news as the new season prepares for the opening weekend in Bahrain on 20 March. Follow all the F1 news updates below:

Max Verstappen admits “one more lap and I couldn’t have finished the race” when analysing the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Belgian-Dutchman says “adrenalin” helped him make the aggressive move.

The Dutchman tells the Guardian: “If you go back over the data you will not see a very smooth throttle input. I was screaming on the radio (after he had won) but the whole lap my foot was going like that.

“It was completely done. One more lap and I couldn’t have finished the race like that. The stress levels were so high in the final lap that probably your body reacts to that. But you cannot give up.

“I knew I had more grip so I was like ‘I’ll surprise them on that corner’. Even my dad didn’t expect me to do it there. These kind of things make the difference. But two long straights were coming up.”

Helmut Marko is not yet convinced by new Mercedes addition George Russell when it comes to the most important factor of all in F1: Race day.

The young Brit has impressed in qualifying, showing consistency and control while with Williams, but Helmut Marko wants to see an improvement on Sunday sessions, as he told Autorevue.

“Now let’s see what Mr Russell will do at Mercedes and whether the praise he has received in advance is justified,” he said. “I want to see that first.

“There’s no discussion in qualifying, he’s sensational there but if you look at his race speed, he wasn’t far ahead of [then Williams team-mate Nicholas] Latifi.”

George Russell has joined Mercedes this winter (Getty Images)

Lewis Hamilton will find it difficult to continue in Formula One if his Mercedes car is not competitive next season, according to two-time world champion Mika Hakkinen.

Hamilton’s future in the sport remains in doubt following the controversial end to last season which saw the 37-year-old miss out on a record-breaking eighth world championship to Max Verstappen on the final lap of the year.

Hakkinen believes there remains a lot of “question marks” surrounding Hamilton’s future in the sport, and the competitiveness of his car next season could be a factor in his decision.

Red Bull will be the first team to reveal their new car for the 2022 F1 season this week.

The Milton-Keynes based squad has announced that their unveiling will take place tomorrow on 9 February, one day prior to Aston Martin’s launch.

This year’s car reveals are some of the mostly highly anticipated in the history of the sport, with a new set of regulations meaning vehicles will look significantly different to their predecessors and the competitive order of the grid could be shaken up.

McLaren will bring their first car upgrade of the season to Bahrain for the first race of the 2022 campaign.

That means that the vehicle which contests the Grand Prix on 20 March will be a slightly different version to the one that undergoes pre-season testing at the same Sakhir International Circuit a fortnight previously.

“We know performance at race one is critical, and we’ll be delivering an upgrade package to that event, but we expect much more to follow,” said McLaren F1 operations director Piers Thynne on the team’s website.

Eight Formula 1 teams have now announced the dates on which they will launch their 2022 challengers, leaving two still to go.

Haas and Williams have spent the past few seasons right at the back of the F1 grid and are hoping to take advantage of the regulation shake-up in order to fire themselves further forward.

Williams have made significant changes since being purchased by Dorilton Capital in 2020, including hiring Jos Capito as team principal and bringing in Alex Albon to replace the Mercedes-bound George Russell.

Haas, meanwhile, have the lowest budget of any team on the grid but have opened a new facility at the Ferrari HQ in Maranello, Italy. They unveiled a new livery last week.

Haas on track during the 2021 season (AFP via Getty Images)

So, Red Bull will gets 2022’s slew of car launches underway next Wednesday 9 February after they announced earlier this morning they will precede Aston Martin by a day and become the first team to unveil their challenger for the new campaign.

All teams bar Williams and Haas have committed to dates when they will reveal the result of all their hard work, too. These are the dates as things stand:

9 February: Red Bull RB18

10 February: Aston Martin AMR 22

11 February: McLaren MCL36

14 February: Alpha Tauri AT03

17 February: Ferrari F1-75

18 February: Mercedes W13

22 February: Alpine A522

27 February: Alfa Romeo C42

Spanish newspaper Marca reports that there is “a lot of optimism” coming out of Ferrari regarding its upgraded engine for the 2022 season.

The Italian manufacturer put all their eggs in the 2022 basket long ago, focussing their development and resources on the long-term goal of being at the top of the competitive order for the new era of F1.

The combination of Ferrari’s spending power and their ability to write off the last couple of seasons in order to focus on 2022 has led many observers to believe they could be a serious contender once the seasons gets underway in Bahrain in March.

Haas and Alfa Romeo also run Ferrari engines, and could benefit enormously from a successful upgrade.

Ferrari have been playing catch up in recent years (AFP via Getty Images)

Mercedes’ technical director Mike Elliot has admitted the Brackley-based squad faces a “big challenge” in the wind tunnel over pre-season.

Finishing first in last season’s constructors’ championship means Mercedes has is permitted less time in the wind tunnel to test their new car than any other team in the sport, as F1 allows teams more aerodynamics testing time the lower down the other they finish in an effort to narrow the spread of the field.

“The big challenge over the winter has been the fact we have fewer runs to use in the wind tunnel,” Elliott said in a video released on Mercedes’ website. “So that has been challenging, trying to work out how much we should have spent on last year’s car versus how much we should have spent on this year’s car. This had knock-on consequences all the way through the factory. In terms of design work, we start design work earlier on things like gearbox and chassis, particularly as the gearbox is fixed for a period of time. We have had to get that right.”

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton (Getty Images)

Double Formula 1 world champion Emerson Fittipaldi is backing Ferrari to be “faster at the start” of the 2022 season than the likes of Mercedes and Red Bull.

“They can be faster at the start,” the 75-year-old told Motorsport.com Nederland. “A team like Ferrari has been working on the new season for much longer. You don’t know, there can be many surprises.”

The former McLaren drivers does believe, though, that Mercedes and Red Bull will catch up soon enough even if they do start the campaign slightly off the pace.

“The bigger teams always have an advantage,” he added. “But other teams can be closer this year. I think it will be more balanced.

Two-time Formula 1 world champion Mika Hakkinen says Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen took “heavy risks” in their intense fight for the 2021 title.

The pair made contact on track on multiple occasions and both were given penalties by the stewards for high profile incidents, including the crash on entry to Copse corner at Silverstone and the chaos at Jeddah when an order for Verstappen to allow Hamilton to re-take the lead ended in a slow speed crash.

“Is it my style to do things that those two drivers did? Not really, it is not my style and that is because I had a very bad accident,” Hakkinen said, according to PA News. “I spent a lot of time in hospital and I know the pain when things go wrong. These two drivers, they don’t know that, so they do take risks, very heavy risks, and they rely a lot on the safety of the car and the safety of the track.”

Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi says the team would rather take risks and “fail early and learn very fast from it” than accept maintaining their position in the middle of the Formula 1 pack.

The French squad finished fifth in 2021 and has failed to challenge for the championship since it won two with Fernando Alonso in 2005 and 2006 in its previous guise as Renault.

Rossi says the team is determined to progress up the order now and is willing to take risks to do so. “It’s a question of changing a couple of things here and there,” he told The Race. “The culture of being okay with failing, but failing early and learning very fast from it, rather than being afraid of it and just trying to do a safe job, which will probably get you to P5 but you won’t explore the boundaries.

Alpine’s Esteban Ocon (Getty)

The former Ferrari drivers Ivan Capelli says the Italian squad should forget about having designated first and second drivers and treat their current starts equally for 2022.

Charles Leclerc is one of the most highly-rated drivers in the sport and has taken two wins and nine pole positions for the team since stepping up from Alfa Romeo in 2019, impressing further by comprehensively beating Sebastian Vettel in his two seasons partnering the German.

Carlos Sainz replaced Vettel for 2021 and enjoyed an excellent debut season with the Scuderia, outscoring his Monegasque team-mate as he earned P5 in the drivers’ championship.

Now Capelli says the best way forward is for both to be treated evenly. “The team must make them start on par, then it will be the track that dictates the hierarchy,” he told Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport. “Ferrari must start preparing itself for the management of two drivers with the same ambitions, the same desire and the same chances of winning.”

Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Scuderia Ferrari (Getty)

The Moto GP boss Carmelo Ezpeleta says he would like to avoid a controversial end to a biking championship akin to the one which plunged Formula 1 into chaos at Abu Dhabi.

Mercedes protested the race result at Yas Marin after Max Verstappen won the world championship following FIA Race Director Michael Masi’s unprecedented running of the safety car, and Ezpelata says an intense racing battle isn’t worth it if it ends in such controversy.

“I would not like to have a MotoGP finish like the one in F1,” he told Marca.

“I wish there were two drivers fighting for the title in the last race, but the way the whole thing played out? Not for anything. It has been a fantastic championship, fought throughout the year and, in the end, has caused controversies that are not good. I like to have a championship, if it can be, until the very disputed end, but I don’t like that after the end they create doubt, that the runner-up doesn’t talk anymore. I certainly don’t dream about it.”

Ferrari vice-president Piero Ferrari has compared the challenge of building a Formula 1 car from scratch for a new set of regulations to contestants facing Gordon Ramsey on MasterChef.

The Scottish chef is a judge on the US version of the show and Ferrari said putting together a mix of raw ingredients is something cooking and car building have in common.

“To my friends who ask me to explain what has changed in the rules, I tell them it’s like MasterChef – they gave us the ingredients and then there is someone who cooks a delicious dish and someone less so,” the 75-year-old told La Gazzetta dello Sport. “The rules have not been changed, they have been rewritten. I read them, but I really struggled to understand them.”

Ferrari on track last season (Reuters)

Formula 1 is relaxing its reprimand rules for 2022, meaning five infractions are now required for a grid penalty to be enforced rather than three.

Reprimands are incidents which do not count as penalties, and fall into grey areas which the sport would prefer are avoided. Sebastian Vettel was given a reprimand last season, for example, for wearing a pro-LGBTQ+ rights t-shirt during the Hungarian national anthem.

Drivers now face a ten-place grid drop if they rack up five reprimands.

Sebastian Vettel got in hot water for taking a stand (Getty Images)

Karun Chandhok says Michael Masi was “screwed over” in the controversy at the Abu Dhabu Grand Prix.

The Race Director’s decision to allow only some lapped cars to un-lap themselves themselves essentially gifted Max Verstappen the world championship, and has led to strong criticism from fans, pundits and drivers alike.

“I think where he got a bit screwed over really is that the brakes [on Nicholas Latifi’s stricken Williams] caught fire on the car as they were trying to take it off the track,” the former HRT driver told the Daily Express.

“So the marshals had to jump on and get the fire extinguisher out obviously, that dumped a load of stuff onto the track. That, therefore, left Michael in a position of, ‘ah I’ve committed to this part of the Safety Car, now this has happened we have got to leave the Safety Car out for longer than I originally planned’.

“He couldn’t have red-flagged it at that point, because as per the procedure of the red flag you have to do an out-lap as well as a timed lap. So if he had red-flagged it, we wouldn’t have had a restart.”

Michael Masi is thought to be leaving his position (Getty Images)

Hamilton is set to be at the team’s car launch alongside his new teammate George Russell at Silverstone a week on Friday.

Hamilton’s F1 future had been clouded in some uncertainty following Max Verstappen’s controversial championship win.

But he tweeted on Saturday evening: “I’ve been gone, now I’m back.”

Domenicali said: “There was a total respect on his choice to be silent. I think his battery will be fully charged for the start of the season.

“That is important because Lewis is an incredible asset not only for our sport but for the world.

“Lewis has in front of him a possibility to be an eight-time world champion. So I’m pretty sure he is totally focused on these objectives.”

Hamilton, the sport’s sole black driver, has been outspoken on the importance of taking a knee in the fight for equality

It is understood that the 37-year-old - who all but confirmed he will return to the grid after recently ending his social media silence following last year’s controversial decider in Abu Dhabi - will still be allowed to kneel at another stage before the start of the race, possibly by his car.

Hamilton was a driving force in persuading Mercedes to paint his car black in a powerful anti-racism stance.

But it is anticipated that the eight-time constructors’ champions will revert to its traditional silver colours in 2022.

Lewis Hamilton will stop taking a knee at the front of the grid after Formula One bosses revealed they are removing the gesture.

Hamilton - and a number of his fellow drivers - have knelt ahead of every race for the past two seasons in a show of solidarity against racism.

But F1 is set to pull the allocated slot from its pre-race schedule for the new season which starts in Bahrain next month.

The sport has instead vowed to build on the impact of the gesture - announcing on Tuesday that it will extend its funding commitment to the Formula One Engineering Scholarship programme for underrepresented groups until 2025 - and will carry on screening an anti-racism message ahead of every race.

F1’s ‘We Race As One’ branding will also be visible at each round.

“The [knee] gesture was important for the ones that believed that was an important gesture, because we need to respect everyone,” F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali told Sky Sports.

“But now is the time to move on and take some other action. The action is the focus on the diversity of our community, and this is the first step.”

Formula 1 is set for the biggest season in its 72-year history over 2022 with 23 races planned at top class racing venues around the world.

The series has been on an expansion drive ever since owners Liberty Media purchased it from Bernie Ecclestone back in 2017, with focus placed on key financial territories including the Middle East and North America.

All but one of the tracks scheduled to host a grand prix in 2022 have done so far before. This season brings a brand new race in the United States onto the calendar in May, as the Miami International Autodrome makes its debut as the second US event alongside the Circuit of the Americas in Texas. The Florida venue will see drivers navigate 19 corners around the Hard Rock Stadium, home of NFL team Miami Dolphins.

You can check out the full calendar of races below:

Red Bull have teased the prospect of a launch like no other for their car for the 2022 F1 season. The new car will be unveiled tomorrow as the team try to finally take back the constructors’ championship from Mercedes.

“Red Bull Racing has always sought to break the mould and this year we continue to push the boundaries by disrupting the traditional car launch,” read a team statement.

“This season Red Bull Racing will let their fans curate and host the story of the 2022 season launch, on their own social channels.

“In a season of change, we are giving the wheel to the people that matter. Red Bull Racing are putting fans at the heart of the virtual RB18 unveiling.

“Together with Christian [Horner], Max, Checo [Perez] and the wider team, up to 5,000 fans will broadcast the launch on Wednesday 9 February.

“Via ‘The Paddock’, Red Bull Racing’s digital loyalty platform, fans were given the opportunity to host the 2022 season launch on their social channels, to deliver a multi-channel fan-first experience.

“Red Bull Racing has always been at the cutting edge of technological innovation on track, now the team are bringing the same ethos to their marketing approach away from the circuit, as we become the first Formula 1 team to launch a car in this new generation.”

Former F1 driver Karun Chandhok insists it would be “very damaging” if Lewis Hamilton retires following the controversy at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

“Ultimately only he knows what’s going on in his head,” Chandhok told the Express. “In my opinion, I think it would be very, very damaging for the sport if he walked away.

“Essentially he would be walking away because he didn’t think the sport was fair or credibly run. That would be extremely damaging for the reputation of the sport and the FIA. For the sake of the sport, I hope he doesn’t walk away at this point.”

Mercedes appeared to all but confirm Lewis Hamilton will be racing this season with a tweet yesterday welcoming the seven-time world champion back to action. Hamilton has been quiet since that dramatic final race in Abu Dhabi but recently posted a picture on social media of him at the Grand Canyon.

The 2022 Formula 1 season is just around the corner with the first race pencilled in for 20 March in Bahrain.

The end of the 2021 season proved to be one of the most dramatic in the sport’s history as Max Verstappen passed Lewis Hamilton on the final lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to snatch the title away from the seven-time champion.

It was a quite remarkable conclusion to a year which had it all - excitement, overtaking, drama, controversy and incredible performances.

Max Verstappen insists his maiden F1 world championship is not tarnished by the controversy which surrounded the final race of the season.

Verstappen clinched victory at the decisive Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on a dramatic final lap in which he overtook reigning champion Lewis Hamilton. While the Dutchman’s racing was fair, the circumstances caused much contention, after race director Michael Masi hurried through the restart protocols following a safety car intervention in order to manufacture an entertaining finale.

Verstappen says the outcome of the investigation will not change anything and that his achievements are not tarnished by the uproar. “Not at all,” Vertsappen told the Guardian. “I had a very good season and I think I really deserved it. I have been really unlucky as well. People always remember the last race but, if you look at the whole season, the championship should have been decided way earlier.”

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has praised Max Verstappen’s drive to secure his first world title at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, saying the Dutchman pushed his car “over the limit” to snatch the win.

Verstappen passed Lewis Hamilton on the final lap of the Yas Marina Circuit to seal the Drivers’ Championship in dramatic fashion after the intervention of race director Michael Masi.

Marko has overseen Red Bull’s driver development programme since 1999, and helped guide Verstappen into Formula 1.

The new season of Drive to Survive will be released soon but Red Bull driver Max Verstappen will not be part of it.

The story arc of the fourth edition of the documentary is almost certainly going to revolve around the Dutchman’s title race with Lewis Hamilton.

Netflix bosses will focus on the pair who headed into the final race of the season on equal points to set up a thrilling end to the campaign in Abu Dhabi.

Formula One sprint races could be axed from the calendar this year amid a row over money.

F1’s CEO Stefano Domenicali, and motorsport boss Ross Brawn wanted to double the number of shortened-format rounds – first introduced at last year’s British Grand Prix – from three to six in 2022.

But F1 is locked in dispute with a number of the grid’s front-running teams, understood to be Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari, who want to see the cost cap set this year at 140million US Dollars (£103m) – effectively increased to cover off the additional races.

Lewis Hamilton will find it difficult to continue in Formula One if his Mercedes car is not competitive next season, according to two-time world champion Mika Hakkinen.

Hamilton’s future in the sport remains in doubt following the controversial end to last season which saw the 37-year-old miss out on a record-breaking eighth world championship to Max Verstappen on the final lap of the year.

With Mercedes unveiling their new car this month ahead of the first round of pre-season testing, Hamilton is still to break his silence following the end to last campaign, with his only quotes coming through a team press release.

George Russell has described his visit to the Mercedes Formula 1 factory as an “eye-opening” experience as he prepares for his first season with the team.

The British driver has joined the German manufacturers from Williams, replacing Valtteri Bottas.

With three weeks to go until the first round of testing in Barcelona, Russell has visited Mercedes’ F1 manufacturing hub at Brixworth in Northamptonshire, along with the outfit’s headquarters in Brackley.

And the 23-year-old was glad to see the inner workings of the team that has helped Mercedes to eight consecutive Constructors’ Championships.

Former Ferrari driver Felipe Massa says he isn’t surprised by the team’s decline as their best years came when seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher competed for them.

Ferrari had their worst season for 40 years in 2020 but they improved upon that in the 2021 campaign with drivers Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc. But Massa says Ferrari’s problems are down to the car, not the drivers.

“That did not surprise me,” he told Spanish daily AS. “Ferrari’s best years were with [Michael] Schumacher, then 2006, 2007, 2008.

The new cars for the 2022 season are about to be launched, with Red Bull leading tomorrow before Aston Martin and McLaren on Thursday and Friday. Here is when the new cars will be revealed:

TeamDate

HaasFebruary 4 (livery)

Red BullFebruary 9

Aston MartinFebruary 10

McLarenFebruary 11

AlphaTauriFebruary 14

FerrariFebruary 17

MercedesFebruary 18

AlpineFebruary 21

Alfa RomeoFebruary 27

WilliamsTBA

It’s fair to say the reaction to Haas’s unveiling was muted.

Haas changing their livery in 2022 be like : pic.twitter.com/QeHywTlZwb — F1network (@F1networkig) February 4, 2022

People complaining about Haas' new livery when this is Red Bull every year 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/BzKeRK8hVk — krrish (@krrishAmitmohan) February 4, 2022

Schumacher and Mazepin, both rookies last year, will be heading into their second Formula One season. The German, who acquitted himself well against Mazepin in 2021, is part of Ferrari’s driver development programme and will double up as the Italian team’s reserve this year.

The VF-22 will hit the track for a pre-season session in Barcelona from February 23-25 before the official pre-season test in Bahrain from March 10-12. The Gulf island kingdom will also host the season-opening race on March 20.

“We made the decision back in 2020 to really channel time and resources into the VF-22...,” said team owner Gene Haas in a statement. “Hopefully that decision bears fruit and we return to challenging for points and taking something from the weekends.”Â

Haas, who made their debut in 2016, chalked up a best finish of fifth in the overall standings in 2018.

The VF-22 has been designed to Formula One’s radically new rules, with revised aerodynamics aimed at improving wheel-to-wheel racing and 18-inch wheels. It will continue to sport the Russian-themed livery it carried last year representing title sponsor Uralkali, which is owned by Mazepin’s father.

“This is probably the most complex project the (team) has dealt with to-date for many reasons,” said technical director Simone Resta. “It’s a completely new set of regulations and this season we’ve brought in a new team to manage the creation of the VF-22,” he added.

US-owned Haas on Friday became the first team to take the wraps off their 2022 car, when they unveiled a digital rendering of their VF-22 challenger that they hope will bring drivers Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin their first Formula One points.

The team finished last overall in 2021 with neither Schumacher, son of seven times world champion Michael, nor Russian team mate Mazepin scoring points in a car that was often adrift of the rest of the field.

But the squad, having forgone development on last year’s challenger to focus on their 2022 car, are pinning their hopes on the sport’s new rules giving them the break they need to make their way back into the points-scoring positions.

That would see Schumacher follow in the footsteps of his father Michael and uncle Ralf to become the third member of his family to score Formula One points.

Launching the new era of Formula 1 cars 🙌



Proudly presenting the #VF22 #HaasF1 #FWD2022 pic.twitter.com/JvK9YoJjbb — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) February 4, 2022

Lewis Hamilton has broken his social media silence as speculation continues over his future in motor racing.

The 37-year-old Mercedes driver has been conspicuous by his absence since December’s debacle in the desert, when he was denied a record eighth world title in the controversial conclusion to the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Hamilton, who is said to be debating whether to return to the grid in 2022, hinted he is close to making a decision when he announced on Twitter on Saturday evening: “I’ve been gone. Now I’m back.”

Mercedes announced earlier in January that they would launch the first car of F1’s revamped technical era at Silverstone on February 18, five days before the first winter test in Barcelona.

Hamilton is expected to be on site for the launch, alongside new team-mate and compatriot George Russell. His deal with Mercedes, which earns him in the region of £40million-a-season, is due to expire at the end of next year.

The Abu Dhabi victory by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen leaves Hamilton tied with Michael Schumacher on seven world championships.

Race director Michael Masi received criticism after he was accused of bending the rules to allow a one-lap shootout, and while an FIA inquiry has been launched, it will not be made public until the eve of the 2022 season opener in Bahrain on March 20.