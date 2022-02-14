F1 news LIVE: Formula One set for crunch meeting into Abu Dhabi controversy as AlphaTauri launch 2022 car

Follow all the latest Formula One news and updates on a potentially significant day, as the F1 Commission meets in London to discuss the controversial end to last season's title race between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Hamilton is awaiting the results on an inquiry into how the closing stages of the race were allowed to unfold, after race director Michael Masi decided to permit some but not all cars to pass the safety car, setting up a final-lap shootout as Max Verstappen overtook him on fresh tyres to win the title.

Today is the day where the findings of Formula One’s investigation into Abu Dhabi Grand Prix are set to be presented, but the results may not be published until the eve of the 2022 season in Bahrain in March. It has been reported that Hamilton’s future in the sport hinges of the outcome of the F1 Commission’s inquiry into the controversy, although the 37-year-old has returned to Mercedes ahead of the team’s car launch later this week. AlphaTauri will become the latest team to unveil their 2022 car today, as Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda reveal their new car, with Williams, Ferrari and Mercedes all set for their car launches later this week. Follow all the latest Formula One news and updates below:

F1 latest news

F1 set for crunch meeting to discuss Abu Dhabi controversy

AlphaTauri to launch 2022 car, following McLaren, Red Bull last week

Williams, Ferrari and Mercedes to come later this week

F1 latest news

07:54 , Jamie Braidwood

