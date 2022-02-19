F1 news: Lewis Hamilton welcomes FIA change as Mercedes driver begins to look ahead

Lewis Hamilton has welcomed the FIA’s changes as the Mercedes driver looks to put the controversial end to last season behind him.

The 37-year-old was speaking to reporters a day after Michael Masi lost his job as race director following his controversial decision to deploy a late Safety Car in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, something that ultimately helped Max Verstappen pip Hamilton to a world title in the most dramatic of endings.

A calm and composed Hamilton spoke of the need to focus on “accountability” within the new structure but welcomed the changes and appeared to move ahead in his attempts to capture an eighth world title.

“Whilst we can’t change the past and nothing will ever really be able to change the way of how I felt at the time and how I feel about the situation, it’s good to see the FIA are taking steps to make improvements,” said Hamilton.

“I think accountability is key and we have to use this moment to make sure this never happens to anybody else in the sport ever again.

“Everything that’s been said by the FIA yesterday, I welcome that. But we have to make sure we are actually seeing those changes and rules are applied fairly, accurately and consistently.”