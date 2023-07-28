F1 news: Alpine confirm Otmar Szafnauer will leave role as team principal after Belgian Grand Prix

Alpine has announced it will part ways with team principal Otmar Szafnauer following this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix.

The French Formula One team said Szafnauer, who took up the post at the beginning of last season after leaving Aston Martin, will continue in his role at Spa-Francorchamps before moving on.

Sporting director Alan Permane, a long-time servant of the Enstone-based team, and senior figure Pat Fry are also set to leave Alpine, with the latter taking up the role of chief technical officer at Williams from November 1.

Szafnauer’s departure comes less than a week after Laurent Rossi was moved aside as the group CEO and with Alpine sixth of 10 in the constructors’ standings. Last year, Szafnauer guided Alpine to fourth.

Bruno Famin, appointed as vice president of motorsport for Alpine a fortnight ago, will assume the role of interim team principal.

"We have decided to make changes in order to go faster and reach the level of performance we are after," said Famin.

"With Otmar and Alan we thank them for what they have brought to the team. But we were not on the same timeline to reach the level of performance we were aiming for, and mutually we agreed to split our ways.

"We finished fourth last year and we were aiming to keep fourth and to fight for third, but we are not where we want to be.

"The expectation is to fight for wins and titles as soon as possible."