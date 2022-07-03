F1 news: Alex Albon provides positive update after dramatic British Grand Prix crash

Jonathan Gorrie
·1 min read
F1 news: Alex Albon provides positive update after dramatic British Grand Prix crash
Williams have confirmed Alex Albon has been released from hospital following precautionary tests after the drive was caught up in a Lap 1 crash at the start of the British Grand Prix.

Zhou Guanyu, George Russell and Pierre Gasly came together in the opening stages of the race, with Zhou’s car flipped onto its roof at the first tun after Russell’s Mercedes made contact.

Albon was then caught up in an incident involving Yuki Tsunoda, Sebastian Vettel and Esteban Ocon in a dramatic start to the race.

The Williams driver was then taken by helicopter to Coventry Hospital but was discharged later on Sunday evening.

“All ok, the pets are ok,” wrote Albon on Instagram– referring to his custom ‘Albon Pets’ helmet for the race.

“But more importantly I’m glad @ZhouGuanyu24 is ok! Thank you to the medical staff and for all the messages. Eyes already on Austria.”

“We are pleased to confirm that Alex has been given the all clear and has been discharged from Coventry Hospital,” confirmed Williams on Twitter. “Thank you to everyone for your well wishes.”

    WINNIPEG — Rick Bowness is returning to his roots. The Winnipeg Jets announced the hiring of Bowness as their head coach on Sunday after several days of speculation. The 67-year-old Bowness, who becomes the team's eighth head coach in franchise history and third since the club’s relocation to Winnipeg, began his coaching career with the Jets, culminating in 28 games running the bench to close the 1988–89 season. The former right wing ended his NHL playing career with Winnipeg in the 1982 playoff