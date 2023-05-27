F1 Monaco Grand Prix LIVE: Qualifying latest updates and FP3 times

Formula 1 returns to one of its most famous races - the Monaco Grand Prix - after the unfortunate cancellation of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, with a crucial qualifying session to be held this afternoon.

F1 was forced to cancel the Imola race weekend due to adverse weather and flooding in the region, with the event at this stage unlikely to be rescheduled amid the congested 2023 calendar. Yet teams and drivers will now turn their attention to the tight twists and turns of the world-renowned Circuit de Monaco for the next round of the season.

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez won last year’s race in wet conditions, with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz in second and Max Verstappen third. Hometown favourite Charles Leclerc has never been on the podium at his home race, while Mercedes will be eyeing improvements as they introduce upgrades to Lewis Hamilton’s and George Russell’s cars.

Carlos Sainz was quickest in first practice on Friday with Max Verstappen top of the timesheets in FP2. Lewis Hamiton crashed at the end of FP3 on Saturday, with Verstappen again quickest.

Follow the Monaco Grand Prix live with The Independent - qualifying is at 3pm (BST).

F1 QUALIFYING - MONACO GRAND PRIX

Lewis Hamilton’s car lifted from the scene of the crash!

13:13 , Kieran Jackson

This was borderline scary!

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Lewis Hamilton crashes in new Mercedes at Monaco Grand Prix practice

12:58 , Kieran Jackson

Lewis Hamilton crashed into the barriers to bring third practice to an abrupt end at the Monaco Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver, in the cockpit of a revamped W14 this weekend, had just set the fastest first sector of the session before a mistake.

Hamilton could not avoid the wall at turn 6, with his car completely wedged in the wall. The session, with less than five minutes to go, did not resume.

Lewis Hamilton crashes in new Mercedes at Monaco Grand Prix practice

FP3 results in full!

12:44 , Kieran Jackson

FP3 CLASSIFICATION



Verstappen edges out team mate Perez ahead of qualifying 👀#MonacoGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/t3byuDdVo9 — Formula 1 (@F1) May 27, 2023

Session will not be resumed!

12:30 , Kieran Jackson

With just three minutes left, FP3 will not resume!

Hamilton, incidentally, was quickest in the first sector out of anyone before that hit!

(Getty Images)

Lewis Hamilton crashes - red flag!

12:26 , Kieran Jackson

Oh no! Just a minute after the VSC, Lewis Hamilton hits the wall at turn 6!

“Sorry about that mate,” says Hamilton, after being told by Bono that there’s damage!

Seemed a genuine mistake! His Mercedes is completely wedged in the barrier!

🟥 RED FLAG 🟥



FP3 ends early as Lewis Hamilton wedges his Mercedes into the barrier ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/dJT02coSe6 — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) May 27, 2023

Magnussen stopping on track ruins Fernando Alonso’s hot lap!

12:25 , Kieran Jackson

Alonso - currently down in P14 - just set the fastest first sector in his Aston Martin before double waved yellow flags forced him to hold back!

Magnussen’s car quickly rolled off the track by the marshals - we’ll have six minutes of green flag running here!

Red Bull up top with 10 to go

12:22 , Kieran Jackson

Max Verstappen fastest - 1:12:776 - with Sergio Perez 0.073 seconds down on his Red Bull team-mate.

Lance Stroll third - +0.166 secs - with Carlos Sainz in fourth and Lando Norris fifth.

Kevin Magnussen told to stop the car before the tunnel - after going off earlier at turn 1! VSC deployed.

6-10: Gasly, Leclerc, Hamilton, Ocon, Bottas

Max Verstappen quickest so far in FP3

12:04 , Kieran Jackson

Track constantly evolving here with the drivers at the top of the leaderboard constantly changing too!

Max Verstappen quickest for the time being with a 1:12:898, with Sergio Perez three-tenths back in second place. Carlos Sainz in third, 0.481 secs off Verstappen.

4-10: Leclerc, Hamilton, Alonso, Ocon, Russell, Stroll, Bottas

Tell you what, Charles Leclerc despite being P4 is not happy in his Ferrari! Complaining massively about bottoming heading into the swimming pool section...

(Getty Images)

Esteban Ocon stops in the tunnel

11:45 , Kieran Jackson

The Alpine driver looks to have a mechanical fault as he grinds to a halt in the tunnel!

Ocon manages to bring the car home, but looks like some issues with the rear of the car!

Meanwhile, only about five drivers out on track in the first 15 minutes - Sergio Perez the fastest of the lot!

(Getty Images)

On board with Charles Leclerc!

11:39 , Kieran Jackson

What a view this is!

This onboard visor cam footage of Charles Leclerc doing a hot lap at Monaco is 😲 👏 pic.twitter.com/ykB73H6006 — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) May 27, 2023

FP3 is underway in Monaco!

11:33 , Kieran Jackson

The final hour of practice for the 20 drivers in Monaco - fine-tuning setups and systems ahead of qualifying this afternoon.

Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll the first car out on track...

FP3 coming right up!

11:27 , Kieran Jackson

We’re now just a few minutes away from free practice 3 in Monaco - the final chance for the drivers to test and experiment before qualifying this afternoon!

Who will set the final marker?

(Getty Images)

n has shut the door on Ferrari – will he come to regret it?

11:23 , Kieran Jackson

Comment by Kieran Jackson

The denials came from all angles on media day in Monaco. Speculation that Lewis Hamilton could move to Ferrari next year, in a £40m deal no less, has ramped up this week but was quickly quashed on Thursday by both Hamilton and Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur.

In fact, Hamilton went further, revealing his representatives are “almost there” in agreeing a new deal with Mercedes. The 38-year-old’s current contract with the Silver Arrows – where he has won six of his seven world titles since joining in an inspired decision a decade ago – expires at the end of this season. Despite the wait, the noise from both the Brit and team boss Toto Wolff has been that an extension is a simple inevitability. Not a case of if, but when.

Read full piece below:

Lewis Hamilton has shut the door on Ferrari – will he regret it?

Driver Standings ahead of Monaco:

11:18 , Kieran Jackson

1) Max Verstappen - 119 points

2) Sergio Perez - 105 points

3) Fernando Alonso - 75 points

4) Lewis Hamilton - 56 points

5) Carlos Sainz - 44 points

6) George Russell - 40 points

7) Charles Leclerc - 34 points

8) Lance Stroll - 27 points

9) Lando Norris - 10 points

10) Pierre Gasly - 8 points

11) Nico Hulkenberg - 6 points

12) Esteban Ocon - 6 points

13) Valtteri Bottas - 4 points

14) Oscar Piastri - 4 points

15) Zhou Guanyu - 2 points

16) Yuki Tsunoda - 2 points

17) Kevin Magnussen - 2 points

18) Alex Albon - 1 point

19) Logan Sargeant - 0 points

20) Nyck de Vries - 0 points

Ferrari boss gives Lewis Hamilton update after reports of shock move

11:12 , Kieran Jackson

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur has denied reports that his team have put in an offer to bring Lewis Hamilton to the team next season.

A report this week stated Hamilton has received a £40m-a-year deal to join the Scuderia from 2024, with his Mercedes contract expiring at the end of the season.

Yet Vasseur, speaking to the media ahead of this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix, firmly rebuked the report.

Full quotes below:

Ferrari boss gives Lewis Hamilton update after reports of shock move

Monaco Grand Prix offers best chance yet of end to Red Bull supremacy

11:06 , Kieran Jackson

Weekend preview by Kieran Jackson

The crown jewel. That’s the accompanying slogan alongside the Monaco Grand Prix: a Formula 1 staple-event identified with the sort-of glitz and glamour we saw last time out in Miami. And will see again in Las Vegas in November. F1’s obsession with the US has given the principality a direct rival or two stateside, to the extent that its long-term viability in the sport if far from a certainty, given the difficulty of overtaking at the track.

But that’s for another day. For now, the famed twists and turns on the shores of the French Riviera still offer the most unique of challenges for the 20 drivers as they return to action for the first time in three weeks. And that distinctiveness should, in theory, give Red Bull their toughest task yet in 2023.

Christian Horner’s team have won all five races so far this season; six if you include the sprint in Azerbaijan. At a canter, too. Yet for a car which reigns supreme on long-straights and in high-speed corners comes a track with few long-straights and a series of low-speed corners.

Monaco GP unpredictability offers best chance yet of end to Red Bull supremacy

Lewis Hamilton reveals impact of Mercedes updates in Monaco

10:59 , Kieran Jackson

Lewis Hamilton had hoped his revamped Mercedes would have propelled him closer to the front after he finished sixth in practice for Sunday’s Monaco Grand Prix.

Hamilton’s Mercedes team arrived for the sixth round of the season in the sun-cooked principality armed with a major upgrade.

But after an encouraging start – with Hamilton briefly heading the order in the opening running of the weekend – the British driver ended the day half-a-second behind Max Verstappen, who finished fastest for Red Bull. George Russell was only 12th in the other Mercedes.

Full quotes below:

Lewis Hamilton reveals impact of Mercedes updates in Monaco

Max Verstappen was quickest in FP2; here are the results in full!

10:50 , Kieran Jackson

F1 qualifying at the Monaco Grand Prix!

10:41 , Kieran Jackson

Good morning and welcome to live coverage of qualifying at the Monaco Grand Prix with The Independent!

It’s a beautiful day in the principality and a crucial day - perhaps the most important qualifying of the season. Given the tight nature of the circuit, with overtaking near-impossible, where each driver starts Sunday’s race will be vital.

Can anyone overhaul Red Bull? Will Charles Leclerc clinch his third pole in a row at his home race? And can Mercedes pull off a surprise in their revamped car?

Free practice 3 starts at 11:30am, with qualifying at 3pm (BST)! Stay right here for all the build-up and live updates!