F1 Monaco Grand Prix 2023: Start time, full schedule, weather forecast and how to watch on TV

Formula One returns to the track this weekend with the Monaco Grand Prix.

Racing was rightly put to one side in recent days as efforts were focused on the floods in Emilia Romagna that led to the cancellation of the sixth round of the F1 season at the Italian circuit.

But Monaco also has rain on the forecast - mercifully not at the same intensity - as Max Verstappen looks to continue his charge for a third-straight world title.

The iconic street circuit has been kind to Red Bull over the years, in particular denying home favourite Charles Leclerc any serious glory around the tight-and-twisty streets.

Mercedes will also get the chance to test out their upgrade package after a series of improvements were installed for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell in Imola.

When is the Monaco Grand Prix?

The Monaco Grand Prix takes place this weekend with the race pencilled in for Sunday May 28, 2023.

What time is the Monaco Grand Prix?

The full session schedule is as follows (all times BST):

First practice: Friday, 12.30pm

Second practice: Friday, 4pm

Third practice: Saturday, 11.30am

Qualifying: Saturday, 3pm

Race: Sunday, 2pm

Max Verstappen holds the lead atop the F1 championship standings (Getty Images)

Monaco Grand Prix weather forecast

There is every chance we get a wet race on Sunday.

The forecast at the start of the week predicts showers and sunny spells across all three days of racing, with the chance of thunderstorms too.

How to watch the Monaco Grand Prix

TV channel: The full weekend will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, with race coverage on Sunday starting on F1 at 12.30pm. Free highlights are available on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can tune in online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow every minute of the race with Standard Sport’s live blog.