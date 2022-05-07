F1 Miami Grand Prix qualifying LIVE! Latest updates, news, TV channel and pole position today

F1 Miami Grand Prix qualifying - LIVE!

Pole position at the inaugural Miami Grand Prix will be decided on the streets of the Magic City this evening.

Mercedes have been boosted by an improved showing during practice in Florida, with George Russell leading the way in FP2 after being narrowly pipped by Charles Leclerc in the opening session.

There is cautious optimism that a raft of upgrades has finally solved a number of the Silver Arrows’ glaring issues after a dreadful start to the latest defence of their constructors’ title.

However, it was something of a disastrous opening to the weekend for Red Bull on Friday, with Max Verstappen experiencing problems in both sessions.

The reigning world champion will be hoping for a quick solution as he bids to build on his second win of the 2022 season at Imola a fortnight ago.

Verstappen currently trails championship leader Leclerc by 27 points ahead of Formula One’s eagerly-anticipated debut in Miami.

Follow Miami Grand Prix qualifying LIVE with Standard Sport’s blog below, including expert analysis from Matt Majendie at the track!

Miami Grand Prix qualifying latest news

Q1 results

Start time: 9pm BST, Miami International Autodrome

How to watch: Sky Sports

Russell fastest for resurgent Mercedes in Friday practice

Verstappen endures nightmare start to race weekend

21:39 , Jonathan Gorrie

Russell makes a comeback! He hit seventh.

McLaren are in real trouble with Ricciardo and Norris in the elimination zone.

21:38 , Jonathan Gorrie

George Russell is VERY unhappy, lamenting the “bouncing” as he goes gripless through the apex. Toto Wolff is not happy either.

21:36 , Jonathan Gorrie

Lewis Hamilton into the top but is just over half a second off Verstappen, though Leclerc has moved back into first.

21:35 , Jonathan Gorrie

Gasly up to sixth!

21:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

Drivers at risk

Story continues

21:33 , Jonathan Gorrie

Alonso, Stroll, Tsunoda, Russell, Vettel and Galsy haven’t yet posted a time in Q2.

21:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

Verstappen ahead in Q2 so far at 1:29.202 with Perez behind.

No huge shocks just yet!

21:28 , Jonathan Gorrie

Apart from Bottas pulling things out of the fire in Q1, we haven’t had too many shocks just yet.

Will we get one in Q2?

21:28 , Jonathan Gorrie

🟢 Q2 IS A GO!



Out heads Mick Schumacher for his first run #MiamiGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/jRTRDAf8FT — Formula 1 (@F1) May 7, 2022

Green light!

21:27 , Jonathan Gorrie

We’re off in Q2!

Hamilton’s close call

21:24 , Jonathan Gorrie

Hamilton pulls himself out of the bottom five and up to 5th in his last flying lap despite some traffic! 🏎️ pic.twitter.com/2I1ZdMK6Ik — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) May 7, 2022

Q1 results

21:21 , Jonathan Gorrie

❌ OUT IN Q1 ❌



16. Magnussen

17. Zhou Guanyu

18. Albon

19. Latifi

20. Ocon (did not participate) #MiamiGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/0otkfd0Cl9 — Formula 1 (@F1) May 7, 2022

21:19 , Jonathan Gorrie

Lando Norris into 11th, could he be at risk?

21:18 , Jonathan Gorrie

Hamilton into fifth! Nervy moments for a while there.

21:15 , Jonathan Gorrie

Ricciardo and Norris in third and fourth respectively, with Leclerc still leading Verstappen.

Hamilton in real danger at the moment.

21:14 , Jonathan Gorrie

Guanyu Zhou into fifth!

21:12 , Jonathan Gorrie

Hamilton has a lap time deleted!

21:12 , Jonathan Gorrie

Lewis Hamilton way down in 12th with a 1:31.550.

21:12 , Jonathan Gorrie

Fernando Alonso and Valetti Bottas the only drivers yet to post a time.

21:11 , Jonathan Gorrie

Charles Leclerc into 1:29.474 to set the pace. Verstappen cannot answer.

21:10 , Jonathan Gorrie

Verstappen puts a lap on the board, he's up into P1 😮‍💨



Into the 1.30s we go! 🚀#MiamiGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/CUF34kSg0s — Formula 1 (@F1) May 7, 2022

21:09 , Jonathan Gorrie

Sergio Perez a half second slower than his teammate, with George Russell setting the third-fastest time by beating the Spaniard by three hundreths of a second.

21:08 , Jonathan Gorrie

Carlos Sainz and then Max Verstappen beat Tsunoda, hitting 1:30.858 and 1:30.235 respectively.

21:06 , Jonathan Gorrie

Soft tyres across the pack, with Yuki Tsunoda in the Alpha Tauri chased so far with a 1:31.944.

Four drivers to be elimated

21:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

Esteban Ocon’s early exit means only four drivers will be eliminated from Q1.

Green light!

21:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

18 minutes of action ahead with five drivers to be eliminated in Q1.

Compound reminder

20:58 , Jonathan Gorrie

Mercedes have a big fan

20:57 , Jonathan Gorrie

We see that @LewisHamilton Merc cap @PostMalone. — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) May 7, 2022

Ten minute warning!

20:51 , Jonathan Gorrie

Qualifying gets underway in ten minutes!

James Corden’s message for Jenson Button

20:41 , Jonathan Gorrie

"I'll always be a Jenson Button guy!" 🥰



James Corden shares his story on how he fell in love with Formula One 🙌 pic.twitter.com/vWEtXIoaWL — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) May 7, 2022

More stars on show

20:38 , Jonathan Gorrie

Michael Obama and George Lucas in the Mercedes garage today.

James Corden, meanwhile, has just been on the Sky coverage!

Ocon’s message

20:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

That was a big one but I am ok. A cracked chassis means I won’t be able to take part in Quali today. Absolutely gutted but full send for tomorrow. Allez Alpine. pic.twitter.com/5TQfZuvBkH — Esteban Ocon (@OconEsteban) May 7, 2022

The stars on show

20:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

"Let's get it on, let's get it started!"



Caitlyn Jenner is excited for Race 1 of the W Series double-header in Miami 😎



Watch the race LIVE on Sky Sports F1 now! 📺 pic.twitter.com/ZejQv1HY0H — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) May 7, 2022

20:27 , Jonathan Gorrie

20:24 , Jonathan Gorrie

Time to refuel, look at the data and get in the zone before qualifying. 👊🍯🦡#MiamiGP 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/xQ19PuIQx0 — McLaren (@McLarenF1) May 7, 2022

A concerning moment in practice

20:20 , Jonathan Gorrie

That wall didn't need anymore Red Bull on it 😅👀 #F1pic.twitter.com/RoX0cuwAgF — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) May 7, 2022

Alpine update

20:17 , Jonathan Gorrie

We can confirm that sadly Esteban won’t be taking part in qualifying this afternoon. His chassis was cracked in the impact with the barrier and cannot be changed in time. Esteban is physically fine and will race tomorrow.#MiamiGP pic.twitter.com/iz8knwj7t0 — BWT Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) May 7, 2022

20:11 , Jonathan Gorrie

🎙️ "It would be nice if they can join the battle with Red Bull and ourselves!"



Charles Leclerc was surprised by Mercedes pace yesterday but has welcomed the competition 😎 pic.twitter.com/oZJsMo5zX8 — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) May 7, 2022

20:07 , Jonathan Gorrie

That's a wrap for Practice 3 in Miami! 👇



1️⃣ Perez

2️⃣ Leclerc

3️⃣ Verstappen pic.twitter.com/7RVUu2GlUc — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) May 7, 2022

‘I take it as fuel’ - Lewis Hamilton vows to prove doubters wrong after Helmut Marko retirement jibe

19:47 , Jonathan Gorrie

Lewis Hamilton has insisted the critics are only making him “stronger” as he looks to bounce back from a disappointing start to the Formula One season.

Red Bull boss Helmut Marko was among a number of figures in F1 who took aim at Hamilton after last month’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, in which the seven-time champion finished 13th.

But the 37-year-old is confident that Mercedes will prove the doubters wrong with the pessimism from outside the team only serving as “fuel” to drive him back to the top.

“People always love you when you’re up, and love to kick you when you’re down - and that’s a part of life,” he stated.

“I’ve seen some things that people I’ve grown up admiring as a kid and even in my sport, that have come out with certain comments. Some disrespectful.

“I take that as fuel, I put that into the pot and I turn it into a positive and I’m going to come back stronger. We are going to come back stronger as a team.

“Four, five, six, seven, ten bad races are not going to stop me doing what I love doing. They’re not going to stop me in my tracks. I’ve been racing 29 years and have had way more difficult times than this and always bounced back.

“So it’s not how you fall, it’s how you get up. For those people it just highlights that nothing is going to stop me in my tracks.”

(REUTERS)

F1 hitting the American market at last

19:34 , Matt Verri

Formula One has long craved acceptance in the United States, habitually a market it struggled to crack whatever it chose to throw at it.

It wasn’t until last year – the 10th United States Grand Prix of Lewis Hamilton’s F1 career – that he believes he and the sport finally found that sense of belonging Stateside.

With 400,000 racegoers, it attracted the biggest audience on the entire calendar while one million-plus more watched from the comfort of their homes in the US.

Hamilton narrowly missed out on the race win to Max Verstappen but still left Texas buoyed by the bigger picture. “I think this is definitely our acceptance into the US,” he said.

Suggestions it might just be an anomaly for returning sports fans previously denied live attendances in the Covid era look to have been dispelled with a sell-out of 240,000 fans for this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix.

Click here for our full piece on how F1 cracked America

(Getty Images)

Not quite what he had planned...

19:24 , Matt Verri

Verstappen’s Friday woes

19:17 , Matt Verri

Gearbox issues, hydraulic issues... it was a Friday to forget for Max Verstappen as life in Miami began in frustrating fashion.

“Yes, just not a good day, and of course these days [it is] extremely painful, especially on a track like this where you want to be out there and learn the track and get up to speed,” Verstappen said.

“So, I basically did four or five laps today – fast laps – so that’s not what you want:

Christian Horner added: “He’s just had a horrible day. He had an issue this morning, so as a precaution we changed the gearbox and one of the coolers, and then he’s driven out of the pit lane and had a hydraulic issue which has unfortunately caused some damage to the rear brakes.”

(Getty Images)

Practice results...

19:07 , Matt Verri

Championship leader Charles Leclerc topped the opening practice at the inaugural Miami Grand Prix on Friday.

Leclerc covered the 19-turn, 3.36-mile circuit (5.41 kilometers) in 1 minute, 31:098 seconds in his Ferrari in the first of two looks at the purpose-built course around Hard Rock Stadium. George Russell was second fastest for Mercedes, which has been slow out of the gate this season with its new car.

Reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen was third and followed by Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez. Verstappen and Perez are second and third in the standings behind Leclerc.

In the second practice, Russell went one better and topped the timing sheets for a resurgent Mercedes.

Earlier this afternoon in final practice, it was Sergio Perez who came out on top of the standings, while Esteban Ocon crashed out.

(Getty Images)

How to watch qualifying

18:58 , Matt Verri

TV channel: Qualifying will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and F1, with coverage beginning at 8.15pm BST, before the session begins at 9pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also tune in via the Sky Go app.

Highlights: Channel 4 will be airing full free-to-air qualifying highlights at 8.30am on Sunday morning.

Live blog: You can keep up to date right here with us!

Welcome

18:51 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s coverage of today’s qualifying in Miami.

The action starts at 9pm BST but we’ll be bringing you everything from the paddock.