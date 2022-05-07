F1 Miami Grand Prix qualifying LIVE! Latest updates, news, TV channel and pole position today

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matt Majendie and Jonathan Gorrie
·11 min read
F1 Miami Grand Prix qualifying LIVE! Latest updates, news, TV channel and pole position today
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Max Verstappen
    Max Verstappen
    Dutch-Belgian racing driver
  • Charles Leclerc
    Monegasque racing driver

F1 Miami Grand Prix qualifying - LIVE!

Pole position at the inaugural Miami Grand Prix will be decided on the streets of the Magic City this evening.

Mercedes have been boosted by an improved showing during practice in Florida, with George Russell leading the way in FP2 after being narrowly pipped by Charles Leclerc in the opening session.

There is cautious optimism that a raft of upgrades has finally solved a number of the Silver Arrows’ glaring issues after a dreadful start to the latest defence of their constructors’ title.

However, it was something of a disastrous opening to the weekend for Red Bull on Friday, with Max Verstappen experiencing problems in both sessions.

The reigning world champion will be hoping for a quick solution as he bids to build on his second win of the 2022 season at Imola a fortnight ago.

Verstappen currently trails championship leader Leclerc by 27 points ahead of Formula One’s eagerly-anticipated debut in Miami.

Follow Miami Grand Prix qualifying LIVE with Standard Sport’s blog below, including expert analysis from Matt Majendie at the track!

Miami Grand Prix qualifying latest news

  • Q1 results

  • Start time: 9pm BST, Miami International Autodrome

  • How to watch: Sky Sports

  • Russell fastest for resurgent Mercedes in Friday practice

  • Verstappen endures nightmare start to race weekend

21:39 , Jonathan Gorrie

Russell makes a comeback! He hit seventh.

McLaren are in real trouble with Ricciardo and Norris in the elimination zone.

21:38 , Jonathan Gorrie

George Russell is VERY unhappy, lamenting the “bouncing” as he goes gripless through the apex. Toto Wolff is not happy either.

21:36 , Jonathan Gorrie

Lewis Hamilton into the top but is just over half a second off Verstappen, though Leclerc has moved back into first.

21:35 , Jonathan Gorrie

Gasly up to sixth!

21:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

Drivers at risk

21:33 , Jonathan Gorrie

Alonso, Stroll, Tsunoda, Russell, Vettel and Galsy haven’t yet posted a time in Q2.

21:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

Verstappen ahead in Q2 so far at 1:29.202 with Perez behind.

No huge shocks just yet!

21:28 , Jonathan Gorrie

Apart from Bottas pulling things out of the fire in Q1, we haven’t had too many shocks just yet.

Will we get one in Q2?

21:28 , Jonathan Gorrie

Green light!

21:27 , Jonathan Gorrie

We’re off in Q2!

Hamilton’s close call

21:24 , Jonathan Gorrie

Q1 results

21:21 , Jonathan Gorrie

21:19 , Jonathan Gorrie

Lando Norris into 11th, could he be at risk?

21:18 , Jonathan Gorrie

Hamilton into fifth! Nervy moments for a while there.

21:15 , Jonathan Gorrie

Ricciardo and Norris in third and fourth respectively, with Leclerc still leading Verstappen.

Hamilton in real danger at the moment.

21:14 , Jonathan Gorrie

Guanyu Zhou into fifth!

21:12 , Jonathan Gorrie

Hamilton has a lap time deleted!

21:12 , Jonathan Gorrie

Lewis Hamilton way down in 12th with a 1:31.550.

21:12 , Jonathan Gorrie

Fernando Alonso and Valetti Bottas the only drivers yet to post a time.

21:11 , Jonathan Gorrie

Charles Leclerc into 1:29.474 to set the pace. Verstappen cannot answer.

21:10 , Jonathan Gorrie

21:09 , Jonathan Gorrie

Sergio Perez a half second slower than his teammate, with George Russell setting the third-fastest time by beating the Spaniard by three hundreths of a second.

21:08 , Jonathan Gorrie

Carlos Sainz and then Max Verstappen beat Tsunoda, hitting 1:30.858 and 1:30.235 respectively.

21:06 , Jonathan Gorrie

Soft tyres across the pack, with Yuki Tsunoda in the Alpha Tauri chased so far with a 1:31.944.

Four drivers to be elimated

21:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

Esteban Ocon’s early exit means only four drivers will be eliminated from Q1.

Green light!

21:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

18 minutes of action ahead with five drivers to be eliminated in Q1.

Compound reminder

20:58 , Jonathan Gorrie

Mercedes have a big fan

20:57 , Jonathan Gorrie

Ten minute warning!

20:51 , Jonathan Gorrie

Qualifying gets underway in ten minutes!

James Corden’s message for Jenson Button

20:41 , Jonathan Gorrie

More stars on show

20:38 , Jonathan Gorrie

Michael Obama and George Lucas in the Mercedes garage today.

James Corden, meanwhile, has just been on the Sky coverage!

Ocon’s message

20:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

The stars on show

20:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

20:27 , Jonathan Gorrie

20:24 , Jonathan Gorrie

A concerning moment in practice

20:20 , Jonathan Gorrie

Alpine update

20:17 , Jonathan Gorrie

20:11 , Jonathan Gorrie

20:07 , Jonathan Gorrie

‘I take it as fuel’ - Lewis Hamilton vows to prove doubters wrong after Helmut Marko retirement jibe

19:47 , Jonathan Gorrie

Lewis Hamilton has insisted the critics are only making him “stronger” as he looks to bounce back from a disappointing start to the Formula One season.

Red Bull boss Helmut Marko was among a number of figures in F1 who took aim at Hamilton after last month’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, in which the seven-time champion finished 13th.

But the 37-year-old is confident that Mercedes will prove the doubters wrong with the pessimism from outside the team only serving as “fuel” to drive him back to the top.

“People always love you when you’re up, and love to kick you when you’re down - and that’s a part of life,” he stated.

“I’ve seen some things that people I’ve grown up admiring as a kid and even in my sport, that have come out with certain comments. Some disrespectful.

“I take that as fuel, I put that into the pot and I turn it into a positive and I’m going to come back stronger. We are going to come back stronger as a team.

“Four, five, six, seven, ten bad races are not going to stop me doing what I love doing. They’re not going to stop me in my tracks. I’ve been racing 29 years and have had way more difficult times than this and always bounced back.

“So it’s not how you fall, it’s how you get up. For those people it just highlights that nothing is going to stop me in my tracks.”

(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)

F1 hitting the American market at last

19:34 , Matt Verri

Formula One has long craved acceptance in the United States, habitually a market it struggled to crack whatever it chose to throw at it.

It wasn’t until last year – the 10th United States Grand Prix of Lewis Hamilton’s F1 career – that he believes he and the sport finally found that sense of belonging Stateside.

With 400,000 racegoers, it attracted the biggest audience on the entire calendar while one million-plus more watched from the comfort of their homes in the US.

Hamilton narrowly missed out on the race win to Max Verstappen but still left Texas buoyed by the bigger picture. “I think this is definitely our acceptance into the US,” he said.

Suggestions it might just be an anomaly for returning sports fans previously denied live attendances in the Covid era look to have been dispelled with a sell-out of 240,000 fans for this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix.

Click here for our full piece on how F1 cracked America

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Not quite what he had planned...

19:24 , Matt Verri

Verstappen’s Friday woes

19:17 , Matt Verri

Gearbox issues, hydraulic issues... it was a Friday to forget for Max Verstappen as life in Miami began in frustrating fashion.

“Yes, just not a good day, and of course these days [it is] extremely painful, especially on a track like this where you want to be out there and learn the track and get up to speed,” Verstappen said.

“So, I basically did four or five laps today – fast laps – so that’s not what you want:

Christian Horner added: “He’s just had a horrible day. He had an issue this morning, so as a precaution we changed the gearbox and one of the coolers, and then he’s driven out of the pit lane and had a hydraulic issue which has unfortunately caused some damage to the rear brakes.”

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Practice results...

19:07 , Matt Verri

Championship leader Charles Leclerc topped the opening practice at the inaugural Miami Grand Prix on Friday.

Leclerc covered the 19-turn, 3.36-mile circuit (5.41 kilometers) in 1 minute, 31:098 seconds in his Ferrari in the first of two looks at the purpose-built course around Hard Rock Stadium. George Russell was second fastest for Mercedes, which has been slow out of the gate this season with its new car.

Reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen was third and followed by Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez. Verstappen and Perez are second and third in the standings behind Leclerc.

In the second practice, Russell went one better and topped the timing sheets for a resurgent Mercedes.

Earlier this afternoon in final practice, it was Sergio Perez who came out on top of the standings, while Esteban Ocon crashed out.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

How to watch qualifying

18:58 , Matt Verri

TV channel: Qualifying will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and F1, with coverage beginning at 8.15pm BST, before the session begins at 9pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also tune in via the Sky Go app.

Highlights: Channel 4 will be airing full free-to-air qualifying highlights at 8.30am on Sunday morning.

Live blog: You can keep up to date right here with us!

Welcome

18:51 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s coverage of today’s qualifying in Miami.

The action starts at 9pm BST but we’ll be bringing you everything from the paddock.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Lewis Hamilton ready to miss F1 Miami GP over jewellery standoff

    Lewis Hamilton said he was prepared to miss the F1 Miami Grand Prix if a ban on wearing jewellery in the car is enforced

  • F1 Miami Grand Prix: Race start time UK, qualifying results and how can I watch on TV?

    Formula One makes its debut in Miami this weekend for the fifth round of the 2022 championship. Cracking the Stateside market has been an amibition of F1 bosses for decades and this trip to a purpose-built track around Hard Rock Stadium promises to be the next step in that pursuit. Max Verstappenclaimed the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix grand slam a fortnight ago, coming out on top in qualifying, the sprint and race to reduce Charles Leclerc’s championship lead.

  • The new Miami Grand Prix has a fake marina, but despite the jokes, it is an incredible place to watch an F1 race

    Take a tour of the "marina," complete with boats and incredible views.

  • Formula One unveils its must-see show at Miami Grand Prix

    Celebrities roaming the grounds in the shadow of an NFL stadium with fans nearby trying to catch a glimpse of some real Netflix stars. Formula One, the sleek, wealthy globetrotting series that has exploded in popularity in North America, formally opened its three-day Miami Grand Prix on Friday with a must-be-there vibe and the promise of more to come. There are two F1 events in the U.S. for the first time since 1984.

  • Calgary Flames' Blake Coleman relishes post-season homecoming

    DALLAS — Add suiting up for NHL playoff games in his home state for the first time in his career to an eventful few years for Calgary Flames forward Blake Coleman. The 30-year-old winger from Plano, Texas may wear enemy colours at American Airlines Center in Dallas during the Flames' first-round series against the Stars, but the moment was nonetheless special for him. After winning back-to-back Stanley Cup rings with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Coleman signed a six-year contract with Calgary last s

  • Meet Pyotr Kochetkov, the Hurricanes' new goalie who loves to fight

    We have our first breakout star of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

  • Embiid rips Raptors fans for cheering injury: 'It kind of changed my mind about them'

    Joel Embiid put Raptors fans on blast.

  • Aaron Brown sprints to 200-metre victory ahead of Diamond League season opener

    Aaron Brown's wide grin after sprinting across the finish line said it all for the three-time Canadian Olympian. He turned a lightning-quick start in the men's 200 metres into a wind-assisted winning time of 20.05 seconds on Saturday in Nairobi, Kenya, Brown's fastest-ever season-opening finish in the outdoor event. The Toronto native clocked 20.19 to open his 2014 outdoor campaign at the Gainesville Florida Relay and five years later went 20.20 at the Diamond League season opener in Doha, Qatar

  • Why the Raptors didn't utilize bench players more

    Raptors president and vice-chairman Masai Ujiri discusses whether or not Toronto needs a traditional center, why Nick Nurse didn't give more minutes to a few developing bench players and skills they could aim to acqiure through free agency. Full availability is on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Toronto's Pan Am Sports Centre to host FINA Swimming World Cup in October

    Toronto will host the FINA Swimming World Cup for the first time in more than 20 years. The Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre will welcome the world's top swimmer in the second of the three-stop short-course swimming series Oct. 28-30. "After the challenges of the past two years, to bring some of the best swimmers from around the world to Canada will no doubt be a fantastic opportunity for our community, and for new fans to experience the excitement of world-class racing as well," said Swimming Canad

  • 'They don't watch us': Chris Boucher on Barkley, O'Neal's Raptors comments

    Chris Boucher wasn't a fan of Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal's take that the Toronto Raptors are in 'no man's land' after losing their playoff series to the Philadelphia 76ers. Listen to the full episode on the 'Hustle Play' podcast feed or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Canadian welterweight Rory (Red King) MacDonald scores quick submission win at PFL 3

    ARLINGTON, Texas — Canadian welterweight Rory (Red King) MacDonald made short work of American Brett (Fudoshin) Cooper on Friday, submitting the American veteran in the first round at PFL 3. The six-foot MacDonald, a former Bellator champion and UFC contender, had a five-inch reach advantage and was a 5-1 favourite. He had predicted a first-round finish. The Montreal-based fighter wasted little time landing a single-leg takedown, moving into side control and then mount position with more than th

  • Campbell makes 32 saves, Maple Leafs beat Lightning 5-2 to take 2-1 series lead

    TAMPA, Fla. — Nikita Kucherov put the puck on a tee for Steven Stamkos in a spot where the Lightning captain has made a living throughout his banner 14-year career. Nearly everyone inside Amalie Arena thought the one-timer off the slick cross-ice pass would find the back of the net — including Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe — and tie the score with under seven minutes left in regulation. "There was a bit of a sense on the bench that it was going in," he said. "Stamkos doesn't miss those ve

  • Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford suspended one game for boarding Tampa's Ross Colton

    TORONTO — Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford has been suspended one game for boarding following an incident in Toronto's playoff-opening win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. Clifford was assessed a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct just seven minutes into Game 1 for a hit on Ross Colton. The Tampa forward was sent face-first into the glass, but escaped serious injury on the play. The NHL's department of player safety, which issued the suspension following a hearing with Clif

  • Recent Calgary Flames additions bring long-haul playoff experience

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames topped up their playoff experience with the recent addition of four forwards who know what a long post-season feels like. The No. 1 team in the Pacific Division headed into the NHL playoffs and a first-round series against the Dallas Stars banking on that experience rubbing off on a lineup lacking in long-haul playoff seasoning. Blake Coleman, Trevor Lewis, Tyler Toffoli and Calle Jarnkrok, who all joined the Flames in the last 10 months, either won a Stanley Cup or

  • LA Kings build another contender 8 years after raising Cup

    EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings raised the Stanley Cup for the second time in June 2014, punctuating a phenomenal three-year run in which the longtime NHL afterthoughts won 10 playoff series as one of the most tenacious teams in hockey. And then the Kings won just one playoff game in nearly eight years between that Cup title and Monday's series-opening victory in Edmonton. Getting to the pinnacle of the sport was a long, laborious process for a Second Six franchise that won one c

  • Blue Jays edge Yankees 2-1 to end New York's 11-game win streak

    TORONTO — Matt Chapman homered and starter Yusei Kikuchi threw a season-high six innings as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated New York 2-1 on Wednesday night to end the Yankees' 11-game winning streak. Jordan Romano worked the ninth for his 12th save to help Toronto salvage the finale of the three-game series. The Blue Jays (16-10) have won 10 of their last 15 games. Joey Gallo hit a solo shot for New York's lone run. It was the Yankees' second loss in their last 15 games. New York, which leads the

  • Reconciliation through sport inspires Indigenous-led bid to bring the 2030 Olympics, Paralympics to B.C.

    The Squamish word Chen Chen Stway means to hold each other and lift each other up. Tewanee Joseph said it also represents "the whole thrust" of Canada's Indigenous-led bid to bring the 2030 Olympics and Paralympics to B.C. Joseph, a member of the Squamish Nation, first heard the idea last summer at the ceremony where Marnie McBean, Canada's chef de mission for Tokyo 2020, was gifted the drum she carried everywhere at those Games. He was approached by Canadian Olympic Committee president Tricia S

  • Maple Leafs' special teams dominate in Game 1 rout of Lightning

    Special teams came to play for the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 1.

  • Who? Fates of some NHL teams in hands of role players

    Casey DeSmith keeps insisting the NHL playoffs are no different than any other game he's ever played in his life. The Pittsburgh goaltender believes his job when he skates onto the ice at Madison Square Garden ice on Tuesday night when the Penguins open their first-round matchup with the New York Rangers is no different than it is at any other time of the season, at any other time of his hockey life. Stop the puck when it comes your way. Keep your team in it. Don't let one mistake morph into ano